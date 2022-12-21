Read full article on original website
$600M designated for struggling water system in Mississippi
JACKSON, Miss. — (AP) — The federal government will put $600 million toward repairing the troubled water system in Mississippi's capital city — a project that the mayor has said could cost billions of dollars. Funding for Jackson water is included in a $1.7 trillion federal spending...
WAPT
The town of Terry has a new police chief
TERRY, Miss. — The town of Terry will have a swearing-in ceremony for its new chief, and it's a familiar face. Former Jackson Police Department investigator and interim police chief Anthony Moore is taking over the top spot. He has been working in Terry as assistant chief for more...
thesource.com
The XXXTentacion Foundation Intervene In Jackson, Mississippi’s Water And Medical Crisis
XXXtencation has been trending lately, as his trial is set to begin in January. A lot has been said about the rapper but what many people do not know is that X had goals and dreams that he didn’t get to see come to fruition.. One of those was the foundation he created to assist those in need. His mother is continuing his dream through various initiatives.
bodyshopbusiness.com
Crash Champions Expands in Mississippi
Crash Champions announced that it has grown its presence in Mississippi through the acquisition of Capitol Body Shop. One of the largest and most respected auto body repair organizations in Mississippi, Capitol Body serves customers at four locations in the Jackson metro area. With the addition of Capitol Body, Crash Champions now provides customers access to collision repair service at seven locations in the Magnolia State, complementing the company’s national footprint of more than 590 repair centers across 36 states.
EPA investigating state of Mississippi for handling of Jackson water crisis
After the city of Jackson, Mississippi issued more than 300 boil water notices in the last two years, the water is now deemed safe to drink but many residents still don’t trust it. NBC News’ Zinhle Essamuah spoke to an EPA administrator on how the state is getting backlash for their handling of the crisis and how the federal government plans to expand access to clean drinking water.Dec. 23, 2022.
WLBT
Things To Know Friday, December 23
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - If you missed a few of the most important headlines and need to play catch up, no worries. WLBT has gathered some of the top stories from our website to get you up to speed. Thousands of Mississippians are without power due to high winds shifting...
mageenews.com
Holiday Garbage Schedule for County and City
Solid Waste trucks will run as follows:(county pickup) Starting Tuesday December 27th, Monday & part of Tuesdays routes will be picked...
mageenews.com
Robert Lee Taylor
Robert Lee Taylor passed away on December 21, 2022. He was born in Pinola, MS to Henry and Ada Mae Turnage Taylor on November 21, 1938.
WLBT
Jackson seeking bids to demolish Casa Grande apartment complex... again
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The city of Jackson is again seeking bids to tear down an abandoned apartment complex in South Jackson. The city began advertising for bids to tear down the Casa Grande apartments at the corner of Terry Road and Sykes Road. The apartments have been empty for years.
This Mississippi hospital ranks in top 10 percent in nation for surgical care. You might be surprised where it is located.
One Mississippi hospital is ranked in the top 10 percent in the nation when to comes to surgical care for patients. King’s Daughters Medical Center in Brookhaven has been recognized as the No. 1 hospital in the state for Patient Safety for Overall Surgical Care and General Surgery. The CareChex ranking — based on a comprehensive quality scoring system comparing inpatient quality performance across general, acute and non-federal U.S. hospitals — also ranked KDMC in the top 10 percent in the nation.
Crews work to fix fluctuating water pressure in Jackson
UPDATE: 12/24/2022 5:50 p.m. JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – City officials said the issue likely causing fluctuating water pressure is a water main break at Northside and Manhattan. Crews are at the site working to repair the issue. JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Crews are fixing water breaks and trying to find out what’s causing fluctuating water […]
mageenews.com
Shop Small for the Holidays
The holiday season is winding down! Shop at local, small businesses for unique gifts that make a difference. By shopping small, you're supporting the independent businesses that create jobs and make communities vibrant. Here are a few other ways to support small businesses in your community throughout the holidays and beyond.
mississippifreepress.org
Mississippi Residents, Jackson Water System Vulnerable As ‘Scary’ Freeze Arrives
Temperatures across Mississippi are expected to drop into the teens and even single digits overnight Thursday with highs below freezing in some areas on Friday, raising concerns about safety and infrastructure statewide, including the capital city’s water system. Forecasts say temperatures will remain in the 30s Fahrenheit and below throughout the weekend.
mageenews.com
City of Magee Under A Boil Water Notice
The City of Magee is under a boil water notice until Tuesday, December 27, 2022. The pumping station froze Friday night...
WDAM-TV
Hattiesburg man killed in 1-vehicle accident Friday
JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - A Hattiesburg man died Friday afternoon when the Ford F-150 he was driving veered off the roadway, rolling into a patch of woods where it caught fire. Jones County Deputy Coroner Ernest Hollingsworth identified the driver Saturday as Joe Clayton, 51. According to the Jones...
Jackson neighbors experience water issues ahead of freeze
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Some Jackson neighbors are already having issues with their water before the cold weather has even arrived. Neighbors on Azalea Drive woke up Thursday morning with water beginning to flood their street, driveways and yards. According to neighbors, this is not the first time Azalea Drive has suffered flooding. With freezing […]
Alert issued for Mississippi woman not seen since October
The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation has issued a Silver Alert for 23-year-old Kiajuana Kenya Nakedra Levy of Jackson in Hinds County. Levy is described as a black female, five foot three inches tall, weighing 113 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. She was last seen Tuesday, October 25, at...
WLBT
Tylertown residents recovering after county-wide power outage
TYLERTOWN, Miss. (WLBT) - After a county-wide power outage struck Walthall County Thursday night, residents of Tylertown are still on edge from having no electricity that left thousands of residents in the dark. “We’re not used to that down here. At all… so this is kind of crazy,” said Kimberly...
WLBT
CMU board member arrested for allegedly stealing parts at Nissan plant, Canton mayor confirms
MADISON CO., Miss. (WLBT) - Three people have been arrested in connection with stealing parts from the Nissan Plant, including a member of the Canton Municipal Utilities Board of Commissioners. Glenn White, Kendrick Ratliff and Kelvish Nason were arrested and charged with grand larceny and felony fleeing after Madison County...
Temporary restraining order filed against Hattiesburg VFW post
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – Hattiesburg leaders filed a temporary restraining order against the St. James Wright VFW Post 5397 on Mobile Street. This comes after two recent shootings after events held at the venue. Pine Belt News reported leaders approved the action on Monday, December 19. According to the order, the VFW must not make […]
