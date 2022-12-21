Read full article on original website
Nikola Stock Went Up By Over 20% In The Last 10 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Shares of Nikola (NASDAQ: NKLA) jumped by a staggering 20.66% in 10 sessions from $2.14 at 2022-12-15, to $2.58 at 12:18 EST on Friday, after four sequential sessions in a row of gains. NASDAQ is sliding 0.63% to $10,409.68, following the last session’s downward trend. Nikola’s...
Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Stock Up By 19% In The Last 5 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: CPRX) rose by a staggering 19.94% in 5 sessions from $16 at 19.94, to $19.19 at 11:42 EST on Friday, following the last session’s downward trend. NASDAQ is falling 0.63% to $10,409.68, following the last session’s downward trend. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals’s...
Peloton Stock Is 22% Down In The Last 10 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Shares of Peloton (NASDAQ: PTON) slid by a staggering 22.45% in 10 sessions from $11.36 at 2022-12-15, to $8.81 at 12:06 EST on Friday, after five successive sessions in a row of losses. NASDAQ is dropping 0.63% to $10,409.68, following the last session’s downward trend. Peloton’s...
Xenetic Biosciences Stock Is 16% Up In The Last 5 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Shares of Xenetic Biosciences (NASDAQ: XBIO) jumped by a staggering 16.15% in 5 sessions from $0.28 at 16.15, to $0.32 at 12:58 EST on Friday, after four consecutive sessions in a row of gains. NASDAQ is sliding 0.19% to $10,456.00, following the last session’s downward trend.
J.M. Smucker Company And 5 Other Stocks Have Very High Payout Ratio
(VIANEWS) – Regency Centers Corporation (REG), J.M. Smucker Company (SJM), Dynex Capital (DX) are the highest payout ratio stocks on this list. We have congregated information regarding stocks with the highest payout ratio up until now. The payout ratio in itself isn’t a guarantee of good investment but it’s an indicator of whether dividends are being paid and how the company chooses to distribute them.
USD/CNH Down Momentum With A 4% Slide In The Last 10 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – USD/CNH (USDCNH) has been up by 4.31% for the last 10 sessions. At 14:06 EST on Saturday, 24 December, USD/CNH (USDCNH) is $7.00. USD/CNH’s yearly highs and lows, it’s 0.218% up from its 52-week low and 0.153% down from its 52-week high. News about USD/JPY.
Platinum Futures Jumps By 2% In The Last 5 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Platinum (PL) has been up by 2.52% for the last 5 sessions. At 10:50 EST on Friday, 23 December, Platinum (PL) is $1,030.30. Today’s last reported volume for Platinum is 12365, 99.99% below its average volume of 11915516663.11. Volatility. Platinum’s last week, last month’s, and last...
NYSE FANG Is 19% Down In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – NYSE FANG (NYFANG) has been up by 19.7% for the last 21 sessions. At 10:11 EST on Friday, 23 December, NYSE FANG (NYFANG) is $4,390.39. Concerning NYSE FANG’s yearly highs and lows, it’s 0.25% up from its 52-week low and 1.36% down from its 52-week high.
Palladium Futures Is 7% Down In The Last 10 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Palladium (PA) has been up by 7.53% for the last 10 sessions. At 13:50 EST on Friday, 23 December, Palladium (PA) is $1,744.50. Today’s last reported volume for Palladium is 1436, 99.99% below its average volume of 5510143118.62. Volatility. Palladium’s last week, last month’s, and last...
QCR Holdings And 7 Other Stocks Have High Sales Growth And An Above 3% Return on Equity
(VIANEWS) – QCR Holdings (QCRH), Hyatt Hotels Corporation (H), Phillips 66 (PSX) are the highest sales growth and return on equity stocks on this list. Here is a list of stocks with an above 5% expected next quarter sales growth, and a 3% or higher return on equity. May these stocks be a good medium-term investment option?
