ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Well+Good

Mimetic Desire: Do You Really Want What You Want or Do You Want It Because Other People Want It, Too?

By Danielle Calma
Well+Good
Well+Good
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ThUCP_0jqTn12A00

To desire is human. But do we really want what we want... or do we want something because other people want it, too? The second season of HBO’s dramedy The White Lotus explores this idea through the mimetic theory of desire, a concept that originated from French thinker René Girard (and has gained fresh relevance after its mention on the captivating TV series).

In the sixth episode of the series, Ethan (Will Sharpe) briefly references mimetic desire to explain why his friend Cameron (Theo James) pursued every girl Ethan ever liked. “You have a bad case of something called mimetic desire,” Ethan says. “If someone with higher status than you wants something, it means it’s more likely you’ll want it, too.” This suggests that Cameron wants something not because he thinks it’s valuable but because others have deemed it as such.

As the plot progresses and tensions escalate between Ethan and Cameron, it becomes evident of just how influential mimetic desire can be and the ways in which it takes shape.

What is mimetic desire?

In Girard’s mimetic theory of desire, he posits that desire is fundamentally social. We want what other people want, and moreover that our aspirations are model-oriented, meaning that we desire objects as not an end to itself but as a means to an end, which is to emulate the people we admire or respect.

How does mimetic desire affect your mind?

Girard believed that mimetic desire could be a catalyst for social learning, much in the same way that children look to their caregivers to model behavior. He says, however, that it could also lead to “mimetic rivalry,” which typically occurs when there’s competition over the object of desire or if the object is in limited supply—which is what transpires in The White Lotus, according to neuropsychologist Karen Sullivan, PhD, ABBP, referring to it as the “Cameron Effect.”

“Cameron doesn’t just want Harper, he wants her because it puts him at a social advantage, and because she is already taken, this is where mimetic desire backfires and leads to mimetic rivalry.” —Karen Sullivan, PhD, ABBP, neuropsychologist

“Cameron doesn’t just want Harper, he wants her because it puts him at a social advantage, and because she is already taken, this is where mimetic desire backfires and leads to mimetic rivalry,” she says. She also mentions that mimetic rivalry, separates individuals into two groups—the haves (the people who have the object) and the have-nots (the people who can’t have the object)—and “this is the essence of societal violence.”

As much as we like to think we are rational individuals, we can’t help it if we want something that someone else has. This, for example, is common among adolescents or people who are trying to figure out who they are, what they want to be, and how they want to be in the world, according to psychologist Barbara Burt, PsyD. Typically, these individuals look to others for guidance as they develop their identity.

“If you’re operating out of mimetic desire, then you’re looking at what I would call the external locus of control,” says Dr. Burt, as opposed to the internal locus of control. “What the internal locus of control says is, ‘Okay, it’s up to me and what I do versus what other people have or what they do.’” It’s when desires are exclusively motivated by what others have when things can become problematic—and, according to Dr. Burt, “There’s enough evidence out there that if we just do something for an external reason, that ultimately we’ll be dissatisfied.”

Objects, too, can seemingly hold a tangible promise of closing the gap between a person and the individual they wish to emulate. Mimetic desire commonly serves as a way to sell products, which is valuable not only in terms of what it does, but it is often a “symbol” of who you are.

In an article written by Bradley Hoos in Forbes, he posits that mimetic desire is often at the crux of effective influencing marketing. “Marketing is the cultivation of desire at scale,” he writes. “If your audience’s role models begin advocating for a product, that audience becomes more inclined to purchase it.”

Dr. Burt thinks that this isn’t just limited to influence marketing, but marketing in general: “In a lot of ways, advertising is the application of mimetic desire.” Dr. Sullivan echoes this sentiment, adding that it is often hard for people to resist its lure and that it can even be “insatiable” because it is hardwired in our biology to have a sense of belonging. “Our biology is telling us, ‘Belong to the group you need’ or, ‘You’re safer in the group’—that’s the message it gives to our brain,” she says, and in this way Cameron’s shameless pursuit of Harper is almost “an animalistic, hardwired thing.”

What’s more, mimetic desire can also play out in ways that go beyond physical items. It can extend to ideas, beliefs, and the practices we associate ourselves with. And when you think about it in the realm of mimetic desire, you might wonder why we do the things we do. Again, the question arises: Is it because we ourselves enjoy it or because of what the doing says about us?

How do you avoid mimetic desire?

It seems mimetic desire is inherent to human behavior, and whether we know it or not, it can influence us in many ways that seem to fall out of our control. While Dr. Sullivan believes that we have free will as humans, it’s “heavily censored” by mimetic desire, as though it were an inescapable aspect of ourselves.

However, Dr. Sullivan says that there is power in knowing, and it can be helpful to acknowledge that mimetic desire, as pervasive as it is, is constantly at play within and around us. “When you bring it to awareness, you can override the unconscious push to do something that’s not in your best interest,” she says.

Dr. Burt says that it can also be helpful to turn inward and revisit what your true personal desires are. She poses some questions you might want to ask yourself, like “Would you still want what you want if no one else wanted it?” and on a deeper level, “Does this thing help you become who you want to become?”

