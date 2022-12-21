Read full article on original website
Related
bodyslam.net
WATCH: Ronda Rousey And Shayna Baszler React To Raquel’s Victory
Ronda and Shayna aren’t happy. WWE Digital caught up sigh Ronda Rousey and Shayna Baszler following Shayna’s loss to Raquel on SmackDown. Ronda blamed the ref’s fast count for her victory before Shayna nudged in and said Raquel is going to look real stupid with her one good arm shoved up her… yeah. You can see the reaction below.
bodyslam.net
MJF Wants Older Pro Wrestlers To ” Die Already”
MJF became the AEW World Champion after defeating Jon Moxley for the title at AEW Full Gear last month. He then took out William Regal on the subsequent episode of AEW Dynamite, thereby establishing his status in the company. While speaking to Muscle & Fitness, MJF was asked about critics...
bodyslam.net
Vince Russo Recalls Brock Lesnar Wanting To Kill Him For Disrespecting Him
During the mid 2000s, Vince Russo called Sable, who is Brock Lesnar’s wife, and asked her if she wanted to work in Impact Wrestling as an authoritative figure. Lensar picked up the call before handing it over to his wife. Speaking on the Two Man Power Trip of Wrestling...
bodyslam.net
Ricochet Required Stiches After This Week’s SmackDown
As seen on this week’s episode of Friday Night Smackdown, Ricochet teamed up with Braun Strowman and squared off against Imperium’s Ludwig Kaiser & Giovanni Vinci in a Miracle on 34th Street Fight. This match was made after last week’s Smackdown, where Strowman saved Ricochet from a beatdown at the hands of Imperium.
bodyslam.net
Brock Lesnar Was Challenged To A Fight Backstage At Crown Jewel 2019
Brock Lesnar was almost in a fight backstage at 2019’s WWE Crown Jewel. Tim Allcock, a member of Fury’s team, allegedly risked Brock Lesnar’s wrath by challenging The Beast Incarnate backstage. During a 2019 interview, IFL TV host Kugan Cassius told Tyson Fury’s brother, Tommy, about the event. He also mentioned that Allcock’s behavior was reported.
bodyslam.net
Kevin Owens Comments On Working With John Cena
Kevin Owens has had a wild career and teaming with John Cena is another accolade. Kevin Owens and John Cena will team up next Friday on SmackDown to take on Roman Reigns and Sami Zayn. Kevin Owens has previously feuded with John Cena over the United States Championship when he was first brought up to the main roster from NXT. Now, enemies have turned to friends. Owens spoke on “Cheap Heat with Peter Rosenburg” about the upcoming match and his love for John Cena.
bodyslam.net
WATCH: Emma Slaps The Taste Out Of Scarletts Mouth
All we needed was someone to yell “WORLDSTARRRR!”. Tonight on SmackDown, Emma approached Scarlett and Karrion Kross backstage. She said she wasn’t a fan of how they disrespected a legend like Rey Mysterio and she heard they called Riddick Moss a Joker. Scarlett corrected her and said no, she called him a fool. That’s when Emma absolutely slapped the lips off of Scarlett! Before she could retaliate, Kross stepped him and told Emma she has no idea what she’s done. Check out the nasty slap below!
bodyslam.net
Sasha Banks Teases Her New Ring Name
As previously reported, Sasha Banks is set to attend the Wrestle Kingdom 17 event in Tokyo Dome on January 4th, 2023. This will mark her first appearance for a wrestling promotion in months. Christmas is upon us and many are spreading Holiday cheer. Sasha Banks is no different in this...
bodyslam.net
Triple H Threatened To Fire D-Von Dudley Regarding ECW Reunion Appearance
It looks like Triple H went nuclear regarding a possible appearance by D-Von. According to Wrestling Observer Newsletter, WWE did remove Devon Hughes (D-Von Dudley) from the occasion, including the convention and the live performance. He was supposed to stand in Bubba Ray’s corner during his contest with Matt Cardona. He went through John Cone in talent relations who reportedly approved of the booking and he believed based on his contract, since he’s not a wrestler, that he was able to do things like that.
bodyslam.net
MLW Fusion Results (12/22/22)
MLW aired its latest episode of MLW Fusion on December 22. Matches were tapped on September 18 from Espacio Discotheque in Norcross, GA. The event aired on Pro Wrestling TV. You can read the full results for the show below. – Mance Warner cuts a promo. – Tables Match: Mance...
