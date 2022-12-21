ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lower Gwynedd Township, PA

Comments / 0

Related
rolling out

Rev. Lorina Marshall-Blake helps over 25 organizations improve her community

The Rev. Lorina Marshall-Blake wants to improve Philadelphia, and she is involved with over 25 organizations to be able to accomplish just that. The Rev. Marshall-Blake is an associate minister at the Vine Memorial Baptist Church in Philadelphia. She is affiliated with over 30 professional and civic organizations like the Anti-Defamation League and the United Negro College Fund. She was the 28th president of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc., Omega Chapter.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
myrye.com

In Memory: Frank Armstrong “Terry” Savage, Age 75

Frank Armstrong (Terry) Savage, 75, passed away on December 13, 2022, in the company of loved ones. Terry was a beloved son, father, grandfather, and friend who positively impacted the lives of so many. His infectious personality, sense of humor and love of life was felt by all who had a chance to know Terry. Throughout his life, he achieved numerous successes, however, his proudest achievements will always be his 45-year marriage to his wife, Cindy, his 5 kids and his 13 grandchildren.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
rolling out

Erica Waller-Hill has taught and assisted over 45,000 people

Erica Waller-Hill is an entrepreneur and CEO of two businesses, Destined for a Dream and Speaklife, located in Bucks County and Philadelphia. Through those businesses, she has assisted, directed and taught over 45,000 individuals. Her mission is to inspire and empower young people through education and life coaching. Waller-Hill serves...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
glensidelocal.com

Abington Township offering “Become a Youtuber” courses

Abington Township is hosting a “Become a YouTuber” program December 27 to December 30 for kids aged 7 to 17 at the Crestmont Clubhouse in Willow Grove. Costs are $398 for full day classes and $199 for half day classes. The description for “Code Ninjas” instructed by Mike...
ABINGTON TOWNSHIP, PA
camdencounty.com

In Regards to the Retirement of Action News Anchorman Jim Gardner

The statement below is by Commissioner Director Louis Cappelli Jr. on behalf of the Camden County Commissioners in regard to the retirement of Action News Anchorman Jim Gardner. “Since the days of my youth there has been one constant fixture in our local news market- Jim Gardner. We all know...
CAMDEN, NJ
CBS Philly

Investigation underway after racist, inappropriate images found at Montgomery County high school

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- An investigation is underway into racist and inappropriate images found at a high school in Montgomery County. The incident happened at Upper Moreland High School on Tuesday evening. A visiting boys basketball team from Cheltenham reportedly found the images written on a dry-erase board in the visiting locker room. Upper Moreland School District officials say the incident does not represent the school community and that nondiscrimination is a focus across all schools, classrooms and facilities.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, PA
CBS Philly

Hundreds of people attend Christmas Eve masses in Center City

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) - Hundreds of people attended one of two Christmas Eve masses at the Cathedral Basilica of Saints Peter and Paul in Center City Saturday evening.Father Dennis Gill said he hoped families will continue to brave the cold temperatures to participate in prayers, including Midnight Mass."Just seeing all the people coming together to worship God, with the lord Jesus and the Eucharist, that thrills me," Father Gill said. Though a thrilling Eagles game was happening during the 5 p.m. Christmas Eve mass, it didn't stop Connie Winters from coming to the Basilica. "We're recording the game, and my one son is...
PHILADELPHIA, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy