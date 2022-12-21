Read full article on original website
Latest Census estimate gives Nebraska a few thousand more residents
Nebraska continues to creep closer to welcoming its 2 million resident. According to new Census Bureau data released Thursday, the state had 1,967,923 residents as of July 1, which was 4,369 more than at the same time last year. That was an improvement over last year's count, when the state added fewer than 1,000 people.
IL: FANS BRAVE COLD FOR BEARS LOSS TO BILLS
You can't say Chicago Bears fans aren't dedicated! People layered up on Saturday to sit in the stands, and unfortunately, witness another loss.
