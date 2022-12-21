Read full article on original website
KHQ Right Now
Freezing rain coats roadways in solid ice, crews work to keep cross-state travel open
SPOKANE, Wash. - After a night of freezing rain across the region, many roads are solid sheets of ice, especially in the mountain passes. Despite the holidays, road crews have been working through the night and morning to ensure cross-state travel is possible. Washington Pass Conditions. Courtesy: WSDOT. Mountain pass...
KHQ Right Now
River Park Square reopens after holiday shoppers evacuated
SPOKANE, Wash. - Dozens of holiday shoppers and families visiting Santa were evacuated from River Park Square on Saturday afternoon as the fire alarm sounded and fire engines rolled up. A fire lieutenant who spoke with NonStop Local stated the evacuation was likely due to a broken water line in...
KHQ Right Now
SFD Fire Chief: "Don't risk it, just stay inside."
SPOKANE, Wash. - With dangerously cold temperatures in Spokane, Fire Chief Brian Schaeffer said his crews have responded to about a dozen cold exposure calls, ranging from minor injuries to very serious. Schaeffer said it's important not to underestimate the dangers of the cold. "It takes about 20 or 30...
KHQ Right Now
FOUND: Missing endangered man found safe
SPOKANE, Wash. - A man who went missing on Thursday has been located and is safe, according to Spokane police. Last updated on Dec. 23 at 5:15 p.m. Spokane Police Department (SPD) is asking the public for any info to help them locate a missing endangered person. 43-year-old Charles Hill...
KHQ Right Now
Serious injury collision shuts down northbound traffic on US-2 at Nevada St.
SPOKANE, Wash. - A major vehicle accident in north Spokane has closed down both northbound and one southbound lane of US-2 north of Nevada St. Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) said the accident has resulted in serious injuries. Northbound traffic is being diverted at Nevada St., with a detour...
KHQ Right Now
Woman charged with murder in Medical Lake domestic violence incident
MEDICAL LAKE, Wash. - A woman detained for a fatal domestic violence incident has been formally charged with second-degree murder and first-degree unlawful possession of a firearm, according to Spokane County Sheriff's Office (SCSO). 24-year-old Cynthia Metsker was taken into custody for questioning after a man was found shot at...
KHQ Right Now
How pride, patience and persistence have helped Hunter Sallis – Nebraska's original five-star recruit – settle in at Gonzaga
OMAHA, Nebraska – Over the past two decades, Mark Few and his coaching staff have turned over an assortment of stones to locate prospective Gonzaga basketball players. No destination has been too far, no gym too remote, no plane ticket too costly if the Bulldogs have felt there’s a good match. In some instances, Gonzaga rosters could be mistaken for passports and the program itself a travel agency. Few and his staff have collected stamps from destinations such as Poland, Japan, France, Lithuania, Mali, Germany, Brazil, Russia, Australia and Serbia.
