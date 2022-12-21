Read full article on original website
HuffPost
Russian State TV Hails Rep. Lauren Boebert For Refusing To Stand For War Hero Volodymyr Zelensky
Lawmaker who just squeaked by with a win in Colorado choses a side.
defensenews.com
Biden OKs defense bill despite military COVID vaccine repeal
President Joe Biden signed the annual defense authorization bill into law Friday despite administration concerns over its repeal of the military’s coronavirus vaccine mandate, saying the legislation includes “critical authorities to support our country’s national defense.”. The measure includes $817 billion in spending for the Department of...
defensenews.com
Congress passes funding bill with major cash infusion for Pentagon
WASHINGTON — Congress on Friday passed a spending bill to fund the government and avoid a shutdown as part of a deal that includes a significant cash influx for the Defense Department with a 9% budget increase over fiscal 2022 levels on top of billions in additional aid for Ukraine.
defensenews.com
Latvia’s Atlas Dynamics to open drone production plant in Ukraine
MILAN, Italy — Latvian drone company Atlas Dynamics plans to open in early 2023 a research and development factory in Ukraine and later on a production plant in collaboration with the Ukrainian Ministry of Defence. Since the outbreak of the war in February, Atlas Dynamics has delivered a total...
China carries out military exercises near Taiwan and Japan, sending 47 aircraft across Taiwan Strait in 'strike drill'
China sent 47 aircraft across the median line of the Taiwan Strait on Sunday, its largest incursion into Taiwan's air defense zone in recent months, as Beijing steps-up efforts to normalize aggressive military operations around the self-ruled island.
defensenews.com
Indian weapons buyer approves $10B fund to equip military
NEW DELHI — India’s weapons buyer on Thursday approved a 843.28 billion rupees ($10.18 billion) budget for the acquisition of major weapons and platforms, most of which the government will spend locally in a bid to bolster the domestic defense manufacturing sector. The Defence Ministry said in a...
defensenews.com
Colombia begins negotiations to buy 16 Rafale fighter jets
SANTIAGO, Chile — Colombia is negotiating the purchase of 16 Rafale multirole fighter jets for its Air Force, a deal potentially worth $3.15 billion, according to a news release from the country’s president. After local media recently reported negotiations with the French aircraft manufacturer Dassault were underway, Colombian...
defensenews.com
Lithuania buys Switchblade 600 drones
WARSAW, Poland — Lithuania’s Defence Ministry has signed a deal to buy Switchblade 600 drones from the United States, becoming the first European NATO member to order the kamikaze system. “We are the first country in the world after the United States to purchase the Switchblade 600. These...