Gevo And Xenetic Biosciences On The List Of Winners And Losers Of Friday’s US Premarket Session
(VIANEWS) – Good morning! Another day of trading is almost starting and here’s today’s list of stocks that have had significant trading activity in the US premarket session. The three biggest winners today are Gevo, HomeAway, and Virgin Galactic. Rank Financial Asset Price. Premarket. Change. Updated (EST)
CBOE Down Momentum With A 3% Fall In The Last 24 Hours
(VIANEWS) – CBOE (VIX) has been up by 3.37% for the last session’s close. At 12:08 EST on Friday, 23 December, CBOE (VIX) is $21.23. Regarding CBOE’s daily highs and lows, it’s 6.1% up from its trailing 24 hours low of $20.01 and 12.63% down from its trailing 24 hours high of $24.30.
Asian shares higher in thin holiday trading
BANGKOK — (AP) — Shares rose Monday in Asia in thin post-Christmas holiday trading, with markets in Hong Kong, Sydney and several other places closed. Tokyo's Nikkei 225 index gained 0.5% to 26,367.40 and the Kospi in Seoul added 0.2% to 2,317.48. The Shanghai Composite index surged 0.7% to 3,067.54 and the SET in Bangkok added 0.3%.
EUR/GBP Is 2% Up In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – EUR/GBP (EURGBP) has been up by 2.53% for the last 21 sessions. At 13:06 EST on Saturday, 24 December, EUR/GBP (EURGBP) is $0.88. EUR/GBP’s yearly highs and lows, it’s 7.374% up from its 52-week low and 4.623% down from its 52-week high. Volatility. EUR/GBP’s last...
Rexford Industrial Realty And 3 Other Stocks Have Very High Payout Ratio
(VIANEWS) – Rexford Industrial Realty (REXR), Artesian Resources Corporation (ARTNA), Stanley Black & Decker (SWK) are the highest payout ratio stocks on this list. Here’s the data we’ve collected of stocks with a high payout ratio at the moment. The payout ratio in itself isn’t a promise of a future good investment but it’s an indicator of whether dividends are being paid and how the company chooses to issue them.
Air T, Blackstone GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund, Another 4 Companies Have A High Estimated Dividend Yield
(VIANEWS) – Air T (AIRTP), Blackstone GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund (BSL), Blackrock MuniYield Quality Fund (MQY) have the highest dividend yield stocks on this list. Rank Financial Asset Price Change Forward Dividend Yield Updated (EST) 1 Air T (AIRTP) 20.90 -2.56% 9.3% 2022-12-18 21:13:13. 2 Blackstone GSO...
NASDAQ Composite Falls By 7% In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – NASDAQ Composite (IXIC) has been up by 7.95% for the last 21 sessions. At 10:13 EST on Friday, 23 December, NASDAQ Composite (IXIC) is $10,387.99. Today’s last reported volume for NASDAQ Composite is 633879416, 89.89% below its average volume of 6274161342.95. Concerning NASDAQ Composite’s yearly highs...
Coffee Futures Over 7% Up In The Last 10 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Coffee (KC) has been up by 7.04% for the last 10 sessions. At 04:55 EST on Friday, 23 December, Coffee (KC) is $168.80. Today’s last reported volume for Coffee is 210, 98.76% below its average volume of 16967.32. Volatility. Coffee’s last week, last month’s, and last...
Artificial Intelligence Predicts Next Session’s Price Change For Cardinal Health, Everbridge, America Movil
(VIANEWS) – Today, the Innrs artificial intelligence algorithm suggests a high probability of discovering the approximate price for tomorrow of Cardinal Health CAH, Everbridge EVBG and others. Via News will regularly fact-check this AI algorithm that aims to consistently predict the next session price and next week’s trend of...
NeuroMetrix Already 4% Up, Almost One Hour Before The NASDAQ Open
(VIANEWS) – The NASDAQ opens in less than one hour and NeuroMetrix‘s pre-market value is already 4.65% up. NeuroMetrix’s last close was $1.37, 81.56% below its 52-week high of $7.41. The last session, NASDAQ finished with NeuroMetrix (NURO) falling 3.09% to $1.37. NASDAQ fell 2.18% to $10,476.12,...
