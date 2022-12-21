ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

GBP/EUR Went Down By Over 1% In The Last 21 Sessions

(VIANEWS) – GBP/EUR (GBPEUR) has been up by 1.51% for the last 21 sessions. At 08:08 EST on Friday, 23 December, GBP/EUR (GBPEUR) is $1.14. GBP/EUR’s yearly highs and lows, it’s 5.059% up from its 52-week low and 6.794% down from its 52-week high. Volatility. GBP/EUR’s last...
via.news

Corn Futures Up By 2% In The Last 5 Sessions

(VIANEWS) – Corn (ZC) has been up by 2.78% for the last 5 sessions. At 16:55 EST on Friday, 23 December, Corn (ZC) is $666.00. Today’s last reported volume for Corn is 87119, 4.04% below its average volume of 90787.54. Volatility. Corn’s last week, last month’s, and last...
via.news

Palladium Futures Over 8% Down In The Last 21 Sessions

(VIANEWS) – Palladium (PA) has been up by 8.65% for the last 21 sessions. At 02:03 EST on Friday, 23 December, Palladium (PA) is $1,678.50. Today’s last reported volume for Palladium is 58, 99.99% below its average volume of 5545183771.65. Volatility. Palladium’s last week, last month’s, and last...
via.news

TherapeuticsMD Stock Over 16% Down In The Last 5 Sessions

(VIANEWS) – Shares of TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ: TXMD) dropped by a staggering 16.79% in 5 sessions from $6.97 at -16.79, to $5.80 at 15:27 EST on Thursday, after five sequential sessions in a row of losses. NASDAQ is falling 2.69% to $10,420.95, after two successive sessions in a row of gains.
via.news

IBOVESPA Up By 6% In The Last 5 Sessions

(VIANEWS) – IBOVESPA (BVSP) has been up by 6% for the last 5 sessions. At 09:08 EST on Friday, 23 December, IBOVESPA (BVSP) is $109,031.98. About IBOVESPA’s yearly highs and lows, it’s 14.45% up from its 52-week low and 10.36% down from its 52-week high. Volatility. IBOVESPA’s...
via.news

S&P 500 Down Momentum With A 5% Fall In The Last 21 Sessions

(VIANEWS) – S&P 500 (GSPC) has been up by 5.06% for the last 21 sessions. At 12:08 EST on Thursday, 22 December, S&P 500 (GSPC) is $3,801.04. Today’s last reported volume for S&P 500 is 842943201, 62.37% below its average volume of 2240671642.19. Regarding S&P 500’s yearly highs...
via.news

Xenetic Biosciences Stock Is 16% Up In The Last 5 Sessions

(VIANEWS) – Shares of Xenetic Biosciences (NASDAQ: XBIO) jumped by a staggering 16.15% in 5 sessions from $0.28 at 16.15, to $0.32 at 12:58 EST on Friday, after four consecutive sessions in a row of gains. NASDAQ is sliding 0.19% to $10,456.00, following the last session’s downward trend.
via.news

NASDAQ Composite Falls By 7% In The Last 21 Sessions

(VIANEWS) – NASDAQ Composite (IXIC) has been up by 7.95% for the last 21 sessions. At 10:13 EST on Friday, 23 December, NASDAQ Composite (IXIC) is $10,387.99. Today’s last reported volume for NASDAQ Composite is 633879416, 89.89% below its average volume of 6274161342.95. Concerning NASDAQ Composite’s yearly highs...
via.news

Peloton Stock Is 22% Down In The Last 10 Sessions

(VIANEWS) – Shares of Peloton (NASDAQ: PTON) slid by a staggering 22.45% in 10 sessions from $11.36 at 2022-12-15, to $8.81 at 12:06 EST on Friday, after five successive sessions in a row of losses. NASDAQ is dropping 0.63% to $10,409.68, following the last session’s downward trend. Peloton’s...
via.news

Atlassian Stock Is 9% Down So Far Today

(VIANEWS) – Shares of Atlassian (NASDAQ: TEAM) fell 9.93% to $125.75 at 13:22 EST on Thursday, following the last session’s upward trend. NASDAQ is falling 3.57% to $10,327.31, after two sequential sessions in a row of gains. This seems, up until now, a very down trend trading session today.
via.news

DouYu Stock Up Momentum With A 28% Rise In The Last 21 Sessions

(VIANEWS) – Shares of DouYu (NASDAQ: DOYU) jumped by a staggering 28.7% in 21 sessions from $1.15 at 2022-11-28, to $1.48 at 13:27 EST on Thursday, after two sequential sessions in a row of gains. NASDAQ is sliding 3.57% to $10,327.31, after two consecutive sessions in a row of gains.
via.news

Canopy Growth Stock Falls By 28% In The Last 21 Sessions

(VIANEWS) – Shares of Canopy Growth (NASDAQ: CGC) slid by a staggering 28.16% in 21 sessions from $3.06 at 2022-12-08, to $2.20 at 13:07 EST on Thursday, after three consecutive sessions in a row of gains. NASDAQ is falling 2.89% to $10,399.52, after two successive sessions in a row of gains.
via.news

Simulations Plus And 4 Other Stocks Have Very High Payout Ratio

(VIANEWS) – Hercules Technology Growth Capital (HTGC), ProLogis (PLD), MetLife (MET) are the highest payout ratio stocks on this list. Here’s the data we’ve collected of stocks with a high payout ratio up to now. The payout ratio in itself isn’t a guarantee of a future good investment but it’s an indicator of whether dividends are being paid and how the company chooses to issue them.
