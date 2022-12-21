ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WVNews

Cubs, LHP Smyly finalize $19 million, 2-year contract

CHICAGO (AP) — The Chicago Cubs and pitcher Drew Smyly finalized a $19 million, two-year contract on Saturday. Smyly has an opt out after the 2023 season. The left-hander will make $8 million next year and $8.5 million in 2024. There is a $10 million mutual option for 2025 with a $2.5 million buyout.
CHICAGO, IL
WVNews

Saturday's Transactions

CHICAGO CUBS — Agreed to terms with LHP Drew Smyly on a two-year contract with a mutual option for 2025. Designated RHP Erich Uelmen for assignment.
WVNews

Kevin Payne, former executive for 2 MLS teams, dies

NEW YORK (AP) — Kevin Payne, who was an executive with two Major League Soccer teams and was elected to the National Soccer Hall of Fame in 2021, died Sunday. He was 69. U.S. Soccer,MLS and D.C. United, which won four MLS titles and two U.S. Open Cups during Payne's tenure, put out statements confirming his death. The Washington Post reported that Payne died in Charleston, South Carolina, from a lung illness.
SOUTH CAROLINA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy