Thousands of California residents are eligible for restitution in new loan debt relief lawsuitJosue TorresCalifornia State
LAPD celebrates nine-year-old boy's return home after brutal Target store attackEdy ZooLos Angeles, CA
4 Best restaurants in Los Angeles for Christmas 2022TourineLos Angeles, CA
Find COVID-19 Vaccine & Testing Information in L.A.Valerie A. BowersLos Angeles County, CA
Megan Thee Stallion detailed the night she suspected Tory Lanez shot her in an emotional testimonyElizabeth FequiereLos Angeles, CA
spectrumnews1.com
The warmest U.S. city this Christmas - LA or Miami?
No need for a winter coat in SoCal this Christmas. Throw on shorts and a t-shirt when you head outside. Nature has given us the gift of warmer weather — the weather we have not felt since mid-to-late October. Ditch the winter coat today. After opening up presents, be...
spectrumnews1.com
Travelers face flight cancellations, delays out of LAX
LOS ANGELES (CNS) — Some holiday travelers can expect some unwanted gifts as flight cancellations and delays greet them at Los Angeles International Airport Friday. A freezing winter storm moving across the country is creating a travel nightmare before Christmas on one of the busiest travel days of the holiday season.
spectrumnews1.com
Average LA, Orange County gas prices at second-highest Christmas amount
LOS ANGELES (CNS) — The average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in Los Angeles County was at its second-highest amount for a Christmas Sunday, despite dropping 42 of the previous 45 days. The average price rose 1.5 cents Sunday to $4.444, according to figures from the...
spectrumnews1.com
Former Santa Monica mayor killed in plane crash in Santa Monica
SANTA MONICA, Calif. (CNS) — The investigation was continuing Friday into the crash of a single-engine aircraft just south of the Santa Monica Pier that killed former Santa Monica Mayor and Los Angeles County Superior Court Judge Rex Minter. Santa Monica Fire Department firefighters, Santa Monica Police Department harbor...
spectrumnews1.com
Orange County reaches ‘high’ spread level of COVID-19
SANTA ANA, Calif. (CNS) — While officials announced Thursday Orange County has moved into the "high" level of COVID-19 transmission, an epidemiologist said there are signs COVID-19 hospitalizations may have leveled off. What You Need To Know. Orange County Health Care Agency officials encouraged residents to get up to...
spectrumnews1.com
Karen Bass adds LA community college chancellor to transition team
LOS ANGELES (CNS) — Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass named Los Angeles Community College District Chancellor Francisco Rodriguez to serve on her transition advisory team Saturday. The transition team — which consists of 103 members — will provide advice and counsel through the first 100 days of Bass' administration....
spectrumnews1.com
Mayor Bass rescinds Garcetti's final executive order to light Hollywood sign
LOS ANGELES (CNS) — Mayor Karen Bass rescinded former Mayor Eric Garcetti's final executive directive that would have created a program to illuminate the Hollywood sign, a representative for Bass confirmed Friday. The Los Angeles Times first reported that Bass shut down the directive on Wednesday, citing a memo...
spectrumnews1.com
Rick Caruso's first sit-down interview after LA mayoral race
LOS ANGELES — Billionaire real estate developer Rick Caruso met up with Spectrum News 1's Giselle Fernandez for his first sit-down interview after the Los Angeles mayoral race. Although he ultimately lost to Karen Bass and spent more than $100 million on his campaign, he shared why running for...
spectrumnews1.com
LA City Council member Kevin de León responds to fourth recall attempt
LOS ANGELES — It’s been 2 1/2 months since Kevin de León engaged in racist remarks with fellow Council members Nury Martinez and Gil Cedillo in a leaked audio recording. Despite numerous calls for his resignation from all levels of government, a censure from LA City Council and a fist fight with an activist during a holiday party, de León reiterated he is not stepping down and responded to the most recent petition for his recall Friday in an appearance on Blog Talk Radio’s Earl Ofari Hutchinson Show.
spectrumnews1.com
Lacey’s attorneys challenge BLM protesters' bid for second deposition
LOS ANGELES (CNS) — Attorneys for Black Lives Matter demonstrators who were confronted at gunpoint by the late husband of former Los Angeles County District Attorney Jackie Lacey at the Laceys’ Granada Hills home in 2020 are not entitled to a second deposition of the county’s former top prosecutor, Lacey’s lawyers argue in new court papers.
spectrumnews1.com
Woman sues LA County over fatal shooting of son by deputies
COMPTON, Calif. (CNS) — The mother of a man shot to death in a confrontation with deputies in the Florence-Firestone neighborhood in August is suing Los Angeles County, alleging her son's actions did not justify the use of deadly force and that race may have been a factor. What...
