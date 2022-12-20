Read full article on original website
Photos: Mikey Williams drops game-high 35 to lead San Ysidro to Torrey Pines Holiday Classic victory
It was one of three showcase games on Tip Off Night for 32nd annual Torrey Pines Holiday Classic presented by SBLive Sports
San Diego Sports Association honors All-CIF athletes
The San Diego Sports Association has announced the Breitbart Athletic Achievement Awards and all-CIF teams for fall sports.
eastvillagetimes.com
San Diego State adds 18 on early signing day
On the same day that the SDSU signed new players to National Letters of Intent or Grant-In-Aids, the Aztec family lost one of its own. Ronnie Hillman passed away at the age of 31 after a battle with liver cancer. He was instrumental in the turnaround of the football program. His accolades on the field earned him a place in the Aztec Hall of Fame in 2021.
times-advocate.com
San Pasqual High Football: a family affair
San Pasqual High is marking a special 50-year anniversary in 2022. For 43 of those years, Jack Corley, or “Pops” as he’s known to all, has attended nearly every San Pasqual High home and away game. He began attending games in 1978 when his oldest son, Jack...
News 8 KFMB
Cookie 'Chainsaw' Randolph to retire from San Diego airwaves
SAN DIEGO — Cookie Chainsaw Randolph has been part of the Dave, Shelley and Chainsaw show for more than 32 years. We asked Dave Rickards, the "D" of the DSC if "Chainsaw" can consider himself a member of the San Diego sportscasters fraternity. "The Dean of American Sportscasters,?" Rickard...
San Diego among housing markets expected to cool the most in 2023, report says
Redfin's prediction report says West Coast markets will feel the brunt of a downturn in home prices.
Dead sea lion raises question of shark presence in La Jolla waters
A local waterman and a marine biologist have differing views on whether the animal's injuries were caused by a shark attack.
kusi.com
Homeless become increasingly violent across San Diego
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The homeless problem here in San Diego seems to be getting worse, and recently we have been reporting on several homeless people becoming violent. An incident near a youth center became violent when a man wielding a hammer went after several nearby unsheltered individuals. This...
NBC San Diego
Travel Troubles Continue in San Diego Amid Severe Weather Elsewhere in U.S.
While the weather outside is delightful locally, arctic climates elsewhere in the country are continuing to thwart travel plans nationwide – including at San Diego International Airport (SAN). As of 1 p.m. Saturday, 46 flights were delayed and 15 were canceled either to or from San Diego, according to...
daytrippen.com
Silver Strand State Beach San Diego Beach Camping
Silver Strand State Beach is located on the sand strip separating San Diego Bay from the Pacific Ocean. Silver Strand is San Diego’s most popular place for beach camping. Silver Strand gives you the feeling of a remote location while being only a few miles away from the city.
sandiegomagazine.com
SDM's 20 Best New Restaurants in San Diego, 2022
From the bull market on hot pots, to futuristic space tiki bars on acid, to the return of an iconic San Diego chef, to Japanese-inspired listening bars, even a little fish shop from a fifth generation local fisherman who hit rock bottom and turned his life around to become one of the world’s foremost experts in sustainable seafood…
Flight cancellations, delays leave some San Diego travelers concerned
On one of the busiest travels days of the holiday season, some flights at San Diego International Airport were canceled or delayed due to a powerful storm that is impacting most of the country.
KTLA.com
Navy SEAL Team 1 commander found dead in San Diego
SAN DIEGO — The commanding officer of SEAL Team 1 was found dead at his home this week, the U.S. Navy said Wednesday. Foul play was not suspected in the death of Cmdr. Robert Ramirez III, who was discovered Monday at his San Diego County residence, a Naval Special Warfare official spokesperson confirmed to FOX 5 in an email.
kusi.com
KUSI News Director Steve Cohen reacts to San Diego’s rising homeless crisis
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The homeless population in San Diego is at record high, and all our elected leaders have done is tell us the situation is getting better. Mayor Todd Gloria says he’s doing everything he can, but the homeless problem has only gotten worse. In fact, the homeless population in Downtown San Diego alone has nearly tripled since Mayor Gloria took office.
Holiday travelers deal with delays, cancelations at San Diego airport
The winter storm has created a cascading problem of flight delays and cancelations hitting San Diego, leaving travelers stranded and scrambling to get to their families for the Christmas and Hanukkah holiday.
A whale of a view: Get to know migrating gray whales and how to see them from La Jolla
As part of their annual round trip to Baja California and back to the Arctic region, gray whales be seen from La Jolla's coast from December to about April.
wasteadvantagemag.com
San Diego, CA Residents Will Soon Get New Bins for Food Waste and Yard Trimmings
The city of San Diego will begin distributing green compost bins in January. The compost bins will be for organic food waste products and yard trimmings. “This will have a huge impact for everyone to be able to do the right thing for their environment, and for the community and future of San Diego,” Interim Collection Services Project Manager Andrea DeLeon said.
King Tides cause minor flooding at local beaches
King Tides caused minor flooding at some San Diego area beaches on Friday.
Holiday Bowl Announces Event Schedule for San Diego’s Biggest Holiday Party
In addition to the game on December 28, the Holiday Bowl will host a series of events, including a FREE Bowl Bash and Parade.
New Unnamed Seafood Restaurant Joining Oceanside Pier
Jessica and Davin Waite to Introduce a Fourth Restaurant Concept