While it will certainly take practice to separate our desires from what others want, especially because humans exist in a community and not in a vacuum, there’s merit in using your own internal senses as you make decisions and consider what external forces may be influencing you at any given time.

Comments / 0

Related
Well+Good

Finally: A Brand That Makes Perfect Bras and Tops for People With DD+ Chests—And It’s Celeb-Approved

From bras not fitting right, to being body shamed, to navigating the "investment banking uniform" of button downs, entrepreneur and founder of intimates brand PerfectDD Alice Kim struggled to find form-fitting and supportive bras and clothes that would fit her DD+ chest. "Buttons were constantly popping open and shirts pulling across my chest, making me feel incredibly insecure," she said. In 2020, after dealing with one too many uncomfortable instances in public and the corporate world, Kim founded her own clothing company (PerfectDD) to meet the needs of women with bigger chests.
Well+Good

I Tried TikTok’s ‘Treatment Bun,’ and My Oily Hair Has Never Looked Better—Even 3 Days After Washing It

When it comes to hair trends and treatments that promise soft, shiny strands, I tend to opt out. The oil glands on my scalp are hardworking and my washes tend to last an absolute maximum of three days—well, to be fair, I can make it four days, but I’d be wearing a naturally slicked-back bun (sans product) that final day. So when I heard about the "treatment buns" taking over TikTok, I was understandably skeptical about trying it out on my own hair. The trend involves applying a mask or treatment to your hair and slicking it back into a bun, letting the product fully absorb into the hair over the course of a day before rinsing it out.
Well+Good

These Are the Best Shoes for Running on the Treadmill, According to Podiatrists and Fitness Instructors

Whether you’re an avid runner or just like to zone out on the treadmill while getting some movement in, the right pair of running shoes can really make or break your workout. “You want to make sure that the running shoes you select offer the correct amount of support, and also that they provide more shock absorption,” says podiatrist Nelya Lobkova, DPM. “Essentially, the treadmill is a high-impact surface, which means that you need shoes that will be able to reduce the heavy impact from running on it, which will help prevent injuries.”
Well+Good

What Shoes To Wear Hiking When You Don’t Have Hiking Boots, According to a Hiking Podiatrist

Living in New York City, I don't have many opportunities to go hiking—unless you count climbing the stairs out of the subway. But I recently spent a week in Los Angeles where hitting the trails with friends was on the agenda. Since I planned on packing only a carry-on, this posed a bit of a conundrum: I didn't want to give up precious suitcase space for a pair of hiking boots and a pair of cross-trainers, which I'd need for indoor workouts and just day to day.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Well+Good

Outdoor Voices’ Latest CloudKnit Collection Is as Soft as It Sounds—And Proves You Can Wear Athleisure Just About Anywhere

Last Christmas, I received the softest, most snuggliest athleisure set I'd ever owned... or so I thought. Outdoor Voices' FreeForm 7/8 Legging ($88) and Bralette ($58) have been a cornerstone of my wardrobe for the past year now, taking me from sweaty workouts to last-minute errands to relaxing night's in front of my Netflix stream and everything in between. Its peachy, plush fabric has only gotten dreamier with every wash, never waning on the support front. I thought I reached comfort nirvana with the FreeForm line—until I met the brand's CloudKnit collection.
Well+Good

The Final Mercury Retrograde of the Year Could Slow Your Roll Into 2023—Here’s What To Expect for Your Sign

If the new year is all about fresh starts and forward momentum, Mercury retrograde is….just the opposite. The astrological transit—which happens when the planet appears to orbit backward—is synonymous with a cosmic slowdown, generating communication and travel snafus that often impede smooth progress. So, it may not seem ideal that the two things coincide this go-round, as Mercury is retrograde in Capricorn from December 29 to January 18, 2023 (at the tail end of peak holiday travel season). But according to astrologer Maria Sofia Marmanides, author of The Oracle Card Journal, the celestial prompt to take a beat could be just what we need right now to enter the year with more sustainable, values-based goals.
Well+Good

What Giving Yourself Grace at Work—and in Life—Really Means

In my work as an anti-burnout speaker and expert, I've seen and heard it all when it comes to possible solutions for managing burnout. Just scrolling through wellness accounts and hashtags on social media, you can get inundated with energy-boosting recipes, restorative yoga posts, and inspirational mantras to help you address burnout and chronic stress. One of the most common (and confusing) mantras I see? "Give yourself grace."
Well+Good

Were You Parentified as a Kid? Here’s What That Means, and How It Might Affect Your Relationships in Adulthood

As a kid, lending a hand around the house or offering to babysit a sibling is an admirable thing. But when a child begins taking on the bulk of the household labor such that they've essentially become the adult at home, that isn’t just a praise-worthy act of maturity. In this scenario, the kid is experiencing parentification, the effects of which can show up in terms of their identity and approach to relationships down the line.
Well+Good

You Can Request Free COVID Tests from the U.S. Government Again—Here’s How To Do It

