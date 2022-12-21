Read full article on original website
Essentia Health-Casselton Clinic closed due to inclement weather
(Casselton, ND) -- Due to inclement weather, the Essentia Health-Casselton Clinic, located at 5 9th Avenue North in Casselton, is closed Friday. Patients will be contacted to reschedule their appointment; where applicable, telehealth options remain available. For information about virtual visits, please click here. Also, you're asked to please note...
City leadership to comment on results of Fargo Police Department "Stay Interview Results and Recommendations"
(Fargo, ND) -- The City of Fargo is releasing internal interviews and issuing suggestions to police leadership following the release of a study. The City of Fargo's Human Resources and Administration Teams worked with the Fargo Police Department's (FPD) Leadership Team to conduct internal stay interviews with officers and employees. The data collected from the interviews depicts 90 Fargo Police Department staff members, many who remained anonymous, who engaged in the voluntary interview process. A full breakdown of all questions and descriptions of answers can be found by clicking here.
NDSU, West Fargo Schools close buildings due to blizzard conditions
(Fargo, ND) -- Despite winter break being in full swing, both NDSU and the West Fargo School District have announced that their campuses and buildings are closed Friday due to expected blizzard-like conditions. Only essential personnel are expected to make the trek to NDSU, while all staff members in West...
Otter Tail County passes year-long moratorium on THC products
(Otter Tail County, MN) -- The Otter Tail Board of Commissioners is moving forward with a temporary ban on the sale of THC edibles and beverages in the county. The board unanimously passed a one-year moratorium on any THC-related sales. Board members say the time is needed to put measures...
Fargo police chief says "stay interview" results show department "in a much different place" compared to last year
(Fargo, ND) -- Fargo's police chief says recent "stay interviews" conducted among the department's officers and staff show improving morale and a better work culture. "We are really happy to be a part of this process that really helps increase communications inside the department. We have to have the ability to address current issues and concerns. You know we have a very committed and solid team. We are in a much different place than we were a year ago," said Dave Zibolski.
Update: NDSU Equestrian Club saved from budget cuts
(Fargo, ND) -- In an update to a story we've been following for you the past few weeks, NDSU's Equestrian Club has been saved despite budget cuts at the school. Coach Tara Swanson announced Thursday that her position had been saved from elimination. The Equestrian Team's members started an online...
12-22-22 Thursdays with Tony
06:31 - Simon Ateba a reporter for Today News Africa talks with Tony about his career in covering news, and his experiences in White House Press Conferences. 27:19 - Josh Gilleland CEO of iDigital Media talks with Tony about the Fargo city sign code and it's affects on local businesses.
