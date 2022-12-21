Read full article on original website
The bob haircut has reigned supreme this year. Hairstylist Luke Hersheson even went so far as to declare it the hottest style of summer. And the look has been championed by the likes of Helena Christensen, Dua Lipa, and Kaia Gerber. Now, Zendaya has joined in and gone for a dramatic chop.
When it comes to social media, if there’s one thing Rihanna knows, it’s how to make a splash. Whether it’s her hilariously savage clapbacks on Twitter from years past (“Good luck with booking that stage u speak of” should be printed out and hung in the Louvre), or the Instagram posts of her smoking cigars and drinking fine wine on one of her annual girls yacht trips, nobody seems to be having more fun with their posts than Rihanna. Plus, will there ever be a more iconic social media handle—ever—than “badgalriri”?
Bella Hadid is going blonde for winter. The model teamed up with hairstylist Jessica Gillin and colorist-to-the-New-York-blondes Jenna Perry for a last-ditch 2022 hair transformation, switching her brunette for a waist-skimming mane of beige blonde that harkens color trends to come. “We have been dreaming up a lighter color for...
Blake Lively has a great sense of humor about her pregnancy.
Jane Fonda has never been a wallflower. In addition to carving out stellar careers in film and fitness, she’s spent much of her life actively fighting for the rights of others, using her platform and privilege to be a voice for people without one. Her activism has resulted in her being arrested several times—including as recently as 2019, while participating in climate change protests in Washington, D.C.
Even during the holidays, Chris Meloni is making time to maintain his signature hair—or lack thereof. The Law and Order: SVU actor popped into a barber shop on Friday, Dec. 23 for a quick shave, and he shared a video–which he shot in the mirror–of the styling session.
From Lizzo's seasonally sexy photo shoot, to Hilary Duff's hilarious family Christmas card, here's how the stars are spending the holidays.
To increase your likelihood of a HAPPY NEW YEAR, here are 365 S.U.N.S. (Smile-Making, Uniting, Neighboring, Spellbinding) ideas from the past 52 weeks: JANUARY Choose joy and optimism Listen to “Roger Miller’s Greatest Hits” YouTube Victor Borge on “The Ed Sullivan Show” Take a hike with your best friend Binge on Diane Keaton comedy Eat and drink some sunshine citrus Read Zora Neale Hurston’s “Their Eyes Were Watching God” “Do the Clam” with Elvis Get mysterious with Edgar Allan Poe Give “hygge” a chance Give a $10 Hamilton to some American cause Soak up the splendor of John Singer Sargent art Shell and eat parched peanuts Sing “All My Exes Live in Texas” Have a dream...
Christmas is just around the corner and everyone has put up beautiful Christmas trees and decorations in their houses. It is a season of joy, love and warmth amongst your loved ones. However, one man from London is celebrating Christmas in a different and hilarious way this year. Instead of a traditional Christmas tree, he has spruced up a cardboard cutout of Danny DeVito with some string lights. The photo of this delightful Christmas "tree" was shared on Twitter by Parker with the caption: "We don’t have a Christmas tree so we use Danny DeVito."
Kelly Clarkson has given her thoughts on celebrities’ top holiday side dishes, ranking one star’s favourite treat as the best out of them all.The 40-year-old TV host revealed which of the dishes she liked the best during a recent episode of The Kelly Clarkson Show. Before she began her ranking, she hilariously explained why she was doing this.“I have a taste for this kind of thing,” she said. “Even though I won’t be tasting it but aesthetically, I will be able to tell if I would put that on my mouth or if I wouldn’t.”As she set out to...
Jennifer Lawrence is famously a fan of flats, be they Mary-Janes, ballet pumps, Uggs, or her most-worn pair, The Row’s Ozzy slippers. Most recently, Manhattan’s foremost anti-heel influencer stepped out in a pair of pistachio Nike trainers that matched the hue of her The Row Bourse bag. The...
