Read full article on original website
Related
Rev. Lorina Marshall-Blake helps over 25 organizations improve her community
The Rev. Lorina Marshall-Blake wants to improve Philadelphia, and she is involved with over 25 organizations to be able to accomplish just that. The Rev. Marshall-Blake is an associate minister at the Vine Memorial Baptist Church in Philadelphia. She is affiliated with over 30 professional and civic organizations like the Anti-Defamation League and the United Negro College Fund. She was the 28th president of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc., Omega Chapter.
myrye.com
In Memory: Frank Armstrong “Terry” Savage, Age 75
Frank Armstrong (Terry) Savage, 75, passed away on December 13, 2022, in the company of loved ones. Terry was a beloved son, father, grandfather, and friend who positively impacted the lives of so many. His infectious personality, sense of humor and love of life was felt by all who had a chance to know Terry. Throughout his life, he achieved numerous successes, however, his proudest achievements will always be his 45-year marriage to his wife, Cindy, his 5 kids and his 13 grandchildren.
Erica Waller-Hill has taught and assisted over 45,000 people
Erica Waller-Hill is an entrepreneur and CEO of two businesses, Destined for a Dream and Speaklife, located in Bucks County and Philadelphia. Through those businesses, she has assisted, directed and taught over 45,000 individuals. Her mission is to inspire and empower young people through education and life coaching. Waller-Hill serves...
Publisher Sherri Darden is providing Black media coverage for Philadelphia
Sherri Darden believes encouraging Black and Brown people to aspire to do more by showing them they can. In 2017, the Philadelphia-based entrepreneur converted a community newspaper to a media platform that has a weekly radio program, the Inside Scoop; as well as three publications, ScoopUSA Media, ScoopDigital and ScoopVIZION.
glensidelocal.com
Abington Township offering “Become a Youtuber” courses
Abington Township is hosting a “Become a YouTuber” program December 27 to December 30 for kids aged 7 to 17 at the Crestmont Clubhouse in Willow Grove. Costs are $398 for full day classes and $199 for half day classes. The description for “Code Ninjas” instructed by Mike...
camdencounty.com
In Regards to the Retirement of Action News Anchorman Jim Gardner
The statement below is by Commissioner Director Louis Cappelli Jr. on behalf of the Camden County Commissioners in regard to the retirement of Action News Anchorman Jim Gardner. “Since the days of my youth there has been one constant fixture in our local news market- Jim Gardner. We all know...
This Bucks County High School Choir Group Received a Standing Ovation at the Kimmel Center
A Bucks County high school’s choir group recently performed at a major Philadelphia venue after winning a popular radio contest. Jeff Werner wrote about the concert for the Newtown, PA Patch. The Council Rock South Vocal Ensemble recently performed at the Kimmel Center in Philadelphia. After winning the B101...
Norristown council president hopes to 'change the narrative' with hospital redevelopments
Norristown is working with Montgomery County’s Redevelopment Authority on how to reconstruct the Norristown State Hospital. Proposals for development are expected in summer 2023.
Termini Brothers bakery: a South Philly holiday tradition
The bakery has been around for 101 years and doesn’t plan on going anywhere anytime soon. Loyal customers lined up outside the store Saturday in the freezing cold to stock up on their holiday baked goods.
Investigation underway after racist, inappropriate images found at Montgomery County high school
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- An investigation is underway into racist and inappropriate images found at a high school in Montgomery County. The incident happened at Upper Moreland High School on Tuesday evening. A visiting boys basketball team from Cheltenham reportedly found the images written on a dry-erase board in the visiting locker room. Upper Moreland School District officials say the incident does not represent the school community and that nondiscrimination is a focus across all schools, classrooms and facilities.
Philadelphia school district to extend lobbying for more state money
(The Center Square) - The Philadelphia School District is preparing to expand its lobbying efforts with a six-year agreement that expires in 2023 with The DT Firm. It would cost district taxpayers a total of $527,600 if the contract amendment is approved. The requested amendment to the existing contract is...
Salvation Army Captain dances for donations in Philadelphia
Captain Olguens Fils-Aime, originally from Haiti, grew up with the Salvation Army and now gives back in his own special way.
Center City church whips up Christmas breakfast for those experiencing homelessness
Congregants at the Arch Street United Methodist Church in Center City dedicated their Christmas morning to making sure people experiencing homelessness had a hot meal and some reprieve from the winter chill.
Blind, deaf athlete from Pottstown, Pa. is on a journey to the Paralympics
A local man has set a goal of competing in the Paralympics, and the community has rallied behind him.
glensidelocal.com
Upper Moreland HS investigating racial slurs found by Cheltenham HS basketball team
The Upper Moreland Township School District is investigating a racial incident from Tuesday night’s boys basketball game against Cheltenham High School. CHS players found a racial slur and “inappropriate images” written on a locker room whiteboard when they arrived at Upper Moreland High School. “The n-word was...
People’s Light Theatre hires security firm after threats to its holiday panto featuring a drag performer
At the center of the new holiday play at People’s Light Theatre in Malvern, Pa., “Alice in Wonderland, a Musical Panto,” is a giant cat played by the prominent Philadelphia drag performer Eric Jaffe. As the Cheshire Cat, dressed in an all-white bodysuit with sparkles, heavy cat...
Power problem forces evacuation of Lennox Apartments Germantown
SEPTA buses were used to keep people warm on Saturday after they were evacuated from their apartments in the Germantown section of Philadelphia.
Legendary Sports Broadcaster, Bristol Native Visits Neshaminy Mall to Discuss His Recent Book
The sports broadcasting legend came back to Bucks County to talk about his new book. A Bucks County native and sports broadcasting legend came back to his home area to discuss his new book, with his dog as the main character. Joe Mason wrote about the new book for the Northeast Times.
No. 2 Camden throttles West Catholic (PA) - Boys basketball recap
Billy Richmond and DJ Wagner led Camden, No. 2 in the NJ.com Top 20, to a 77-43 win over West Catholic (PA.) in Camden. Wagner tallied 17 points in the game while Richmond scored 16. Richmond grabbed the opening tip and score immediately to give Camden a 2-0 lead. The...
Hundreds of people attend Christmas Eve masses in Center City
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) - Hundreds of people attended one of two Christmas Eve masses at the Cathedral Basilica of Saints Peter and Paul in Center City Saturday evening.Father Dennis Gill said he hoped families will continue to brave the cold temperatures to participate in prayers, including Midnight Mass."Just seeing all the people coming together to worship God, with the lord Jesus and the Eucharist, that thrills me," Father Gill said. Though a thrilling Eagles game was happening during the 5 p.m. Christmas Eve mass, it didn't stop Connie Winters from coming to the Basilica. "We're recording the game, and my one son is...
Comments / 0