Supermarket Owner Buys Brooklyn Retail Building from Chetrit Group for $34M

The owner of a Uzbeki grocery store chain Tashkent Supermarket, Odiljon Tursunov, bought the retail building at 1100 Kings Highway in Sheepshead Bay, Brooklyn for $34 million from an entity tied to the Chetrit Group, according to property records made public Friday. Tursunov scored a $7.8 million gap mortgage and...
New York City Residents Continue to Fly South to Florida: Report

New Yorkers fleeing icy winters for Florida in the last five years have primarily settled in the Orlando, Miami and Tampa regions, according to new data from Placer.ai. Florida has attracted 140,000 of these New Yorkers to its swampy shores with its absence of state income or payroll taxes making it a magnet for billionaires and major companies.
