NEW YORK (AP) — Kevin Payne, who was an executive with two Major League Soccer teams and was elected to the National Soccer Hall of Fame in 2021, died Sunday. He was 69. U.S. Soccer,MLS and D.C. United, which won four MLS titles and two U.S. Open Cups during Payne's tenure, put out statements confirming his death. The Washington Post reported that Payne died in Charleston, South Carolina, from a lung illness.

SOUTH CAROLINA STATE ・ 3 HOURS AGO