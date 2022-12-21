Read full article on original website
Related
NHL
Palat Close to Return, Marino Week-to-Week | INJURY REPORT
Ryan Graves also injured, will be evaluated by doctors Friday night. There is both good and bad when it comes to the latest medical updates for the New Jersey Devils. The most recent trip to Carolina and Florida decimated the blueline for the Devils taking out an entire pairing. John...
NHL
Playfair brings lifetime of hockey experience to role on 'Letterkenny'
Dylan Playfair may be the most quintessential method actor in Hollywood. The technique, where an actor fully immerses themselves into the character they are portraying, is something Playfair unwittingly has been doing since he was a child traversing North America as his father, former NHL player Jim Playfair, coached across the hockey landscape.
NHL
Rookie Watch: McTavish, Kochetkov among best to play in World Juniors
Ducks forward, Hurricanes goalie on list of those who starred in tournament, now making NHL impact. The impact several rookies are making on the NHL is one of the major storylines of the 2022-23 season. Each week, NHL.com will examine topics related to this season's class in the Rookie Watch.
NHL
PROJECTED LINEUP: Oilers vs. Canucks
EDMONTON, AB - The Edmonton Oilers wrap up their schedule before Christmas on Friday night when they host the Vancouver Canucks at Rogers Place. The forward lines and defence pairings looked status quo from Wednesday's 6-3 win over the Dallas Stars that was earned in large part to the immediate chemistry of the forward units.
NHL
Ovechkin Named NHL's First Star of the Week for the Second Week in a Row
FIRST STAR - ALEX OVECHKIN, LW, WASHINGTON CAPITALS. Ovechkin registered 2-4-6 in three games to propel the Capitals (19-13-4, 32 points) to a perfect week and pass Gordie Howe for second on the NHL's all-time goals list. He opened the week with an assist on the Washington marker that kick-started a multi-goal comeback in a 4-3 overtime victory over the Detroit Red Wings Dec. 19 and added another pair of helpers in a 3-2 overtime win over the Ottawa Senators Dec. 22. Ovechkin capped the week by creating a historic night at Capital One Arena in Washington, recording 2-1-3 in a 4-1 win over the Winnipeg Jets that included goal No. 801 with 1:38 remaining in the first period to tie Howe and goal No. 802 into an empty net with 60 seconds remaining in the final frame to surpass 'Mr. Hockey" for the second-most goals in NHL history. Ovechkin (22-19-41 in 36 GP), who leads all Capitals skaters and ranks seventh in the NHL with 22 goals in 2022-23, is on pace for his 10th career 50-goal season and now sits 93 tallies shy of breaking Wayne Gretzky's record for the most goals in NHL history.
NHL
On Tap: Day 1 of 2023 World Junior Championship
Bedard key for Canada as it begins title defense; United States to rely on mobile group of defensemen. Monday is the first day of the 2023 IIHF World Junior Championship, which is being held at Scotiabank Centre in Halifax, Nova Scotia, and Avenir Centre in Moncton, New Brunswick. On Tap...
NHL
Caps Host Jets
With a three-game winning streak and eight wins in their last nine, Caps finish a set of back-to-backs when Winnipeg visits on Friday night. December 23 vs. Winnipeg Jets at Capital One Arena. Time: 7:00 p.m. TV: NBCSW. Radio: Capitals Radio 24/7, 106.7 The Fan. Winnipeg Jets (21-11-1) Washington Capitals...
NHL
Three Wins = Seven Mustaches
Back when the Penguins were still struggling to consistently win hockey games coming out of their 0-6-1 funk that lasted from the end of October until early November, the coaches made them a deal. Heading into their three-game trip to Minnesota, Winnipeg, and Chicago from November 17-20, they told the...
NHL
Red Wings sign Amadeus Lombardi to entry-level contract
DETROIT - The Detroit Red Wings today signed center Amadeus Lombardi to a three-year entry-level contract. Lombardi, 19, is currently in his second season with the Ontario Hockey League's Flint Firebirds, where he ranks among the team leaders with 21 goals (1st), 23 assists (1st), 44 points (1st), a plus-10 rating (4th), five power play goals (T1st), one shorthanded goal (T3rd), three game-winning goals (T1st) and 80 shots (T4th) in 31 games. The 5-foot-10, 165-pound center made his major junior debut with the Firebirds in 2021-22, recording 59 points (18-41-59), 24 penalty minutes and a plus-nine rating in 74 appearances. He also tallied 15 points (7-8-15) and six penalty minutes in 19 postseason contests to help the Firebirds reach the Western Conference Final for the first time since the franchise relocated from Plymouth. Lombardi did not see game action in 2020-21 due to the cancelation of the OHL season.
