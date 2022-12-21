Read full article on original website
Eovaldi agrees to 2-year deal to join Rangers and deGrom
The Texas Rangers have added another proven veteran to their revamped starting rotation. Texas native Nathan Eovaldi agreed Tuesday to a two-year contract that includes a vesting player option for the 2025 season. The team announced the deal after the right-hander completed a physical exam in Texas.
Gregory, Aboushi won't serve 1-game suspensions for fighting
NEW YORK (AP) — Denver Broncos linebacker Randy Gregory and Los Angeles Rams offensive lineman Oday Aboushi won’t serve a one-game suspension for fighting in Sunday’s game. Both players appealed their suspensions and instead will pay a fine. NFL hearing officer Derrick Brooks overturned Gregory’s punishment on...
Chiefs expect WR Hardman back on field after nearly 2 months
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — The Kansas City Chiefs expect to have wide receiver Mecole Hardman on the field for the first time in nearly two months on Sunday when they play the Denver Broncos in the penultimate game of the regular season. Hardman has been out since Nov....
