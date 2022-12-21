Read full article on original website
Watch a Lucid Air Scorch a Tesla Model S Plaid, Bugatti Chiron at the Drag Strip
The Tesla Model S Plaid has been the fastest car in the world since it debut but it's finally met its match.
Carscoops
Mansory’s Maserati MC20 Has Arrived And It Is Absolutely Insane
Six weeks after previewing its bodykit for the mid-engined Maserati MC20, Mansory has taken the covers off the completed car. It is extreme in the truest sense of the word. Very few of the Maserati’s original body panels have not been touched by Mansory. Modifications start at the front end where the tuner has overhauled the MC20’s bumper with forged carbon fiber parts, including a new splitter and air intake surrounds. Small aerodynamic canards also catch the eye, as does the forged carbon fiber hood with new louvers. A pinstripe with the colors of the Italian flag also runs down the hood.
Top Speed
The New AC Cobra Will Be A Staggeringly Quick, Classically-Styled Roadster
AC Cars is emblematic of the idiom, "If it ain't broke, don't fix it." The automaker has been producing its Cobra roadster, in one form or another, since the early 1960s. But in 2023, the AC Cobra GT Roadster is set to receive some notable updates. AC Cars is set to unveil its newest iteration of its roadster in early 2023, which will be the largest and most powerful version yet and continue the "legendary profile" of past AC Cobras.
hotnewhiphop.com
Jordan Zion 2 Drops In Unique Red & Gum Colorway
The Jordan Zion 2 is getting a ton of shine. Zion Williamson’s second signature shoe is the Jordan Zion 2. Unfortunately, Williamson was never able to take to the court with his first model. This is because he was injured all of last season. However, he is healthy now, and the Zion 2 has been part of his rotation.
yankodesign.com
This Tron-inspired low-slung serpent will be Metaverse world’s most desirable possession
Tron Legacy set the bar way up high in 2010 when it showed the world what a futuristic set of wheels ought to look like. Those peeking headlights, low-slung body shape and hubless wheels – all sparked a renewed interest in bikes destined for decades ahead. The dream still...
Porsche Officially Begins Producing Synthetic Fuel
Porsche announced the official opening of its Haru Oni eFuels pilot plant in Punta Arenas, Chile, yesterday, from which the brand will produce carbon-neutral gasoline that will fuel the combustion-powered Porsche for years to come, both on the road and on track. To signify the occasion, Chilean Energy Minister Diego Pardow fuelled a Porsche 911 with the first synthetic fuel from the plant.
Say Hello To The World's First Twin-Turbo 2023 Chevrolet Corvette Z06
YouTuber, drag racer, and Corvette enthusiast Emelia Hartford recently revealed the world's first twin-turbocharged C8 Corvette Z06, and now her latest video has revealed what the insane setup sounds like. After beating Chevrolet's claimed quarter-mile times with a loaner Z06, Hartford recently took delivery of her own example, which she...
Someone Made a Driveable Wooden Audi Skysphere Concept Car
ND - Woodworking ArtIn a feat that might earn this dad father of the year, Youtuber ND - Woodworking Art made a driveable scale replica of the Audi Skysphere concept car.
Top Speed
Check Out The World’s Most Powerful Sportbike (From The Late ‘90s)
Back in the 1990s, the sportbike class was all the hype, and every manufacturer was trying to "change the game" with its superbikes. Honda debuted the CBR900RR with a then-incredible 400-pound weight, and Ducati introduced the WSBK-dominant 916. But it was Yamaha that set the record straight with its 1998 YZF-R1. Not only did it kickstart Team Blue’s still successful R-lineup, but it became the most powerful superbike at the time, beating all its rivals.