When Lady Diana Spencer married Prince Charles in 1981, she transformed from Sloane ranger to fantasy princess, all romantic, puff-sleeved gowns and glittering jewels. As time wore on and she grew in confidence, the Princess of Wales became bolder and more playful with her sartorial choices—and perhaps never more so than on October 27, 1987, when she attended a London charity gala in an Elizabethan-style black and burgundy dress, complete with high neck ruff and dramatic cross pendant.
All products featured on Vogue are independently selected by our editors. However, we may earn affiliate revenue on this article and commission when you buy something. If you’re yet to binge-watch Netflix’s new hit series, Wednesday, know that it’s worth your while purely for the gothic fashion. From Jenna Ortega’s moody turn as lead character Wednesday Addams to Catherine Zeta-Jones’s iconic portrayal of the ever-glamorous Addams matriarch, Morticia, the show’s costumes are a feast for the eyes.
Jennifer Lopez embraced the "new year, new me" attitude a little early this year, debuting a new hairstyle right before the holidays. The thick caramel locks the singer rocked for years are long gone, as Lopez, 53, chopped the length off and styled her golden waves into a long bob or a 'lob' haircut, as per new photos on social media.
Nigella Lawson has said it is “madness” to serve starters with Christmas dinner because of what a feast the main meal is.The beloved TV chef said that eating too much during the festive occasion can leave people a “bloated wreck” instead of happily full and warm.In a new interview with The News Agents podcast, released on Thursday (22 December), Lawson, 62, told hosts Emily Maitlis and Jon Sopel that eating too much food at Christmas has become an “obscene overindulgence”.“I don’t know why people do starters for Christmas lunch. I never have – that seems a madness,” she said.“But...
The third season of Emily in Paris returns today, amid a vibe shift. If last year was all about Emily’s style, now we’re looking to Sylvie for inspiration. The former Savoir boss (whose outfits are rumored to be influenced by Carine Roitfeld) works Parisian style like nobody’s business in a wardrobe heavy on form-fitting midi skirts, one-shouldered-dresses, embroidered blazers, and classic button-down shirts from labels like Alexandre Vauthier, Alaïa, and Saint Laurent. Below we track Sylvie-esque flair on the streets of the French capital. Scroll through to get in the mood for Emily in Paris, and follow our Street Style Trend Tracker for the best looks from the season.
Katherine Schwarzenegger Pratt and the two daughters she shares with husband Chris Pratt made a family fashion statement on Instagram. In a post she shared Dec. 22, the author established herself as a “cool mom” by showing off the clothes she coordinated with 2-year-old Lyla and 7-month-old Eloise.
No one has a better view of the clothes, the accessories, and the behind-the-scenes moments at the top fashion shows in New York, London, Milan, and Paris than Vogue Runway’s photographers. In 2022, they documented new beginnings—Nigo at Kenzo, Marco de Vincenzo at Etro—as well as closing chapters, including Raf Simons’s final send-off for his namesake brand. In the off-seasons, they traveled to locations far and wide, from the salt mountains in the South of France for Jacquemus to the pyramids of Giza in Egypt for Dior Men. And when they weren’t far-flung, they were thinking local, covering Vogue’s New York Fashion Week show, Vogue World, where past, present, and future supermodels took to the street for a feel-good event capped off by a Lil Nas X performance. Scroll through our best backstage photos of the year here, as photographed by Hunter Abrams, Acielle Tanbetova, Darrel Hunter, and Jamie Stoker.
My menswear style icons have historically been people I strive to emulate visually. Some past—and now cringe-inducing—examples include Ryan Gosling in Drive and Jared Leto as Jordan Catalano in My So-Called Life. Both staunchly straight personas with hetronormative aesthetics. Of which I am not. Increasingly, however, there are...
“The world is too much with us,” as William Wordsworth wrote. In 2022 that surfeit resulted in a sort of blanketed numbness interrupted by tantrums of rage. “Do we even have desires anymore?” Adam Sternbergh asks rhetorically in his essay “The Year We Lost It” for The New York Times. For Carl Hjelm Sandqvist, the Swedish musician, the answer might be yes, despite himself.
