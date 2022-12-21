Each year as we "Light Up The Tri-States" it's fun to reflect on the true meaning of the season. It's a time to spend with family and friends. A chance to give freely of yourself and talents. And an opportunity to spend time with those that are alone or feeling lonely. Christmas is all these things and more. In fact, the lights help us remember that even when it's very dark; beautiful things can come out of that same darkness.

PLATTEVILLE, WI ・ 6 DAYS AGO