bodyslam.net
Tony Khan Confirms Upcoming Changes To AEW Production: “It’s Going To Be Really Cool”
Tony Khan discusses the upcoming changes to AEW production. Tony Khan recently appeared on Fightful’s Grapsody podcast where he confirmed that AEW Dynamite will be undergoing some changes, not from the production standpoint. He also confirmed that there will be a new look to the show, including a different set and visual changes.
bodyslam.net
Roxanne Joins WWE After The Bell To Speak On Her NXT Championship Win
Roxanne had a surreal moment. Roxanne Perez became the new WWE NXT Women’s Champion on the December 13th edition of WWE NXT when she defeated Mandy Rose. Now, Perez appeared on the latest episode of WWE’s After The Bell podcast and gave some more insight into her huge win.
bodyslam.net
WWE SmackDown Sees Significant Jump In Viewership For This Week’s Show
The numbers are in for this weeks edition of SmackDown. Alfred Konuwa reports that WWE SmackDown drew a fast national number of 2.213 million viewers. That was quite a number as WWE heads into the end of 2022. The December 16th’s episode of WWE SmackDown brought in an overnight viewership of 2.056 million, with a .5 in the 18 to 49 demographic. Interestingly enough, they averaged 2.056 million viewers for both hours of the show.
bodyslam.net
Ari Daivari Clarifies Parker Bordeaux’s Trust Busters Status
We saw Parker Bordeaux show up on AEW Dynamite this past week as apart of Swerve Strickland’s new Mogul Affiliates group. But, what about Parker in the Trust Busters? Well, Ari Daivari took to Twitter to say thank you to Swerve Strickland for paying him the big money to get Parker. He also noted that Parker will be a Trust Buster for life. Then, on AEW Rampage, Ari was in the trios Battle Royal with Tony Nese and Josh Woods, the Varsity Athletes. So, could this be the end of the Trust Busters all together? Leave the memories alone.
bodyslam.net
Avid Conspiracy Theorist Ronda Rousey Blames A Referee Conspiracy For Raquel Rodriguez’s Win On SmackDown
Ronda Rousey believes the referee’s are out to get her in WWE. Despite competing in an arm brace, Raquel Rodriguez ended up winning the whole match, beating the likes of Liv Morgan and Sonya Deville. She won despite Rousey and Shayna Baszlzer’s best efforts to cost her the match. While speaking during an exclusive interview after Smackdown, Ronda Rousey made it clear that she thought Rodriguez’s win was just wrong and was furious at the referee for counting too fast.
bodyslam.net
Kevin Owens Has Two Years Left On His WWE Contract And Has No Intention Of Leaving When Its Up
Last year, after a lot of speculation about whether Kevin Owens would stay with WWE or not, it was revealed that Owens signed another contract with WWE, which was said to be a multi-year deal. Prior to his re-signing, many fans believed Owens would make his way to AEW and...
bodyslam.net
Michael Mansury Recalls Creating An “Anti WWE” Product For Vince McMahon
Michael Mansury, a former WWE Vice President of Global Television Production, discussed developing an “anti-WWE product” under the Vince McMahon administration. From 2009 to 2020, Mansury worked for WWE while Vince McMahon was still the organization’s CEO. Many people in the organization throughout his tenure there thought he’d eventually replace Kevin Dunn.
bodyslam.net
STARDOM Year-End Climax 2022 Results – 12/24/22
STARS (Mayu Iwatani, Hazuki, Koguma & Saya Iida) def. Queen’s Quest (Utami Hayashishita, Lady C, Hina & Miyu Amasaki) 7Upp (Nanae Takahashi & Yuu) def. Cosmic Angels (Tam Nakano, Natsupoi & Waka Tsukiyama) Tam Nakano told Waka Tsukiyama after the match she has three months to win or she...
bodyslam.net
Jade Cargill Wants To Wrestle Charlotte Flair For The TBS Championship
After almost two years of running through the women’s division, there isn’t anyone Jade Cargill hasn’t faced and defeated which the begs the question: Who will be next to challenge Jade Cargill? It almost seems like Tony Khan will have to start looking outside AEW for a worthy challenger for the TBS Champion, who will be competing in a title eliminator match on Rampage.
bodyslam.net
Two Tag Team Matches Added To AEW Dynamite
Tony Khan has made it official on AEW Rampage, following the finish of the Battle Royal, Top Flight will take on Claudio Castagnoli and Jon Moxley in a big time matchup. Plus, another Tag match was added. Following Anna J.A.S and Tay Melo’s attack on Ruby SoHo last week, a match was made for Dynamite when Anna and Tay take on Ruby SoHo and her partner of choice, Willow Nightingale. You can see the full card for the New Years Smash edition of AEW Dynamite below.
Comments / 0