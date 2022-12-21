Read full article on original website
KTLA.com
Rain in the forecast for Southern California
Southern California’s run of spectacular winter weather is about to take a turn for the wet. Starting Tuesday, there is a good chance for rain to drench Los Angeles, Orange, Riverside and San Bernardino counties almost every day for the next two weeks as storm system moves in from the Pacific Northwest.
Two families rescued from Buena Park hotel elevator
The Orange County Fire Authority managed to rescue nine people that were stuck inside a trapped elevator at a hotel in Buena Park on Saturday morning. OCFA firefighters were called to the hotel around 9:45 a.m. to help two families get out of the elevator. It's unclear what caused the elevator malfunction. Fortunately, there were no injuries were reported. The hotel where the elevator rescue took place is located on the 7300 block of Artesia Boulevard.
Wood burning ban extended for Los Angeles, Orange, Riverside and San Bernardino counties through Dec. 26
Pollution concerns have prompted the South Coast AQMD to extend a wood burning ban for non-desert areas of of Los Angeles County, Orange, Riverside and San Bernardino counties from Christmas Day through Monday. “South Coast AQMD reminds residents in these areas that burning wood in their fireplaces or any indoor or outdoor wood-burning device is […]
iheart.com
Rain Coming to Southern California to Close Out 2022
LOS ANGELES (CNS) - After a sunny Christmas weekend, Southern California could be in for several days of rain to close out 2022. Current forecasts call for a chance of rain in Los Angeles and Orange County for five straight days beginning Tuesday and continuing through New year's Eve, followed by one or two days of sun and then three more days of possible rain in early January.
Massive King Tide Waves To Strike California Coast
Here's when you can expect to see them.
thecapistranodispatch.com
Local Teen Pianist to Participate in Prestigious Art Program
Aja Zou has been playing piano for about 10 years. Aja will further develop her skills when she participates in the National YoungArts Week in January 2023—a prestigious program that she learned she had qualified for this year. “I feel beyond honored and blessed,” Aja said of being selected...
KTLA.com
Orange County firefighters rescue 9 people from hotel elevator
Christmas Eve got off to a rough start for two families after they became trapped inside an elevator in Orange County on Saturday. Fire crews from Orange County Fire Authority responded to an unspecified hotel in Buena Park around 9:45 a.m. where they found nine people from two separate families stuck inside the elevator.
southarkansassun.com
$300 stimulus to brighten the season: Mayor Bass’ holiday gift to LA families
According to a report by The Sun on December 21, 2022, a stimulus of $300 has been announced by Mayor Karen Bass of Los Angeles, aimed at benefiting 5,000 families during the holiday shopping rush. The funds, which come from a $1.5 million pot, will be distributed through the GIVEN program, which is part of the Mayor’s Fund for Los Angeles and a partnership between Bass, the city’s Community Investment for Families Department, and its Family Source Centers.
davisvanguard.org
Guest Commentary: For Decades, Los Angeles Jailed People with Mental Health Needs. Now, It’s Finally Prioritizing Treatment
The Los Angeles jail system is the largest mental health institution in the United States, and it’s locking up more people with mental illness than ever before. But this fall, a coalition local organizers, service providers, impacted families, and advocates like Vera secured two major victories that will divert hundreds of people with mental health needs away from Los Angeles County’s inhumane and dangerous Men’s Central Jail (MCJ) and into supportive housing. The wins are part of an ongoing effort to transform how Los Angeles approaches mental health.
thecapistranodispatch.com
City Sets Plans and Specifications for Permanent Council Chamber
Featured image: The City Council playfully tears down the old City Hall building during their last meeting in the facility. Photo: Collin Breaux. The San Juan Capistrano City Council plans to move into new and permanent Council Chambers by next year, signing off on plans and specifications for construction of the coming facility during a meeting on Dec. 13.
PLANetizen
O.C. City To Create Rental Registry to Enforce Rent Control Laws
Santa Ana, the first city in Orange county, California to adopt rent control and eviction protections, is creating a rental registry and Rental Housing Board to enforce the city’s rent control laws and resolve some disputes between landlords and tenants, reports Roxana Kopetman in the OC Register. Rent increases in Santa Ana are capped at 3 percent or 80 percent of inflation for buildings built prior to 1995, according to the article.
Some of the country's neediest cities are in the Inland Empire
A survey done by the website WalletHub ranked 180 of the United States’ neediest cities. The survey used 28 metrics to determine where Americans are most economically-disadvantaged. The data set included factors like the child poverty rate, food-insecurity and the uninsured rate. San Bernardino was ranked 27. Ontario, Moreno...
Orange County moves to 'high' level of COVID-19 transmission
Orange County has climbed back into the "high" level of COVID-19 transmission amid an increase in cases and hospitalizations.
sunnews.org
Despite opposition, Los Alamitos Planning Commission approves housing element rezone
Try as they would, a roomful of concerned, and sometimes angry residents from College Park East could not dissuade the Los Alamitos Planning Commission from voting to approve an overall housing element that changed the zoning of a large tract of land that is slated for a major construction project.
Thousands of California residents are eligible for restitution in new loan debt relief lawsuit
In a new lawsuit over student loan debt relief, thousands of people in California are eligible for restitution. Los Angeles City Attorney Hydee Feldstein Soto announced Wednesday that her office will distribute a portion of $95 million in payments to clients across the nation who claimed that Premier Student Loan Center deceived consumers.
Orange County inmate dies in custody
An inmate in Orange County has died two days after being booked into jail. Sean Conroy Whiting, 35, was booked into the Intake Release Center in Santa Ana on Wednesday for violating a domestic violence restraining order, the Orange County Sheriff’s Department said in a news release. On Friday, Whiting was taken to the Orange […]
Former Santa Monica Mayor Killed in Plane Crash in Santa Monica
Former Santa Monica Mayor Rex Minter was killed in a single-engine aircraft crash Friday just south of the Santa Monica Pier, according to Santa Monica city officials.
horseandrider.com
California Horse Positive for EHM
A 14-year-old Quarter Horse mare in Riverside County, California, displaying mild neurological signs was confirmed positive for Equine Herpesvirus Myeloencephalopathy (EHM) secondary to Equine Herpesvirus-1 (EHV-1, non-neuropathogenic strain) on December 22nd. The mare is alive and under veterinary care. The mare and four exposed horses on the home premises are quarantined. There has been no recent history of travel on or off this premises.
precinctreporter.com
OC Racism is A Public Health Crisis
Ever since George Floyd sparked an awakening of national structural racism, money has been rolling down from on high, from the federal, state, counties and cities to tackle inequality, particularly in areas of health. Since 2019 when the American Public Health Association drew attention to the health impact of being...
Rialto passes moratorium on truck travel
The Rialto City Council passed the measure earlier this month. The measure places a 45-day moratorium on truck travel on seven sections of road in Rialto. Outdoor truck storage will also be restricted. The 45-day moratorium took effect on Dec. 13. After the 45 days are up, the city may...