Top Speed
The Most Expensive Toyota SUV Ever Will Rival The Likes Of The Rolls Royce Cullinan
Toyota is rethinking one of its legendary models for a whole new chapter in its life. The Toyota Century will gain a full-size, super-luxury SUV model. And contrary to the – Japanese market-only – big sedan, this SUV is expected to be sold Stateside, as well as in Asian and European markets. It is Toyota’s next big bet.
torquenews.com
Tesla's Cybertruck Will Be Its Best Product Ever
Tesla's Cybertruck is not being talked about enough. It's going to have a record number of add-ons and features making it Tesla's best product ever. There is a web style camper being built for the Cybertruck that attaches easily to the back of the Cybertruck. It will sit on top of the Cybertruck, doubling the amount of storage that you can use.
electrek.co
Lucid Air Sapphire crushes Tesla Model S Plaid, Bugatti Chiron, and Ducati in 9.1 sec quarter mile
Elon Musk may think Lucid Motors could be on the verge of death as a company, but its latest tri-motor version of its Air sedan sure says otherwise from a speed standpoint. In a recent video you can view below, the team at Hagerty put the Lucid Air Sapphire up against the Tesla Model S Plaid and Bugatti Chiron in a drag race. As if that wasn’t enough, Sapphire took on a Ducati motorcycle head to head as well.
A startup revealed a stunning $180,000 electric SUV with supercar doors, an extendable screen, and cameras instead of mirrors — take a look inside
Aehra, an Italian EV startup, says its luxurious first car should go on sale by 2025. Would you buy one or pass?
Porsche successfully fuels car using air and water
An alternative to gasoline may soon be on the horizon, and no, it isn’t electricity. According to Porsche, a 911 model was successfully fueled with a new synthetic fuel created out of thin air and water.
electrek.co
Tesla gives owners a free 30-day trial of Enhanced Autopilot for the holidays
Tesla owners are starting to receive messages on their cars offering a free 30-day trial of Enhanced Autopilot, with the message “Happy Holidays!” from Tesla. The messages started showing up on social media, posted by owners in Australia and New Zealand. Notably, this started happening when it was early enough for people to be awake in those countries, but while it was late night or very early morning in the US and EU.
Carscoops
The Second Of Nine Lamborghini Veneno Roadsters Can Be Yours For $9.5 Million
The Lamborghini Veneno is one of the rarest, most expensive, and most extreme-looking V12-powered hypercars from Sant’Agata, so each time one of them is listed for sale the price goes up. The pictured black and green Veneno Roadster is currently up for grabs in Dubai for a cool €8,994,824 ($9,551,558), having traveled 3,500 km (2,175 miles).
MotorAuthority
2023 Ram 1500 TRX Havoc Edition goes bright with Baja Yellow paint
Ram is continuing its practice of launching special-edition 1500 TRX pickups with unique colors. The latest, unveiled on Wednesday, is the 2023 Ram 1500 TRX Havoc Edition, which is decked out in a bright hue called Baja Yellow. The Havoc Edition is based on the already well-equipped TRX fitted with...
Tesla offers rare year-end discounts on 2 top-selling models
DETROIT (AP) — Tesla Inc. is offering rare discounts through year’s end on its two top-selling models, an indication that demand is slowing for its electric vehicles. The Austin, Texas, company started offering a $3,750 incentive on its Model 3 sedan and Model Y SUV on its website earlier this month, but on Wednesday doubled the discount to $7,500 for those who take delivery between now and Dec. 31. The move comes ahead of a new federal tax credit of up to $7,500 that’s scheduled to take effect Jan. 1. Teslas weren’t eligible for a previous federal tax credit program because the company had reached a limit of 200,000 vehicles sold. Next year’s credits don’t have such a limit. “This is a sign of demand cracks and not a good sign for Tesla heading into the December year-end,” Wedbush analyst Dan Ives said in an e-mail. “EV competition is increasing across the board, and Tesla is seeing some demand headwinds.”
iheart.com
Futuristic Mercedes-Benz Electric Car Has ‘Jellyfish’ Joystick
Mercedes-Benz has revealed a concept car in partnership with James Cameron’s new movie, “Avatar: The Way of Water,” and it’s about as futuristic as they come. The Vision AVTR can drive sideways, is operated by a “jellyfish” joystick, and has a control panel controlled by the driver’s hand gestures and breathing.
Shocking optical illusion road safety poster is a hit online
While you might think it's the likes of movies and brands that produce the most creative print ads, it seems there's another, more surprising sector churning out brilliant designs. Yes, the unsexy but very important world of road safety has offered some brilliant posters of late – and here's one more.
