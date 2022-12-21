Read full article on original website
First reviews land for Christian Bale's Netflix movie The Pale Blue Eye
The first reviews for Christian Bale's new Netflix horror movie The Pale Blue Eye are in — and it's fair to say that opinions are mixed. Based on Louis Bayard's 2003 novel of the same name, the film follows veteran detective Augustus Landor (Bale) as he looks into a string of gruesome killings. Aiding Landor is the young U.S. Military Academy cadet Edgar Allan Poe (Harry Melling), who would later become a world-famous author.
Alice in Borderland season 3 potential release date, cast, plot, trailer and everything you need to know
Alice in Borderland season two spoilers follow. Just when Arisu (Kento Yamazaki) and his comrades thought they were home clear and free, the gamemaster drew a doozy of a card from the stack: the Joker. If we're really honest, we always knew this was coming. From the minute of the...
Marvel's Agatha: Coven of Chaos casts American Horror Story star Patti LuPone
American Horror Story star Patti LuPone is the latest actress to join Marvel's Agatha: Coven of Chaos. While there isn't any official word on the character LuPone will be playing, it's most likely that she has been cast as a witch, as per Deadline. The award-winning actress isn't the only...
Outlander's Sam Heughan teases season 7 release date
Outlander star Sam Heughan had some good news to share with fans of the beloved period drama. The Scottish actor took to Instagram to post an image of himself in character as Jamie together with co-star Caitríona Balfe as Claire, revealing when the upcoming seventh season will grace 0ur screens.
Neil Patrick Harris, Mariska Hargitay visit Disney World together with their families
Neil Patrick Harris and Mariska Hargitay, along with their spouses and children, recently visited Florida's Disney World theme parks together.
Exes Are Revealing The Wake-Up Call Moments When They Realized Their Former Partner Did Not Actually Love Them
"It dawned on me one day: Not only was he not sleeping in our bed anymore, but he hadn't in two years. I realized that we'd become just roommates who co-parented."
Twister sequel lands 2024 release date
The upcoming sequel to the 1996 disaster film Twister has landed a 2024 release date. According to Variety, the long-awaited second instalment, which is titled Twisters, will storm its way into cinemas on July 19, 2024. It was recently announced that Minari's Lee Isaac Chung will direct the film, which...
Hawkeye's Jeremy Renner shares exciting update for new Disney+ show
Hawkeye star Jeremy Renner has got a new show coming to Disney+ soon. But it's not another Marvel project, nor does it have anything to do with his music career. As if the punny title Rennvervation doesn't give it away, the series is about the actor taking something rundown and going all Repair Shop on it. In this case, it's taking rundown and broken vehicles to give them new life and purpose for people and communities who need them most.
Luther movie confirms official title as it releases new look
Netflix's upcoming Luther film has now received an official title alongside a handful of new images of Idris Elba in the role. Confirming the news via its Twitter account, Netflix revealed the movie will be called Luther: The Fallen Sun and that it will be released in March next year.
Whitney Houston movie lands low Rotten Tomatoes rating with mixed reviews
I Wanna Dance with Somebody – the new biopic about iconic singer Whitney Houston – has just received its Rotten Tomatoes rating... and it's not pretty reading. The film stars Naomi Ackie in the role of Houston and is a nuts-and-bolts musical biopic that charts Houston's early beginnings right through to the peaks of her superstardom.
Celebs Go Dating star Sinitta set to ‘kill it’ with show comeback after quitting the agency
Celebs Go Dating spoilers follow. Celebs Go Dating airs the finale of its 12th series tonight (December 23), with the stars deciding whether they want to stick with their romantic partners as they end their journey with the agency. One celebrity who stepped away earlier this week was Sinitta. The...
Taika Waititi's new movie Next Goal Wins delayed
Looks like we're going to have to wait a few extra months to see Taika Waititi's new film. Next Goal Wins is a football comedy based on true events (and, in particular, this documentary). However, its release has now been pushed back, hopping from April 21 to September 22 next...
It's a Sin star Omari Douglas reflects on the show's legacy
It's a Sin star Omari Douglas has reflected on the show's legacy, revealing the drama series launched his career into "another space." Speaking exclusively to Digital Spy about the impact of the Channel 4 series, Douglas said: "I'd been doing a lot of work before that in theatre, and so I'm just kind of working in a different space at the moment, and it's very — it's been prosperous, but it's also overwhelming."
EastEnders star Kellie Bright cried for months over Danny Dyer exit
EastEnders spoilers follow. EastEnders star Kellie Bright has revealed how she cried for months in the lead-up to Danny Dyer's exit. Danny is bowing out of his role as Mick, but Kellie – who plays his on-screen ex-wife Linda – has already confirmed that she'll be staying on the show.
EastEnders star Danny Dyer reveals alternative ending to Mick's exit
EastEnders spoilers follow. EastEnders star Danny Dyer has revealed there was an alternative ending to Mick Carter's exit story. Danny is leaving his popular role after nine years, with Mick's final scenes due to air as part of this year's Christmas Day episodes. Although finer details of how Mick leaves...
Black Widow's Olga Kurylenko lands next lead movie role
Black Widow actress Olga Kurylenko will co-headline action-thriller The Paradox Effect alongside Harvey Keitel. News of her latest big screen venture arrived via Deadline, with cameras scheduled to roll in Italy next month. Directed by Scott Weintrob (Apple TV+ docuseries Home) from Samuel Bartlett, Andrea Iervolino and Ferdinando Dell'Omo's script,...
Strictly's Nicola Roberts shares why she was slow to pick up routine ahead of Christmas special
Nicola Roberts has shared why she was "slow" to pick up the dance routine ahead of Strictly Come Dancing's 2022 Christmas Special. The Girls Aloud singer will be waltzing onto the dance floor with her pro partner Giovanni Pernice come Christmas Day, though she admits training was more difficult than she had anticipated and that she had been "beating herself up" about it.
Is Naomi Ackie singing as Whitney Houston in I Wanna Dance with Somebody?
Naomi Ackie has gone from a galaxy far, far away to portraying one of the biggest music stars we've ever known as Whitney Houston in I Wanna Dance with Somebody. The new biopic movie – officially titled Whitney Houston: I Wanna Dance with Somebody – follows Whitney's journey from a New Jersey choir girl to one of the most awarded recording artists of all time.
EastEnders airs game-changing Phil Mitchell and Keanu Taylor twist
EastEnders spoilers follow. Phil Mitchell and Keanu Taylor have been revealed to be working together in EastEnders. The former enemies seemed destined for a deadly showdown after Keanu returned last week vowing to help Phil's arch-nemesis DCI Keeble bring down the Mitchell crime family. Thursday's (December 22) episode opened with...
EastEnders' Kat Slater to make Christmas Day confession
EastEnders spoilers follow. EastEnders' Kat Slater will be forced to make two big confessions on Christmas Day. Kat will be backed into a corner when Phil questions her over his missing money amid their festivities. Phil returned to Walford earlier this week, having been away since October. In his absence,...