As 2022 comes to a challenging and sniffly close thanks to a“tripledemic” of aggressive respiratory viruses—including the current dominant variant of COVID-19, respiratory syncytial virus (RSV), and the flu—there is some good news. The White House, in a call with reporters on Wednesday night, announced that they would be offering four free COVID-19 tests per household. The free COVID test program was suspended in September when Congress did not pass funding to maintain the reserve of government tests.
Well+Good

The Number One Financial Mistake Renters Make, According to a Money Expert

Finally getting your hands on the keys to your new place after signing a lease can feel like a relief. It means you've jumped through all the appropriate hoops, like submitting an application, budgeting for associated fees, and perhaps getting a co-signer. That's no small feat in this current economy, where rents are higher than ever and housing shortages make applications incredibly competitive in some areas. But if you think the logistics portion of moving into your new home ends with carrying boxes of your belongings across the threshold of the front door, think again. According to financial experts, a top renter mistake to avoid is not purchasing renters insurance.
WISCONSIN STATE
Well+Good

This 10-Foot-Wide Blanket Has Helped Me Achieve My Tall-Woman, Bedtime-Burrito Dreams

Finding a cozy blanket that can turn me into a human burrito is tough for a 6-foot-2-inch tall woman like myself. So many times, when I get a standard-sized blanket, I’m left choosing between whether or not I want my lower or upper half covered. And, even when a blanket claims to be made, “longer than average”, my toes are still left out in the cold for the imaginary monsters under my bed to catch. So, when I was sent the Original Stretch™ Blanket ($159) from Big Blanket Co., I was curious to see if it would be successful in transforming me into a true human burrito.
Well+Good

9 Discreet Fidget Toys for Adults Who Need To Do Something With Their Hands To Focus

Pop-its, fidget spinners, stress balls—using toys to occupy your hands for things like stress relief isn't a new concept. But if you've been noticing more and more "adult" fidget spinners (and other fidget toys) for grown-ups, it's because more and more brands are recognizing the need is there for adults with sensory needs, ADHD, autism, and those who just feel better when they keep their hands busy. The industry has expanded quite broadly to include some creative, engaging, and quite sophisticated fidget toys to help you focus.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Well+Good

Dermatologists Are Begging You Not to Use Someone Else’s Razor While You’re Home for the Holidays

No one works harder during the holiday season than the pink Venus razor that’s been living in my mom’s guest bathroom since the early days of the pandemic. Despite the fact that this three-blade disposable was supposed to be trashed after a few uses, it’s been hanging around for the better part of the last three years and—apparently, as I recently and horrifyingly learned—is used by multiple members of my family every time they come home.
Well+Good

Stuck Carrying the Full Mental Load of The Holidays? Here’s How To Deal

Between wrapping up work duties for the year and holiday festivities, this season can be hectic (read: overwhelming) for a lot of people, particularly for women who often perform more emotional labor in relationships and carry the burden of managing the mental load of the holidays of their whole family and household.
Well+Good

Supergoop’s Latest Launch Combines Two of the Most Powerful Anti-Aging Ingredients for the First Time Ever

When you think of daytime skincare, you likely imagine hydrating, brightening, and protective formulas infused with ingredients like hyaluronic acid, vitamin C, and ceramides. What you likely don’t think of is retinol. The reason? For as long as we can remember, retinol has been dubbed a nighttime-only ingredient because it purportedly makes skin more sensitive to UV light. But bioretinol—a plant-based retinol alternative—exists to help you avoid this very issue, and Supergoop! Is harnessing its benefits for the latest version of its fan-favorite Daily Dose Serum.
Well+Good

‘Hot Girl Walks’ Are Now Officially a Workout Class

When we rounded up all the things we learned about the benefits of walking this time last year, we couldn't have predicted the way social media influencers would popularize putting one foot in front of the other in 2022, but here we are. At this point, Tinx's rich mom walks (#RMW), Mia Lind’s hot girl walks, Allie Bennett's treadmill strut workouts, and Lauren Giraldo's 12-3-30 workout (phew) have generated thousands of hashtags and millions of views across TikTok and Instagram. On Google, searches for "12-3-30 workout" went up 350 percent over the past 12 months, while those for "hot girl walks" increased by over 5,000 percent!
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Well+Good

‘I Live in a Place Where It’s Dark 20 Hours a Day All Winter—Here’s How I Stave Off Seasonal Depression and Keep to a ‘Normal’ Schedule’

Over the summer I visited Iceland, and I couldn’t believe how the sun was up for 20 hours and how little nighttime there was. It blew my mind that I was able to wade in the must-visit Blue Lagoon at 11 p.m. with the sun still shining bright in my eyes. At the time, it was easy to see why, along with the other Nordic countries, Finland, Denmark, Norway, and Sweden, Iceland was once again rated in the top seven of the Happiest Countries in The World for 2022. But what I really want to know is how Nordic people stay happy during winter when these same countries face more than 20 hours of darkness every day.
Well+Good

Well+Good

New York City, NY
7K+
Followers
9K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Decoding and demystifying what it means to live a well life, inside and out.

 https://www.wellandgood.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy