Fort Worth, TX

Cop Who Killed Atatiana Jefferson Gets Nearly 12 Years Behind Bars

By D.L. Chandler
 4 days ago

Source: Stewart F. House / Getty

The Texas police officer who shot and killed Atatiana Jefferson in 2019 was hit with an 11-year, 10-month prison sentence Tuesday (Dec. 20). Forth Worth police officer Aaron Dean entered the home of Jefferson’s mother for a wellness check where the biology graduate was watching her nephew.

The tragic shooting of Atatiana Jefferson occurred when a neighbor called in a nonemergency request to check in on the home. Upon approaching the home, Dean, 38, opened fire, striking Jefferson while her 8-year-old nephew was in the room. Days after the shooting, Dean resigned from the Fort Worth Police Department. According to several accounts, Jefferson and her nephew were up late playing video games.

Local outlet KERA shared in its reporting that the family of Jefferson addressed Dean, with the former officer, who is white, showing little to no remorse.

“I have loathed the idea of you with your family during the holiday seasons for the last three years. Today, I have just arrived at pity,” Ashley Carr, the sister of Jefferson, said.

Jefferson was reportedly saving money to attend medical school in order to assist others, this after obtaining a degree in biology in 2014 from Xavier University.

Dean will be eligible for parole after he serves half of his sentence.

Atatiana Jefferson was 28 at the time of her passing.

