Frank Armstrong (Terry) Savage, 75, passed away on December 13, 2022, in the company of loved ones. Terry was a beloved son, father, grandfather, and friend who positively impacted the lives of so many. His infectious personality, sense of humor and love of life was felt by all who had a chance to know Terry. Throughout his life, he achieved numerous successes, however, his proudest achievements will always be his 45-year marriage to his wife, Cindy, his 5 kids and his 13 grandchildren.

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO