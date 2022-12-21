ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denver nears 'breaking point' trying to deal with influx of immigrants

By NICOLE C. BRAMBILA nico.brambila@denvergazette.com
The Denver Gazette
The Denver Gazette
 4 days ago
FILE PHOTO: Mayor  Michael B. Hancock discusses the unfolding immigration crisis and costs during a press conference on Thursday Dec. 15, 2022. NICOLE BRAMBILA/THE DENVER GAZETTE

Denver Mayor Michael B. Hancock said his city is nearing a breaking point after spending roughly $2 million in response to the influx of immigrants who have traveled from South and Central America since the beginning of the month.

Officials yesterday submitted an application to the state to be reimbursed for $1.5 million of those costs, said Margaret Danuser, Denver’s chief financial officer.

Mayor Michael B. Hancock, whose office organized a press conference to address the frigid temperatures expected tonight and the steady stream of migrants coming to Denver, said officials are "simply trying to do the best that we can.”

“It’s a balancing act,” he said. “We have finite resources.”

While staffing accounts for most of the city’s expenditures, the costs also include housing, food and transportation.

The city opened its first emergency shelter on Dec. 6 and second one last week. Since then, more than 1,300 immigrants have arrived to the Mile High City, mostly from El Paso.

Denver has opened the Denver Coliseum, 4600 Humboldt St., to house the flood of immigrants coming here.

This is a developing story and will be updated. Check back later for more details.

Comments / 33

Sandra Schell
4d ago

But wait, we're a sanctuary city - All are welcome, All get benefits - food, housing, education, healthcare. Just pay Catholic Charities another billion $$ to assist cartels to get more illegals here.

Reply(1)
22
Carl Barkley
4d ago

If only the 1.8 million people that voted for Biden and his immigration policies. would just open their homes.up to these people it wouldn't be such a problem.

Reply
22
Jerry Z
3d ago

There are hundreds of thousands of these illegals in Colorado. This is just another excuse to get federal funding to line bureaucrats pockets.

Reply
10
 

