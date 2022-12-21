ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
defensenews.com

Biden OKs defense bill despite military COVID vaccine repeal

President Joe Biden signed the annual defense authorization bill into law Friday despite administration concerns over its repeal of the military’s coronavirus vaccine mandate, saying the legislation includes “critical authorities to support our country’s national defense.”. The measure includes $817 billion in spending for the Department of...
Latvia’s Atlas Dynamics to open drone production plant in Ukraine

MILAN, Italy — Latvian drone company Atlas Dynamics plans to open in early 2023 a research and development factory in Ukraine and later on a production plant in collaboration with the Ukrainian Ministry of Defence. Since the outbreak of the war in February, Atlas Dynamics has delivered a total...
Indian weapons buyer approves $10B fund to equip military

NEW DELHI — India’s weapons buyer on Thursday approved a 843.28 billion rupees ($10.18 billion) budget for the acquisition of major weapons and platforms, most of which the government will spend locally in a bid to bolster the domestic defense manufacturing sector. The Defence Ministry said in a...
Colombia begins negotiations to buy 16 Rafale fighter jets

SANTIAGO, Chile — Colombia is negotiating the purchase of 16 Rafale multirole fighter jets for its Air Force, a deal potentially worth $3.15 billion, according to a news release from the country’s president. After local media recently reported negotiations with the French aircraft manufacturer Dassault were underway, Colombian...
Lithuania buys Switchblade 600 drones

WARSAW, Poland — Lithuania’s Defence Ministry has signed a deal to buy Switchblade 600 drones from the United States, becoming the first European NATO member to order the kamikaze system. “We are the first country in the world after the United States to purchase the Switchblade 600. These...