NHL
The Wrap: Coyotes Top Kings in Shootout, Head into Break with Win
Vejmelka makes 26 saves, Arizona plays next on Tuesday against Colorado. The Arizona Coyotes had one of the toughest schedules in the league through 32 games this season, traveling up and down North America while only playing 10 games at Mullett Arena. Friday's home win over the Los Angeles Kings...
NHL
Color of Hockey: Childs making inroads as assistant at Union College
One of three Black men coaching in NCAA Division I proud to be part of 'movement going on'. William Douglas has been writing The Color of Hockey blog since 2012. Douglas joined NHL.com in 2019 and writes about people of color in the sport. Today, he profiles Lennie Childs, an assistant for Union College's NCAA Division I men's hockey team.
NHL
LA Kings @ Arizona Coyotes: How to Watch
What you need to know ahead of the game against the Arizona Coyotes:. Where: Mullett Arena (Tempe, AZ) Coyotes: 10 - 16 - 5 (25 pts) Kings: 19 - 12 - 5 (43 pts) The LA Kings have won their last seven consecutive games against the Coyotes in Arizona, dating back to Jan. 30, 2020. During that time, the Kings have scored 24 goals against the Coyotes, the most by any one team. The Kings' seven game winning streak against the Coyotes in Arizona is the longest active such streak and tied for the third-longest in league history.
NHL
Sharangovich dresses up as Santa, gives gifts to Devils teammates
New Jersey forward puts special thought behind the presents in new video. The New Jersey Devils better watch out and better not cry because Santagovich is coming to town. Yegor Sharangovich dressed up as Santa Claus and gave out Christmas presents to his teammates in a new video posted by the Devils on social media.
NHL
Top moments of 2022 discussed by NHL.com
The memories from 2022 in the NHL are almost limitless. The year started with a chilly 2022 NHL Winter Classic and is coming to a close with Alex Ovechkin climbing the all-time goals list. It is impossible to chronicle each of the iconic moments from this year. Instead, we asked...
NHL
5 THINGS: Flyers @ Hurricanes
Playing their final game before the NHL's leaguewide holiday break, John Tortorella's Philadelphia Flyers (11-16-7) are in Raleigh on Friday evening to take on Rod Brind'Amour's Carolina Hurricanes (20-6-6). Game time at the PNC Center is 7:00 p.m. ET. The game will be televised on NBCSP+. The radio broadcast is...
NHL
Morning Skate Report: Dec. 23, 2022
Golden Knights try to get second home win in a row against Blues before holiday break. The Vegas Golden Knights (23-11-1) go for two consecutive home wins as they host the St. Louis Blues (16-16-1) on Friday at 7 p.m. at T-Mobile Arena. BROADCAST INFORMATION. TV: AT&T SportsNet. Radio: FOX...
NHL
Karlsson has goal, 3 assists, Sharks end Wild winning streak at 6
SAN JOSE -- Erik Karlsson had a goal and three assists for the San Jose Sharks in a 5-2 win against the Minnesota Wild at SAP Center on Thursday. "It's really amazing to watch him when he's on his game," San Jose coach David Quinn said. "He's special. It's no mystery why he's won two Norris Trophies, and I can see more Norris Trophies coming his way."
NHL
MTL@DAL: What you need to know
DALLAS - The Canadiens play their final game before the Christmas break on Friday in Dallas. Here's everything you need to know heading into the matchup. 1. Following games in Arizona and Colorado this week, the Canadiens are in Dallas on Friday with a chance to head home with points from every stop on the first half of their seven-game road trip. The Habs have split a pair of overtime decisions during their current jaunt, besting the Coyotes 3-2 on Monday before falling 2-1 to the Avalanche on Wednesday.
NHL
NHL Buzz: Marchessault out for Golden Knights against Blues
Stalock to get first start for Blackhawks after concussion; Raty makes NHL debut for Islanders. Welcome to the NHL Buzz. NHL.com has you covered with all the latest news. Jonathan Marchessault is day to day with a lower-body injury and will not play against the St. Louis Blues on Friday (10 p.m. ET; ATTSN-RM, BSMW, ESPN+, SN NOW).
NHL
Post-Game Instant Analysis: Seattle at Vancouver
Kraken create a lot of positives, but pushed to a shootout, fall 6-5 to Canucks. In the final Kraken game before the holiday's pause play, Seattle traveled to Vancouver in search of their first win over their neighbors to the north. The visitors built a multi-goal lead, but their opponent pushed play to extra innings and in the end, a shootout would decide the outcome with the Kraken falling 6-5.
Comments / 0