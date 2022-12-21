ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

How This Week's Arctic Blast Compares To Last Year's Texas Storm

By Dani Medina
 4 days ago
Photo: Getty Images

How will this week's incoming "dangerously cold" temperatures compare to the 2021 winter storm that hit Texas? The short answer is: It won't.

Thursday (December 22) and Friday will likely experience "bitter cold weather" thanks to a strong cold front making its way to the Lone Star State. Temps will drop into the mid-20s, but it'll feel like the teens. Not to mention wind gusts, which will create feels-like temperatures below zero degrees. A few flurries are also possible with limited moisture coming in behind the front. The coldest temperatures are expected overnight Thursday into Friday.

While it'll be very cold for us Texans, it's nothing like the deadly winter storm of 2022, which left over 200 people dead.

Here's what's different about this week's arctic blast compared to the 2021 winter storm, per FOX 4 :

Temperatures

Temperatures won't be as cold as they were last year, to say the least. This week, we'll see temps dip into the low teens with a wind chill that'll make it feel like it's below zero. Last year, lows reached -2º and an even colder wind chill.

Precipitation

Little to no precipitation is forecast this week and into the weekend. There's a slight chance of sleet on Thursday, but beyond that, there's no snow or ice on the horizon. Last year, we saw up to 5 inches of snow and ice in some parts of the state.

Length of cold

We can expect these cold conditions for significantly less time than last year. Below freezing temps will last about 70 hours between Thursday and Sunday. Temperatures will dip below 20º for up to 18 consecutive hours this week. Last year, we experienced 129 consecutive hours of below freezing temperatures.

ERCOT power grid

As far as the ERCOT grid goes, leaders say it's "ready and reliable." The state has made changes to prepare to handle the extra demand. Widespread power outages "should be avoided," but high winds could still knock over branches onto power lines in some areas. The highest demand is forecast for Friday morning when temperatures are expected to dip into the low teens. Last year, the state was without power for several days.

Please stay up-to-date with your local stations for the latest weather forecasts.

How To Track ERCOT Grid Conditions In Real Time During Texas Freeze

Take These Items Out Of Your Car Before 'Dangerously Cold' Temperatures Hit Texas

Texans Are Preparing For The Upcoming Freeze In The Most Texas Way Possible

Dallas, TX
Community Policy