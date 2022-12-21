ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lafayette, LA

LFD Responds to Commercial Fire in Vacant Building at Old Coburn's Site in Downtown Lafayette

 4 days ago

Lafayette authorities responded to a fire at the old Coburn’s building in Downtown Lafayette on Wednesday afternoon (Dec. 21).

According to Alton Trahan with the Lafayette Fire Department, the commercial fire was in one of the vacant metal buildings closer to the railroad tracks on Grant Street in downtown Lafayette and has been put out safely.

Trahan says a witness reported smoke coming from one of the vacant buildings on the premise. Once Lafayette firefighters accessed the building, they found a small fire inside. The fire has been extinguished and Trahan says damages are only contained to the building where the fire originated.

At the last report, authorities were clearing out the smoke from the fire.

This is a developing story as the fire remains under investigation and more information will be made available soon.

In the meantime, authorities will be rerouting traffic until the scene is safe and clear.

