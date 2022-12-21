ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Texans Are Preparing For The Upcoming Freeze In The Most Texas Way Possible

By Dani Medina
 4 days ago
Photo: Getty Images, Whataburger

This is the most Texas thing you'll see today — guaranteed.

Ahead of "dangerously cold" temperatures on their way to the Lone Star State, residents are gearing up by removing items from their cars , tracking ERCOT grid conditions and stopping at Whataburger. Wait, what?

A post that went viral was included in a hilarious but nifty video posted by FOX 26's Matt Seedorff on social media, Chron reports. Apparently, a Texas resident used a large Whataburger styrofoam cup to cover an outdoor spigot. They even MacGyver-ed it with a string to hold it in place.

"Tell me why this wouldn't work. We've got a spigot covered in a styrofoam Whataburger cup, possibly wrapped in a towel… I'm thinking this could keep your pipes from bursting. Whatburger for the win!" he said in the video.

Texas ingenuity at it's finest! Take the whole family and get your faucet covers before Thursday! Whataburger

Posted by Sid Miller on Tuesday, December 20, 2022

Texans are preparing for an arctic blast set to send temperatures into the low teens this week and into the weekend.

Thursday (December 22) and Friday will likely experience "bitter cold weather" thanks to a strong cold front making its way to the Lone Star State. Temps will drop into the mid-20s, but it'll feel like the teens. Not to mention wind gusts, which will create feels-like temperatures below zero degrees. A few flurries are also possible with limited moisture coming in behind the front. The coldest temperatures are expected overnight Thursday into Friday.

While it'll be very cold for us Texans, it's nothing like the deadly winter storm of 2022 , which left over 200 people dead.

Please stay up-to-date with your local stations for the latest weather forecasts.

How To Track ERCOT Grid Conditions In Real Time During Texas Freeze

Take These Items Out Of Your Car Before 'Dangerously Cold' Temperatures Hit Texas

How This Week's Arctic Blast Compares To Last Year's Texas Storm

