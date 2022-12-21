Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
5 Must-Try Michigan Hot Dog JointsEast Coast TravelerFlint, MI
This Town in Michigan Has Been Ranked as One of the Best Christmas Towns in the United StatesJoe MertensFrankenmuth, MI
Former Saginaw mayor's unusual will contained unusual and spiteful clauseAuthor Ed AndersonSaginaw, MI
Popular discount grocery store chain holds grand opening for new location in MichiganKristen WaltersMichigan State
Driver got paid $1,000 by Michigan City to settle tire marking caseMuhammad Junaid MustafaBay City, MI
Related
Lovely fourth-floor condo for sale in downtown Bay City
BAY CITY, MI - A condominium in downtown’s historic Shearer Building is up for sale. The building is located at 315 Center Ave. and priced at $439,900. “It’s well laid out and well thought out,” Realtor Barb Appold of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices said. “One of the things I love about this: there’s so much really good natural light.”
Texas Roadhouse To Open In Fenton
Deciding where to eat in Fenton is never an easy decision. There are so many awesome restaurants in the city and soon there will be yet another option for diners to enjoy. Development is underway for a new Texas Roadhouse location on Silver Lake Parkway. No exact grand opening date has been announced as of yet, I would venture to guess late 2023.
Michigan’s Hell House to be Featured on Discovery+ on 1/29
If you're a fan of the spooky, the unexplained, and the paranormal, your interest probably doesn't stop when Halloween is over. People who love local legends will undoubtedly already know about Michigan's Hell House. In case you don't, here's a quick recap. Michigan's Hell House is said to be located...
5 Must-Try Michigan Hot Dog Joints
Where Are The Best Michigan Hot Dog JointsPhoto byPhoto: Unsplash. Michigan is a state that is famous for hot dogs. The classic Coney Island dog is one of the most popular food spots for hot dogs in Michigan, and there are several unique preparations for these delicious treats. There are a few stand-out locations in Michigan; below are a few of our picks for "The Best MI Hot Dog Joints."
Why All the Hate for Meteorologists? Flint’s Local Forecasters Speak Out
Think you have it tough at work sometimes? Try being a local meteorologist. There is absolutely no love. Doing a job is hard enough sometimes, but when the world holds you to every single solitary thing that comes out of your mouth, life can be a bit interesting. If the snow doesn’t add up to what was forecasted, or the daily high temperature is even a few degrees off, local weathermen and women can get bashed on social media to no end. You would think they killed a puppy instead of missing a forecast, which can change in the blink of an eye, by an inch or degree.
Here are the school, business closings in mid-Michigan for Friday, Dec. 23
Many schools and libraries across mid-Michigan are closed due to a winter storm that’s sweeping across the region. The National Weather Service has issued a winter storm warning for mid-Michigan until 4 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 24, with the National Weather Service noting possibly 2-3 inches of snow has already fallen in the norther part of Genesee County and winds whipping snow around in the area.
WNEM
Health experts share snow shoveling safety tips
SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - The winter storm has many people heading out to shovel or snow blow their driveway or nearby sidewalk and while it may seem like a routine task, medical professionals say it could be dangerous for those with underlying health issues. Kathleen Cowling is an emergency medicine...
Pre-Christmas Blizzard: What’s changed overnight
FLASH-FREEZE UPDATE: Dangerous Flash-Freeze definitely in play for this evening: Close look at timeline. UPDATE: Thursday afternoon update on Blizzard: Snow timeline, freshest accumulation update. Here’s a quick look at a few changes to the major winter storm for tonight into Christmas. First off you should know there haven’t...
"She said yes!" CMU commencement turned proposal for one Metro Detroit couple
NORTHVILLE, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - A college commencement that turned into a proposal one Metro Detroit couple will never forget. For David Shoemaker, nothing could top the feeling of finally getting his Master of Entrepreneurial Ventures degree during commencement at Central Michigan University on Saturday, Dec. 17. That is until he dropped down on one knee to propose to Ryann Swann. Swann is Shoemaker's girlfriend of nearly three years."I think she said yes!" said CMU President Bob Davies in front of the large crowd.Davies had Shoemaker, his family and Swann join him on stage to congratulate him for receiving his master's...
