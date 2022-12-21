We saw Parker Bordeaux show up on AEW Dynamite this past week as apart of Swerve Strickland’s new Mogul Affiliates group. But, what about Parker in the Trust Busters? Well, Ari Daivari took to Twitter to say thank you to Swerve Strickland for paying him the big money to get Parker. He also noted that Parker will be a Trust Buster for life. Then, on AEW Rampage, Ari was in the trios Battle Royal with Tony Nese and Josh Woods, the Varsity Athletes. So, could this be the end of the Trust Busters all together? Leave the memories alone.

1 DAY AGO