(VIANEWS) – Corn (ZC) has been up by 2.78% for the last 5 sessions. At 16:55 EST on Friday, 23 December, Corn (ZC) is $666.00. Today’s last reported volume for Corn is 87119, 4.04% below its average volume of 90787.54. Volatility. Corn’s last week, last month’s, and last...

1 DAY AGO