Dangerous Flash-Freeze definitely in play for this evening: Close look at timeline
It is looking very strongly like there will be a very quick change from rain to snow over southeast Lower Michigan. This will likely cause wet roads to become icy in just a matter of minutes. Here is the radar forecast from 7 p.m. tonight to 3 a.m. tonight. Focus...
‘All Children Are Equal’ toy drive distributes Christmas presents to inmates’ families
Flint, MI -- Genesee County ambassadors and sheriff’s deputies distributed around 2,000 toys to children of jail inmates Thursday in the third annual “All Children Are Equal,” toy drive. The presents were given to over 300 children whose parents are currently inmates at the Genesee County Jail....
horseandrider.com
Multiple Strangles Cases at Michigan Barn
Ten horses at a barn in Bay County, Michigan, are ill. Four horses have tested positive for strangles since December 12. The other six horses are suspected positive. Eighteen horses have been exposed. EDCC Health Watch is an Equine Network marketing program that utilizes information from the Equine Disease Communication...
abc12.com
Flights cancelled at Flint Bishop Airport ahead of winter storm
Thousands of flights canceled nationwide, including at Bishop airport. Tara Morgan got on the last flight into Bishop International Airport in Flint on Thursday afternoon. She said getting to town was chaotic.
Heavy snowfall causes dangerous conditions on roads
More updates are coming from Ingham County as the area deals with the winter storm.
Family of Jessica Phelps holds 30th birthday party decades after her kidnapping, murder
FLINT, MI – The house at 1621 Maryland Avenue sits unassumingly amid a stretch of residences on what was once a quiet street on Flint’s east side. Many of the people living in the neighborhood have moved there within the last 25 years, unaware of the tragic past familiar to those who have stuck it out longer.
wsgw.com
VA Bad Axe Closed today
According to VA Staff, the Bad Axe VA Clinic, located at 1142 South Van Dyke Road, Suite 100, is closed due to hazardous weather conditions. All remaining patient appointments have been moved to a virtual/telephone appointment. Operationally, it is unsafe to stay open at this time. The clinic will resume normal business hours on Tuesday, December 27, 2022.
wsgw.com
Pinconning Man Reappointed to Bean Commission
Kevin Noffsinger of Pinconning has been appointed to the Michigan Bean Commission by Governor Gretchen Whitmer. The Michigan Bean Commission is headquartered in Frankenmuth, the heart of the growing area. The primary objectives of the Commission are research and promotion. There are more than 2,300 growers registered with the Michigan Bean Commission who are dedicated to bringing consumers the highest quality dry beans and are recognized worldwide as industry leaders.
Woman dies from cold in Bath Township
BATH TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLNS) – A Clinton county woman died after taking her dog for a walk Friday morning. It happened early this morning at Vista Springs Timber Ridge assisted living facility in Clinton County’s Bath Township. That’s where staffers say an elderly lady known to walk her dog every morning was caught in the […]
fox2detroit.com
MSP: High-profile vehicles should stay off freeways north of Metro Detroit
BAY COUNTY, Mich. (FOX 2) - As Michigan State Police handle crashes during the winter storm, high-profile vehicles are asked to stay off freeways in the Third District region. This area includes Arenac, Bay, Genesee, Gladwin, Huron, Iosco, Lapeer, Midland, Ogemaw, Saginaw, Sanilac, Shiawassee, St. Clair, and Tuscola counties. Also,...
WNEM
Crash cleared on in Saginaw Co.
BUENA VISTA, Mich. (WNEM) - The crash that caused all northbound lanes of I-75 to close in Buena Vista Friday morning has been cleared. The crash happened about 6:35 a.m. after the M-46 Holland Avenue Exit 149. Michigan State Police told TV5 a state trooper patrol car was hit by...
Comments / 0