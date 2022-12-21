ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hermosa Beach, CA

The warmest U.S. city this Christmas - LA or Miami?

No need for a winter coat in SoCal this Christmas. Throw on shorts and a t-shirt when you head outside. Nature has given us the gift of warmer weather — the weather we have not felt since mid-to-late October. Ditch the winter coat today. After opening up presents, be...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Travelers face flight cancellations, delays out of LAX

LOS ANGELES (CNS) — Some holiday travelers can expect some unwanted gifts as flight cancellations and delays greet them at Los Angeles International Airport Friday. A freezing winter storm moving across the country is creating a travel nightmare before Christmas on one of the busiest travel days of the holiday season.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Former Santa Monica mayor killed in plane crash in Santa Monica

SANTA MONICA, Calif. (CNS) — The investigation was continuing Friday into the crash of a single-engine aircraft just south of the Santa Monica Pier that killed former Santa Monica Mayor and Los Angeles County Superior Court Judge Rex Minter. Santa Monica Fire Department firefighters, Santa Monica Police Department harbor...
SANTA MONICA, CA
Orange County reaches ‘high’ spread level of COVID-19

SANTA ANA, Calif. (CNS) — While officials announced Thursday Orange County has moved into the "high" level of COVID-19 transmission, an epidemiologist said there are signs COVID-19 hospitalizations may have leveled off. What You Need To Know. Orange County Health Care Agency officials encouraged residents to get up to...
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
Karen Bass adds LA community college chancellor to transition team

LOS ANGELES (CNS) — Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass named Los Angeles Community College District Chancellor Francisco Rodriguez to serve on her transition advisory team Saturday. The transition team — which consists of 103 members — will provide advice and counsel through the first 100 days of Bass' administration....
LOS ANGELES, CA
Rick Caruso's first sit-down interview after LA mayoral race

LOS ANGELES — Billionaire real estate developer Rick Caruso met up with Spectrum News 1's Giselle Fernandez for his first sit-down interview after the Los Angeles mayoral race. Although he ultimately lost to Karen Bass and spent more than $100 million on his campaign, he shared why running for...
LOS ANGELES, CA
LA City Council member Kevin de León responds to fourth recall attempt

LOS ANGELES — It’s been 2 1/2 months since Kevin de León engaged in racist remarks with fellow Council members Nury Martinez and Gil Cedillo in a leaked audio recording. Despite numerous calls for his resignation from all levels of government, a censure from LA City Council and a fist fight with an activist during a holiday party, de León reiterated he is not stepping down and responded to the most recent petition for his recall Friday in an appearance on Blog Talk Radio’s Earl Ofari Hutchinson Show.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Lacey’s attorneys challenge BLM protesters' bid for second deposition

LOS ANGELES (CNS) — Attorneys for Black Lives Matter demonstrators who were confronted at gunpoint by the late husband of former Los Angeles County District Attorney Jackie Lacey at the Laceys’ Granada Hills home in 2020 are not entitled to a second deposition of the county’s former top prosecutor, Lacey’s lawyers argue in new court papers.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA

