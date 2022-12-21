Read full article on original website
Is This Mugler Couture Frock the Most Expensive Dress Ever Made?
Editor’s note: This collection was originally presented on July 10, 1997 in Paris and has been digitized as part of Vogue Runway’s ongoing efforts to document historical fashion shows. “Thierry Mugler: Couturissime” landed in Brooklyn last month, the final stop of its world tour. Several of the looks...
The Story Behind Princess Diana’s Favourite Jimmy Choos That “Started Everything” for the Brand
Nowadays, Jimmy Choo is a household name, with everyone from Jennifer Lopez to the Princess of Wales being among the luxury shoe brand’s high-profile fans. But it was another royal who was credited for putting the label on the map back in the day: Princess Diana. Specifically, it was...
Bella Hadid Debuts a Dramatic Blonde Hair Transformation
Bella Hadid is going blonde for winter. The model teamed up with hairstylist Jessica Gillin and colorist-to-the-New-York-blondes Jenna Perry for a last-ditch 2022 hair transformation, switching her brunette for a waist-skimming mane of beige blonde that harkens color trends to come. “We have been dreaming up a lighter color for...
“It’s Effortless, It’s Sexy, It’s ’90s”: Sienna Miller Wore a Baby-Blue Velvet Minidress to Be Her Sister’s Maid Of Honour
Savannah Miller’s Petersham Nurseries wedding to James Whewell restored the designer’s faith in her own creativity. While running her namesake fashion brand, the businesswoman’s career is led by her head, not her heart, but her big day demanded pure fashion fantasy—for her own dress and that of her maid-of-honor, her sister Sienna.
Jennifer Lopez’s Guide to Glowing Skin and “Lightbulb” Contouring
Jennifer Lopez is a true icon. From her chart-topping hits to her beloved rom-com roles, the multi-hyphenate star has been one of Hollywood’s most influential performers for over three decades. The 53-year-old star is also a style icon, complementing her fierce fashion with bombshell hair, killer manicures, and—of course—that famously enviable glow. With the launch of her line JLo Beauty, and today’s edition of Vogue Beauty Secrets, Lopez is finally sharing the secrets behind the latter. From her lit-from-within skin care to her brilliant contouring strategy, the actor, singer, and entrepreneur walks us through her beauty routine.
Move Over, Emily. We’re Vibing on Sylvie-Ready Real Life Looks From Paris
The third season of Emily in Paris returns today, amid a vibe shift. If last year was all about Emily’s style, now we’re looking to Sylvie for inspiration. The former Savoir boss (whose outfits are rumored to be influenced by Carine Roitfeld) works Parisian style like nobody’s business in a wardrobe heavy on form-fitting midi skirts, one-shouldered-dresses, embroidered blazers, and classic button-down shirts from labels like Alexandre Vauthier, Alaïa, and Saint Laurent. Below we track Sylvie-esque flair on the streets of the French capital. Scroll through to get in the mood for Emily in Paris, and follow our Street Style Trend Tracker for the best looks from the season.
Why Does Everyone Have Such Good Memories of the Gap Holiday Chunky Turtleneck?
This content can also be viewed on the site it originates from. I was recently browsing @gapplaylists, which is one of the best archives of Gap campaigns from the ’90s and early ’00s, curated by former employee turned enthusiast Michael Bise. Among these gems, one Instagram post caught my attention: A fresh-faced model with blonde hair and blue eyes was wearing a turtleneck with colorful thick stripes that reminded me of a candy cane. The model on the right wore the same print but in a beanie. The text on the campaign read: “Holiday Is Here” with “The Chunky Turtleneck” underneath. The image hailed from the heyday of fashion in 2000 and ran in magazines in the festive month of December.
Jennifer Lawrence Swaps Her Divisive Flats For a Supermodel-Approved Trainer
Jennifer Lawrence is famously a fan of flats, be they Mary-Janes, ballet pumps, Uggs, or her most-worn pair, The Row’s Ozzy slippers. Most recently, Manhattan’s foremost anti-heel influencer stepped out in a pair of pistachio Nike trainers that matched the hue of her The Row Bourse bag. The...
This New Sustainably-Minded Iceland Retreat Is Both Stylish and Affordable
For resourceful Icelanders, greenhouses have long held a special symbolism, representing growth, health, and the ability to harness the earth’s boundless energy. Now, there’s a new boutique hotel just 28 miles (or 30 minutes) south of Reykjavik that brings together the concepts of a nature retreat, people-watching pitstop, and remote workspace—all under one sustainable, affordable, geothermally-powered glassy haven.
Kendall Jenner Does Goth-Girl Lace
All products featured on Vogue are independently selected by our editors. However, we may earn affiliate revenue on this article and commission when you buy something. If you’re yet to binge-watch Netflix’s new hit series, Wednesday, know that it’s worth your while purely for the gothic fashion. From Jenna Ortega’s moody turn as lead character Wednesday Addams to Catherine Zeta-Jones’s iconic portrayal of the ever-glamorous Addams matriarch, Morticia, the show’s costumes are a feast for the eyes.
You Asked Us: Quick and Easy Ways to Elevate a Look?
Have a fashion or beauty dilemma? Our biweekly video series You Asked Us is here to help: Simply submit a question and we’ll source an answer from a Vogue editor especially for you!. You can always trust British Vogue’s Deputy Editor Sarah Harris to share a great style tip...
According to the Street Style Set, You Need a Faux Fur Coat
All products featured on Vogue are independently selected by our editors. However, we may earn affiliate revenue on this article and commission when you buy something. December 21 marks the first official day of winter, so what better way to celebrate the cold weather season than by wrapping yourself up in a fabulous faux fur coat? Apart from being extremely cozy, faux fur coats are effortlessly elegant. However, if you need any further evidence (and perhaps some styling guidance), we have the street style set to thank for the ultimate outfit inspiration. Just last week, fashion darling Hailey Bieber stepped out in a floor-grazing faux fur that caused quite the sartorial stir. She styled the maxi atop a slinky Saint Laurent mini dress, sheer tights, and additional Saint Laurent accessories.
Adwoa Aboah and Erin Kellyman on the Playful, Inclusive Spirit of Disney’s Willow
The new Disney+ series Willow serves as a sequel to the 1988 fantasy film helmed by George Lucas, but one key difference? This time, the hero’s journey has widened considerably, both in terms of scope and inclusion. A number of main and supporting characters are people of color, while a sapphic relationship sits at the heart of the sweeping narrative. As model-cum-actor Adwoa Aboah, who stars in the series, tells Vogue: “Why wouldn’t this fantasy world include all different types of people?”
A Closer Look at Elizabeth Taylor’s Many Spectacular Engagement Rings
Elizabeth Taylor’s expansive jewelry collection reflected a life filled with love and loss. The actor was engaged 10 times, married eight, divorced seven, and widowed once. Her personal life was only marginally less colorful than the precious stones that shone from her many rings, necklaces, bracelets, and brooches. Though...
Kim Is In Her Rodeo Fashion Phase
It’s been a big fashion year for Kim Kardashian. We’ve seen her cycle through an array of style eras, from superhero silhouettes to La Dolce Vita glamour. The latest theme on Kim’s sartorial agenda? Western-inspired pieces—with a healthy dollop of ’90s cool for good measure.
A Detailed Look at Elizabeth Taylor’s 8 Wedding Dresses
Though Elizabeth Taylor walked down the aisle eight times, only once did she do it in a “traditional” bridal gown. Taylor’s first wedding, to Conrad “Nicky” Hilton in 1950, when the actor was a studio darling, came courtesy of MGM, and her elaborate gown with its nipped-in waist was a bespoke creation by costume designer Helen Rose.
Vogue Runway’s Readers Pick Their Top Trend of 2022
Trend tracking is an essential part of the job at Vogue Runway. We spend endless hours unpacking the fashion shows as a team—via Zoom, locked away in meeting rooms, on group texts—trying to distinguish between fickle, internet-driven mini moments, and zeitgeist-piercing trends. In 2022, we deemed 72 developments across men’s and women’s ready-to-wear worthy of the “trend” moniker. If that sounds like a lot, consider the fact that we reviewed about 1,000 collections this year.
Vogue Runway’s Best Behind-the-Scenes Moments From 2022
No one has a better view of the clothes, the accessories, and the behind-the-scenes moments at the top fashion shows in New York, London, Milan, and Paris than Vogue Runway’s photographers. In 2022, they documented new beginnings—Nigo at Kenzo, Marco de Vincenzo at Etro—as well as closing chapters, including Raf Simons’s final send-off for his namesake brand. In the off-seasons, they traveled to locations far and wide, from the salt mountains in the South of France for Jacquemus to the pyramids of Giza in Egypt for Dior Men. And when they weren’t far-flung, they were thinking local, covering Vogue’s New York Fashion Week show, Vogue World, where past, present, and future supermodels took to the street for a feel-good event capped off by a Lil Nas X performance. Scroll through our best backstage photos of the year here, as photographed by Hunter Abrams, Acielle Tanbetova, Darrel Hunter, and Jamie Stoker.
The Princess of Wales Celebrates Her Christmas Concert in Festive Knitwear
If the Duchess of Sussex’s wardrobe in Harry & Meghan could have been lifted from a Nancy Meyers movie, Kate Middleton, the Princess of Wales, has been striking a balance between regal and relatable in her many appearances in the run-up to Christmas—the first holiday season for the royal family since the passing of the Queen in September. Yes, there have been red sequined gowns by Jenny Packham and Needle & Thread (the former worn with the Lotus Flower Tiara), and prim dress coats in burgundy, one of the royal’s most-worn colors—but we’ve also seen the Princess in skinny jeans and Superga trainers courtesy of the Wales’s 2022 Christmas card, and a Holland Cooper Fair Isle knit while decorating her Christmas tree.
The Best Fashion Instagrams of the Week: Kirsten Dunst, Jerome LaMaar, Zendaya, and More
The holidays are right around the corner, and plenty of celebrities are gearing up. A delightful moment on Instagram came from Kirsten Dunst and Rodarte. The label is publishing self-portraits of starlets wearing their fantastical garb. One actor included was Dunst, a longtime Rodarte darling, who posed by a Christmas tree wearing a silver ruffled sequin dress looking absolutely magical.
