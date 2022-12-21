Read full article on original website
Fox 19
Fitton Center for Creative Arts flooded on Christmas Eve
HAMILTON, Ohio (WXIX) - A sprinkler system burst inside the Fitton Center for Creative Arts building late Christmas Eve, leaving several inches of standing water on the first floor. Fitton Center staff said the Hamilton Fire Department shut off the water to the fire suppression system at 101 S. Monument...
Fox 19
Metro extends fare-free service to Christmas Day
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Metro is extending its fare-free service to Christmas Day to help relieve riders who must travel in inclement weather, according to a news release. As winter storm clean-up continues, service will be free to customers during the 24-hour period to help speed up the boarding process and keep routes running as close to the schedule as possible. Some routes may be subject to detours and delays, according to Metro.
LIST: Warming centers around the Tri-State
As temperatures feel well below zero due to the wind chill, here's a list of warming centers around the Tri-State if you need a place to stay safe.
WLWT 5
TIMELINE: Another round of winter weather to bring 1-3 inches of snow to Cincinnati
CINCINNATI — Life-threatening cold lingers through Christmas morning. SEE LATEST CLOSINGS HERE // SEE WEATHER ALERTS HERE. Santa felt right at home in Cincinnati overnight! Wind chills are around -10 this morning. Watch for slick spots and black ice overnight and early in the morning. Wind chills finally climb...
Fox 19
Where are the snow plows in Cincinnati?
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The Department of Public Services strongly suggests that if you don’t need to travel, stay home for the safety of essential workers and first responders. The Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office issued a Level II Snow Advisory this morning due to conditions caused by ice and blowing and drifting snow that made roads hazardous.
Fox 19
Northbound section of I-75 in Cincinnati reopens
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - All northbound lanes of an I-75 in Cincinnati are back open, according to the Ohio Department of Transportation. Hazardous road conditions closed all northbound lanes on I-75 from the I-74 (Harrison Avenue) exit to the Mitchell Avenue exit for a little more than an hour Saturday. Multiple...
Fox 19
Latest snowfall totals throughout the Tri-State
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Thursday night’s weather system dropped some decent snowfall amounts throughout the Tri-State. Here are some of the reports from the National Weather Service:. Ripley, Ind.: 2.7 inches. Maineville: 4 inches. White Oak: 4 inches. CVG: 5.2 inches. Dearborn: 4.1 inches. Wilder, Ky: 2.1 inches. Montgomery: 2...
Fox 19
A sunny but cold Christmas ahead of Monday snow
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A Wind Chill Advisory is in effect for Dearborn, Fayette, Franklin, Ripley and Union counties in southeast Indiana and Butler, Clinton, Highland and Warren counties in southwest Ohio until NOON on Christmas Day as wind chills could get as low as -15°. Christmas Day will have...
Power outages continue to plague Tri-State after first blizzard in years
As of Saturday evening, more than 300 homes were without power around the Tri-State after Cincinnati experienced its first blizzard since 2008.
Cincinnati experiences first blizzard since 2008
We saw extended hours of 35 mph winds and 1/4 mile visibility overnight leading to Cincinnati's first official blizzard in years.
WLWT 5
Report of a crash on Kings Run at Winton in Spring Grove Village
CINCINNATI — Crews are responding to a report of a crash, blocking traffic, on Kings Run at Winton in Spring Grove Village. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload...
Fox 19
Ohio, Kentucky give updates on winter weather damage
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - It has been 48 hours since the severe winter storm brought dangerous wind chills, snow and strong winds that caused damage and widespread power outages. As temperatures remain in the single digits, officials warn people that there are still dangers to the weather. “It’s simply not safe...
Fox 19
Bitter cold continues Christmas Day; light snow Monday
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The Wind Chill Advisory has been lifted for much of the Tri-State but it remains in effect for Dearborn, Fayette, Franklin, Ripley and Union counties in southeast Indiana and Butler, Clinton, Highland and Warren counties in southwest Ohio until noon on Christmas Day as wind chills could drop as low as -15°.
WLWT 5
Cincinnati Metro offering fare-free service during winter storm
CINCINNATI — Cincinnati Metro is offering its services free to riders through Friday evening. Metro said it's suspending fare collection starting at 6 p.m. Thursday through 6 p.m. Saturday due to the winter storm. Buses will still be running but detours and delays are possible. The 24-hour free services...
This Coffee Shop Has Been Named the Best in Ohio
Sure, you could always run to a Starbucks or Dunkin' for your coffee fix–but where's the fun in that?. If you're looking for a unique, inspiring, and welcoming place to sit back and spend an afternoon, this is definitely the coffee shop for you.
WLWT 5
Crews respond to Baltimore Avenue in North Fairmount for reported structure fire
CINCINNATI — Crews respond to Baltimore Avenue in North Fairmount for reported structure fire. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to https://www.wlwt.com/upload. Be sure to include your name and any additional details so we can give you proper credit online and on TV.
Fox 19
Three lanes WB Fort Washington Way/SB I-71 still closed after flaming semi fire
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The three right lanes of Westbound Fort Washington Way/SB I-71 remain closed in downtown Cincinnati after a massive, flaming semi-fire closed it for several hours Friday morning. Firefighters struggled before dawn to battle the flames as a winter storm pounded the Tri-State with snow, ice, dangerously cold...
Fox 19
Cincinnati breaks record as temps fall off a cliff overnight
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Temperatures nosedived late Thursday into early Friday as the arctic front that has draped much of the nation in cold swept across the Tri-State. At one point, while the front lay over the middle of the region dividing it in two, the temperature on one side was more than 30 degrees lower than on the other.
WLWT 5
Cincinnati officials issue warning for driving conditions due to winter weather
CINCINNATI — The Cincinnati Police Department has implemented its' Inclement Weather Accident reporting procedure late Thursday night. According CPD Captain Norris, accidents involving vehicles that are able to be driven and no one is injured are to exchange information and travel to the nearest police district for reporting. Police...
Fox 19
Fire engulfs first floor of South Fairmount home
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Fire broke out at a single-family home in South Fairmount Sunday morning, according to the Cincinnati Fire Department. District Two Fire Chief Ben Marker says the whole first floor of the home on Baltimore Avenue, between Seegar Avenue and Trevor Place, was engulfed in flames when firefighters arrived.
