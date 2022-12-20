ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
eastvillagetimes.com

San Diego State adds 18 on early signing day

On the same day that the SDSU signed new players to National Letters of Intent or Grant-In-Aids, the Aztec family lost one of its own. Ronnie Hillman passed away at the age of 31 after a battle with liver cancer. He was instrumental in the turnaround of the football program. His accolades on the field earned him a place in the Aztec Hall of Fame in 2021.
SAN DIEGO, CA
times-advocate.com

San Pasqual High Football: a family affair

San Pasqual High is marking a special 50-year anniversary in 2022. For 43 of those years, Jack Corley, or “Pops” as he’s known to all, has attended nearly every San Pasqual High home and away game. He began attending games in 1978 when his oldest son, Jack...
ESCONDIDO, CA
News 8 KFMB

Cookie 'Chainsaw' Randolph to retire from San Diego airwaves

SAN DIEGO — Cookie Chainsaw Randolph has been part of the Dave, Shelley and Chainsaw show for more than 32 years. We asked Dave Rickards, the "D" of the DSC if "Chainsaw" can consider himself a member of the San Diego sportscasters fraternity. "The Dean of American Sportscasters,?" Rickard...
SAN DIEGO, CA
kusi.com

Homeless become increasingly violent across San Diego

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The homeless problem here in San Diego seems to be getting worse, and recently we have been reporting on several homeless people becoming violent. An incident near a youth center became violent when a man wielding a hammer went after several nearby unsheltered individuals. This...
SAN DIEGO, CA
daytrippen.com

Silver Strand State Beach San Diego Beach Camping

Silver Strand State Beach is located on the sand strip separating San Diego Bay from the Pacific Ocean. Silver Strand is San Diego’s most popular place for beach camping. Silver Strand gives you the feeling of a remote location while being only a few miles away from the city.
SAN DIEGO, CA
sandiegomagazine.com

SDM's 20 Best New Restaurants in San Diego, 2022

From the bull market on hot pots, to futuristic space tiki bars on acid, to the return of an iconic San Diego chef, to Japanese-inspired listening bars, even a little fish shop from a fifth generation local fisherman who hit rock bottom and turned his life around to become one of the world’s foremost experts in sustainable seafood…
SAN DIEGO, CA
KTLA.com

Navy SEAL Team 1 commander found dead in San Diego

SAN DIEGO — The commanding officer of SEAL Team 1 was found dead at his home this week, the U.S. Navy said Wednesday. Foul play was not suspected in the death of Cmdr. Robert Ramirez III, who was discovered Monday at his San Diego County residence, a Naval Special Warfare official spokesperson confirmed to FOX 5 in an email.
SAN DIEGO, CA
kusi.com

KUSI News Director Steve Cohen reacts to San Diego’s rising homeless crisis

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The homeless population in San Diego is at record high, and all our elected leaders have done is tell us the situation is getting better. Mayor Todd Gloria says he’s doing everything he can, but the homeless problem has only gotten worse. In fact, the homeless population in Downtown San Diego alone has nearly tripled since Mayor Gloria took office.
SAN DIEGO, CA
wasteadvantagemag.com

San Diego, CA Residents Will Soon Get New Bins for Food Waste and Yard Trimmings

The city of San Diego will begin distributing green compost bins in January. The compost bins will be for organic food waste products and yard trimmings. “This will have a huge impact for everyone to be able to do the right thing for their environment, and for the community and future of San Diego,” Interim Collection Services Project Manager Andrea DeLeon said.
SAN DIEGO, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy