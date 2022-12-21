Trey Songz allegedly assaulted two people at a bowling alley in New York City earlier this year. This morning he turned himself into the NYPD. In October, Trey reportedly sent one person to the hospital after the attack. This apparently happened inside the bathroom, where he’s said to have ‘punched the woman repeatedly’, and then dragged her by her hair.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 5 DAYS AGO