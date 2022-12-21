Read full article on original website
Related
Apple Insider
These software & streaming deals can still be ordered for Christmas
AppleInsider may earn an affiliate commission on purchases made through links on our site. — From TV streaming services to Microsoft Office software, there are a variety of deals to snap up this holiday weekend. Each deal below has been hand curated by the AppleInsider Deals Team to offer...
Apple Insider
Merry Christmas to all of you, from all of us at AppleInsider
AppleInsider may earn an affiliate commission on purchases made through links on our site. — Whether you celebrate Christmas or not, we want to wish you a happy holiday season, and thank you for being with us throughout 2022. AppleInsider continues throughout the holidays with the latest news, tips,...
Apple Insider
Apple surging ahead in India tablet + PC market, with overall contraction
AppleInsider may earn an affiliate commission on purchases made through links on our site. — The PC market in India has taken a downwards turn after eight quarters of growth, but Apple is surging ahead on the strength of the iPad, while others plummet. The Indian PC market, which...
Apple Insider
Lowest price ever: Apple M1 Max MacBook Pro 16-inch (32GB RAM, 1TB SSD) on sale for $2,999
AppleInsider may earn an affiliate commission on purchases made through links on our site. — An exclusive $500 discount on Apple's high-end MacBook Pro 16-inch delivers thelowest price we've seen on the loaded configuration. Plus, save $80 on AppleCare. Better than Black Friday pricing is here on Apple's high-end...
Apple Insider
Daily Deals Dec. 24: $220 off Roborock robot vacuum, Mac Studio for $1,849, $199 AirPods Pro 2 & more
AppleInsider may earn an affiliate commission on purchases made through links on our site. — Saturday's top deals including stellar discounts on Apple's 16-inch MacBook Pro, plus an LG 4K monitor for $199.99, free game with Nintendo Switch OLED and 25% off select Sonos speakers. Each day, the AppleInsider...
Apple Insider
Get AirPods Pro 2 for $199 with deals from Verizon & Amazon
AppleInsider may earn an affiliate commission on purchases made through links on our site. — Verizon and Amazon have the 2nd generation AirPods Pro on sale for $199.99, which is the lowest price we've seen. Both discounts are well below Apple's retail price of $249. Buying from Verizon lands...
Apple Insider
Best tech for bicyclists in your life
AppleInsider may earn an affiliate commission on purchases made through links on our site. — Bicycles don't have to be just a way to get from here to there without tech. Here are the best app-enabled accessories for bicyclists wanting to leverage tech to upgrade their ride. Gone are...
Apple Insider
How to control HomeKit with Stream Deck
AppleInsider may earn an affiliate commission on purchases made through links on our site. — It seems like an obvious use for a Stream Deck, yet while you can control yourHomeKit setup from one, the solution is far from obvious. Here's what you need to do. Egg, chicken, chicken,...
Apple Insider
Tesla beat Apple to an AirPower-like multi-device charger
AppleInsider may earn an affiliate commission on purchases made through links on our site. — While its CEO is a little busy elsewhere, Tesla has rolled out a wireless charger shaped vaguely like its Cybertruck, with the same goal — but not design ethos — as Apple'sAirPower.
Apple Insider
Best keyboards for iPad in 2022
AppleInsider may earn an affiliate commission on purchases made through links on our site. — Whether you have a relatively ancient iPad or are a tech-junkie demanding the newest of the new, you won't be missing your laptop when you're on the go with these iPad keyboards. If you...
Apple Insider
Christmas deals: $749 Apple Watch Ultra, $89 Apple Pencil 2, 49% off AirTag Leather Loop & more
AppleInsider may earn an affiliate commission on purchases made through links on our site. — Top deals for Dec. 25 include price drops on the M2 iPad Pro, Beats Solo 3 Wireless Headphones and $130 off the 24-inch iMac. Each day, the AppleInsider Deals Team searches high and low...
Apple Insider
Apple chipmaking stumbles led to less impressive iPhone 14 Pro
AppleInsider may earn an affiliate commission on purchases made through links on our site. — A mistake in developing the A16 Bionic may have led Apple to release a less performative processor for theiPhone 14 Pro, which may be indicative of issues within Apple's chip team. The iPhone 14...
Apple Insider
Australia Apple Store workers go on strike over conditions and pay
AppleInsider may earn an affiliate commission on purchases made through links on our site. — Union members in Apple Stores across Australia are now on strike and calling for Apple to return to negotiations. As previously announced, workers in Australia's Retail and Fast Food Workers Union (RAFFWU), left their...
Apple Insider
How to use Sonos speakers with Apple TV
AppleInsider may earn an affiliate commission on purchases made through links on our site. — It's easy to use any Sonos speaker with yourApple TV. Here's how to set it up for yourself and upgrade your TV's audio. Apple TV is the center for many folks' living rooms and...
Apple Insider
Daily Deals Dec 23: AirPods $89, 30% off Amazon eero Pro 6 mesh Wi-Fi 6 system & more
AppleInsider may earn an affiliate commission on purchases made through links on our site. — Friday's top finds include an Element Electronics 55" Outdoor 4K TV for $998, iFrogz Voiceboost 2.0 Soundbar for $32.99, 3-in-1 iPhone Wireless Charger Station 40% off and more. Every day, the AppleInsider team looks...
Apple Insider
BenQ 34-inch ultrawide 2K monitor review: Perfect for Universal Control
AppleInsider may earn an affiliate commission on purchases made through links on our site. — The BenQ PD3420Q is an ultrawide 34-inch 2K monitor with a built-in KVM switching capability, aMac-specific color accuracy mode, and dynamic PiP settings. Apple has set a high bar for displays, making pairing a...
Apple Insider
Meross Smart WiFi Lamp Review: Small design, big customization
AppleInsider may earn an affiliate commission on purchases made through links on our site. — The Meross Smart WiFi Lamp is aHomeKit-enabled light that offers a lot of customization options in a tiny and lightweight design. Smart lighting is a great addition to your smart home. The flexibility and...
Apple Insider
Deals: 25% off refurbished Sonos One SL Speaker & Beam Soundbar
AppleInsider may earn an affiliate commission on purchases made through links on our site. — Start building your home theater sound system with affordable soundbar and speaker deals from Sonos.Take 25% off a refurbished Sonos One SL speaker or Beam soundbar. Every refurbished Sonos product goes through rigorous testing...
People Are Sharing More Expensive Versions Of Items That Are Actually Worth Spending Extra Money On And I'm Updating My Shopping List Immediately
"I can really tell the difference between those and the ones I buy from Target."
Apple Insider
How to stay healthy while traveling with Apple Fitness+
AppleInsider may earn an affiliate commission on purchases made through links on our site. — Traveling doesn't have to sabotage your fitness goals when you know how to useApple Fitness+ to maximize your workouts. Here's how to use it best, when on the road. A major part of staying...
Comments / 0