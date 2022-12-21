ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wyoming State

Comments / 0

Related
Sioux City Journal

Latest Census estimate gives Nebraska a few thousand more residents

Nebraska continues to creep closer to welcoming its 2 million resident. According to new Census Bureau data released Thursday, the state had 1,967,923 residents as of July 1, which was 4,369 more than at the same time last year. That was an improvement over last year's count, when the state added fewer than 1,000 people.
NEBRASKA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy