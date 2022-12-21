City to receive part of $10.4M in federal funds in state for on-demand transit

Rocky Mount is on a list to receive part of $10.4 million awarded via a federal transportation grant program to the state Transportation Department for a project to expand on-demand transit services for up to 11 communities across North Carolina.

The announcement came early Wednesday via a news release from the federal Transportation Department.

Rocky Mount City Communications, Marketing and Public Relations Director Kirk Brown told the Telegram via email that Tar River Transit Administrator Todd Gardner said that locally, “This service will potentially be provided by Tar River Transit.”

Tar River Transit provides a fixed-route public transportation service and a demand response service for people with disabilities and rural residents.

The exact amounts Rocky Mount and the other 10 communities will receive from the $10.4 million are going to be determined by the state Transportation Department at a later date, Brown said.

The federal Rural Surface Transportation Grant Program is going to be the source of the funding and the funding will be allocated via what is called the Mobility for Everyone, Everywhere in North Carolina project.

The news release from the federal Transportation Department made clear the purpose of the project is to provide improved connectivity for these communities by providing on-demand — that is, point-to-point — services tailored to each community’s mobility needs.

The news release also said another purpose of the project is to encourage pooled transit trips to reduce emissions, reduce wait times and improve travel time reliability in rural areas and extend the useful life of transit vehicles and equipment.

The news release said the project will further the state Transportation Department’s goals of creating an interdependent multi-modal transportation network that safely accommodates all users.

“This grant is a big win for rural North Carolina and will improve and modernize on-demand transportation for more than 800,000 North Carolinians,” U.S. Sen. Thom Tillis, R-N.C., said in prepared remarks via a news release posted online by his office.

Tillis also said he was proud to advocate for this funding and help negotiate and support the bipartisan infrastructure law in 2021 to bring this investment to the state.

“More than one million people in North Carolina live in a household without a car or have other barriers limiting their access to reliable transportation,” Ryan Brumfield, director of the Division of Integrated Mobility, a unit within the state Transportation Department, said in prepared remarks via a statement from the state Transportation Department.

“By expanding on-demand transit services, we take an important step to remove barriers for these individuals,” Brumfield said. “Having a more robust network of multimodal services will connect people to the jobs, educational opportunities, appointments and shopping they need for their daily lives.”

The state Transportation Department said the $10.4 million in funding will pay for advanced transit scheduling software deployment and, in some communities, third-party contracts for vehicles and drivers to support the new on-demand services.

The state Transportation Department said the Integrated Mobility Division applied for the funds to expand on-demand transit, in part because of the success of prior on-demand transit deployments in North Carolina, including Wilson’s RIDE service.

Wilson received nationwide attention for having replaced its bus system in 2020 with on-demand minivans.

The federal Transportation Department’s news release said the federal program, which is new as a result of the Biden-Harris Administration, will invest a total of roughly $2 billion through 2026 for projects to improve highways, bridges and tunnels; address highway safety; increase access to agricultural, commercial, energy or freight facilities to support the economy; and bring flexible transit services to rural and tribal areas.

The news release said that due to decades of disinvestment, about 13 percent of rural roads and 10 percent of off-system bridges, most of which are in rural areas, are in poor condition.

Generally, an off-system bridge is one located on a public road that is not part of the Federal-Aid Highway Program that provides financial assistance for the construction and maintenance of interstates, primary highways and secondary local roads.

The news release also said that the fatality rate on rural roads is two times greater than on urban roads.

“Infrastructure investments haven’t always reached rural America, leaving far too many roads, bridges and other parts of the transportation system across our country in disrepair,” U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg said in prepared remarks as part of the news release.

“Today’s announcement is one of many ways this administration is delivering the investments that rural communities have gone without for far too long, modernizing transportation, creating economic opportunity and making life better for millions of people,” Buttigieg said.

The news release said the federal Transportation Department received applications requesting roughly $10 billion in funding, far exceeding the nearly $300 million available this year.

However, the news release said that as a result of the 2021 infrastructure law, over the next five years in North Carolina, $7.8 billion will be invested in roads and bridges, $920 million will be invested for public transportation, $109 million will be invested for electric vehicle charging and $460 million will be invested in airports.

Locally, Brown said Gardner said the city is in partnership with the state Transportation Department and the consulting firm AECOM in conducting a feasibility study to gauge if the on-demand model will be beneficial to Rocky Mount.

Brown said Gardner said a final report is scheduled to be complete by February 2023.

During the Nov. 14 City Council regular meeting, interim City Manager Peter Varney announced the feasibility study was in progress to look at the practicality of changing from having the fixed-route bus service via Tar River Transit to having an on-demand smaller vehicle service similar to the Uber and Lyft services.

Uber is an online platform in which those who drive and deliver can connect with riders, eaters and restaurants. Lyft is an app enabling one to get a ride in minutes.

The way the on-demand system Varney spoke about on Nov. 14, called microtransit, works is that riders can make reservations for trips on the same day by using a cell phone app or by phoning a call center. The rider subsequently is picked up close to his or her location by a driver of a car or van and taken to his or her destination or transferred to an existing route.

Trips can also be shared with other riders.

The city posted an online link to an informational video and to a general survey and a rider’s survey in Rocky Mount.

The survey time closed on Dec. 2.