Cursed? Another Life Perishes in Missouri’s Most Dangerous Lake
I used to shrug off mentions that there's a curse on Missouri's Lake of the Ozarks. Now that another life has been taken by what is ranked as America's most dangerous lake, I'm beginning to seriously wonder if it's true after all. Fox 2 in St. Louis is reporting that...
Watch a Mammoth Unexpected Christmas Meteor Explode Over Missouri
There are several times per year during known meteor showers when it's not unusual to see something like this. However, this huge meteor was completely unexpected as it exploded over Missouri as captured on video by a photographer. Dan Bush of Missouri Skies on YouTube shared this video from Albany,...
MISSOURI DEPARTMENT OF CONSERVATION ENCOURAGES MISSOURIANS TO DROP OFF USED CHRISTMAS TREES
The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) invites Missourians to drop off their live Christmas trees to be used for habitat improvement around central Missouri. MDC will accept trees at the Central Regional Office any time of day through the end of January. To donate your tree (real trees only), please...
Most commonly seen birds in Missouri
Stacker compiled a list of the most common birds seen near feeders in Missouri using data from the Cornell Lab of Ornithology’s Project FeederWatch. Birds are ranked by the percent of sites visited from Nov. 26 to Dec. 9. Ties are broken by the average group size when seen, any further ties were not broken. Data was collected at 117 count sites in Missouri. States with less than 10 count sites were not included in rankings for each bird.
Discover the Coldest Place in Indiana
Just south of the Great Lakes region, and just west enough to be considered a part of the Midwest, Indiana is home to nearly seven million people. Native Americans were the first to occupy the land that we today call Indiana. Indeed, the state was named after the vast numbers of people already living there. Today, Indianapolis is the largest city, with several other important urban areas dotted throughout the state. Indiana’s climate is generally classified as humid, with the northern half of the state being humid continental. The southern half, however, is considered humid subtropical. But, just where can you find the coldest place in Indiana?
10 Native Plants in Oklahoma
Oklahoma is located in the south-central part of the United States and is undoubtedly a natural gem! It features ancient mountain ranges, forests, prairies, and mesas, where numerous unique, stunning plants grow!. Almost a quarter of the state is covered in forests that serve as a natural habitat for various...
The historic Jacques Dubreuil Guibourd House is in the oldest town of Missouri and part of a national landmark
Front and southern side of the Jacques Dubreuil Guibourd House, Ste. Genevieve, Missouri.Photo byNyttend, public domain, via Wikimedia Commons. On May 21, 1969, the Jacques Dubreuil Guibourd House (or Guibourd House or La Maison de Guibourd) was added to the National Register of Historic Places. It was also designated as a contributing property to the U.S. National Historic Landmark District on October 9, 1960. The home was built around 1806 and Jacques Guibourd and his family resided there.
Construction began on the Benjamin House in 1872 in northeastern Missouri and is referred to as the Shelbina Mansion too
The Benjamin House, now known as the Shelbina Mansion, at 322 Shelby Street in Shelbina, Missouri.Photo byJERRYE & ROY KLOTZ MD, CC BY-SA 3.0, via Wikimedia Commons. The Benjamin House (aka the Benjamin (John Forbes) House and Vesper Place) is a historic home located at Shelbina, Missouri (Shelby County). This three-story brick home was built between May 22, 1872, and March 5, 1873. This home has a basement and three porches. In 1972, it was listed on the National Register of Historic Places.
Missouri News Headlines Friday, December 23rd, 2022
(Statewide) -- Mother Nature has dropped a big, winter holiday gift on Missouri’s doorstep. Extremely dangerous wind chills are expected again today the Show-Me State. Gusty winds have led to blowing snow and problems seeing down the road. Dangerously cold and historic wind chills will continue to fall into the 20-to-30 below zero range into Friday, remaining as low as 20 below into Saturday. If you are scheduled to fly the friendly skies today, check to see if your flight time has changed and leave extra early to get to the airport.
See the Prettiest Missouri Cave You’re Not Allowed to Enter
Missouri has a lot of caves and many can be explored. However, there is one that is very pretty and is full of history that you're not allowed to go inside of. Graham Cave State Park in Danville, Missouri is an interesting place. If you're not familiar with Danville, it's just west of the St. Louis area. Only In Your State shared a nice article about this Missouri cave destination recently.
Our top 5 headlines from 2022
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - With 2022 coming to a close, here’s a look at our top five headlines from this year. 1. Student, teacher killed in south St. Louis school shooting; suspect identified. On Monday October 24, a gunman entered Central Visual and Performing Arts High School in...
Thousands without power in Missouri, Illinois
Ameren reports thousands of power outages Thursday evening in Missouri and Illinois as bitter cold settles into both states.
Watch a Kangaroo Named Ruben On the Loose in Missouri – Really
When I saw this, I checked the calendar to make sure it wasn't April 1. Yes, there really was a kangaroo on the loose in Missouri and I have the video to prove it. Congrats to KMOV in St. Louis for this spectacular kangaroo catch. This happened in Jefferson County, Missouri when Julia Heidemann saw something hopping down the middle of a road, grabbed her phone and captured incredible video. If this doesn't make you wanna say "G'day Mate", nothing will.
Is It Illegal To Use Snow Chains on Your Tires in Missouri?
I've been lucky that I have never needed to use chains on my car when I was a Missouri resident, but for those of you that do, can you legally?. Winter has just begun and we are about to get hit with snow and very windy conditions. For those of you that live out on country roads, the drifting of the snow may get to where your car might need a little help navigating the snow. So, is it illegal in Missouri to use snow chains on your car?
Counties with the longest life expectancy in Missouri
Stacker compiled a list of counties with above average life expectancy in Missouri using data from the University of Wisconsin Population Health Institute. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
A New Hotel Opening in Missouri on the “Book Now” List
A brand new hotel in Missouri is opening in 2023, and it makes the list of new US hotels you'll want to book now. What is this hotel? Where is this hotel? Let's answer those questions for you... According to the travel website travelawaits.com, the 21c Museum Hotel in St....
Nearly 400 Quakes Along the New Madrid Fault in Missouri in 2022
It's been a busy year along the New Madrid Fault in Missouri. At last count, there have already been nearly 400 measurable quakes in this seismically-active region of America. Since I am a self-proclaimed earth science nut, I did this search just out of curiosity. I wondered out loud how many New Madrid Fault quakes there have been near Missouri over the last year. The short answer is a lot. The long answer according to the USGS is 389 measurable quakes as of this writing.
MISSOURI LEGISLATORS FILE LEGISLATION TO LOWER FOREIGN LAND OWNERSHIP IN MISSOURI
Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft, State Senator Jason Bean and State Representative Kurtis Gregory are joining forces to shield Missourians from foreign land ownership deals that could impact agricultural farmland and military bases. Bean and Gregory have both filed legislation that would lower the foreign land ownership percentage from 1...
Missouri’s Very High Flu Activity Forces Nursing Home to Stop In-Person Visits Over the Holidays
(MISSOURINET) – Missouri’s very high flu activity has forced a nursing home to stop in-person visits over the holidays. Residents at Brunswick Nursing and Rehab in northern Missouri won’t get to have visitors in-person for Christmas. Administrator Katie Link says the change is due to an outbreak of influenza in the community, and with a few residents.
This Is The Biggest House In Missouri
It was built to withstand bombs and the most severe tornados.
