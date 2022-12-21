ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Magee, MS

WAPT

The town of Terry has a new police chief

TERRY, Miss. — The town of Terry will have a swearing-in ceremony for its new chief, and it's a familiar face. Former Jackson Police Department investigator and interim police chief Anthony Moore is taking over the top spot. He has been working in Terry as assistant chief for more...
TERRY, MS
bodyshopbusiness.com

Crash Champions Expands in Mississippi

Crash Champions announced that it has grown its presence in Mississippi through the acquisition of Capitol Body Shop. One of the largest and most respected auto body repair organizations in Mississippi, Capitol Body serves customers at four locations in the Jackson metro area. With the addition of Capitol Body, Crash Champions now provides customers access to collision repair service at seven locations in the Magnolia State, complementing the company’s national footprint of more than 590 repair centers across 36 states.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
NBC News

EPA investigating state of Mississippi for handling of Jackson water crisis

After the city of Jackson, Mississippi issued more than 300 boil water notices in the last two years, the water is now deemed safe to drink but many residents still don’t trust it. NBC News’ Zinhle Essamuah spoke to an EPA administrator on how the state is getting backlash for their handling of the crisis and how the federal government plans to expand access to clean drinking water.Dec. 23, 2022.
JACKSON, MS
WLBT

Things To Know Friday, December 23

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - If you missed a few of the most important headlines and need to play catch up, no worries. WLBT has gathered some of the top stories from our website to get you up to speed. Thousands of Mississippians are without power due to high winds shifting...
JACKSON, MS
mageenews.com

Holiday Garbage Schedule for County and City

Solid Waste trucks will run as follows:(county pickup) Starting Tuesday December 27th, Monday & part of Tuesdays routes will be picked...
MAGEE, MS
mageenews.com

Robert Lee Taylor

Robert Lee Taylor passed away on December 21, 2022. He was born in Pinola, MS to Henry and Ada Mae Turnage Taylor on November 21, 1938.
MAGEE, MS
Magnolia State Live

This Mississippi hospital ranks in top 10 percent in nation for surgical care. You might be surprised where it is located.

One Mississippi hospital is ranked in the top 10 percent in the nation when to comes to surgical care for patients. King’s Daughters Medical Center in Brookhaven has been recognized as the No. 1 hospital in the state for Patient Safety for Overall Surgical Care and General Surgery. The CareChex ranking — based on a comprehensive quality scoring system comparing inpatient quality performance across general, acute and non-federal U.S. hospitals — also ranked KDMC in the top 10 percent in the nation.
BROOKHAVEN, MS
WJTV 12

Crews work to fix fluctuating water pressure in Jackson

UPDATE: 12/24/2022 5:50 p.m. JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – City officials said the issue likely causing fluctuating water pressure is a water main break at Northside and Manhattan. Crews are at the site working to repair the issue. JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Crews are fixing water breaks and trying to find out what’s causing fluctuating water […]
JACKSON, MS
mageenews.com

Shop Small for the Holidays

The holiday season is winding down! Shop at local, small businesses for unique gifts that make a difference. By shopping small, you're supporting the independent businesses that create jobs and make communities vibrant. Here are a few other ways to support small businesses in your community throughout the holidays and beyond.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
mississippifreepress.org

Mississippi Residents, Jackson Water System Vulnerable As ‘Scary’ Freeze Arrives

Temperatures across Mississippi are expected to drop into the teens and even single digits overnight Thursday with highs below freezing in some areas on Friday, raising concerns about safety and infrastructure statewide, including the capital city’s water system. Forecasts say temperatures will remain in the 30s Fahrenheit and below throughout the weekend.
JACKSON, MS
mageenews.com

City of Magee Under A Boil Water Notice

The City of Magee is under a boil water notice until Tuesday, December 27, 2022. The pumping station froze Friday night...
MAGEE, MS
WDAM-TV

Hattiesburg man killed in 1-vehicle accident Friday

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - A Hattiesburg man died Friday afternoon when the Ford F-150 he was driving veered off the roadway, rolling into a patch of woods where it caught fire. Jones County Deputy Coroner Ernest Hollingsworth identified the driver Saturday as Joe Clayton, 51. According to the Jones...
HATTIESBURG, MS
WJTV 12

Jackson neighbors experience water issues ahead of freeze

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Some Jackson neighbors are already having issues with their water before the cold weather has even arrived. Neighbors on Azalea Drive woke up Thursday morning with water beginning to flood their street, driveways and yards. According to neighbors, this is not the first time Azalea Drive has suffered flooding. With freezing […]
JACKSON, MS
WLBT

Tylertown residents recovering after county-wide power outage

TYLERTOWN, Miss. (WLBT) - After a county-wide power outage struck Walthall County Thursday night, residents of Tylertown are still on edge from having no electricity that left thousands of residents in the dark. “We’re not used to that down here. At all… so this is kind of crazy,” said Kimberly...
TYLERTOWN, MS
WJTV 12

Temporary restraining order filed against Hattiesburg VFW post

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – Hattiesburg leaders filed a temporary restraining order against the St. James Wright VFW Post 5397 on Mobile Street. This comes after two recent shootings after events held at the venue. Pine Belt News reported leaders approved the action on Monday, December 19. According to the order, the VFW must not make […]
HATTIESBURG, MS

