Connecticut officials downplay need for waste-to-energy after Hartford plant closes
Connecticut officials are downplaying the need for waste-to-energy facilities following the closure of a major trash burning plant in Hartford this year. The Materials Innovation and Recycling Authority, or MIRA, waste-to-energy facility in Hartford closed in July. Now more 860,000 tons of Connecticut trash is shipped out-of-state. Shipping trash is...
Power out for over 150,000 customers as wind, rain pummel Maine
More than 150,000 Mainers are without power as a storm pummels the state with high winds that are gusting up to 60 mph on Friday. As of early afternoon, most of the outages are concentrated in Cumberland and York counties. Both Central Maine Power and Versant say they have hundreds...
Shutdown averted
The House has passed a $1.7 trillion government spending bill, keeping funding going for many programs in our region. Last night’s storm left tens of thousands of Connecticut residents without power. Long Island experienced some of the worst flooding in a decade. And New York’s National Guard met its recruiting goals with the help of some musical ambassadors.
Later frosts spell trouble for wreath makers. Some say more research could help them adapt
Vermont’s wreath industry goes way back. It’s a way for farmers and other people who work close to the land to make extra income when most crops are done growing. But wreath makers in Vermont are noticing some changes in the climate, and some think a little more science could help them adapt.
Mohegan Tribe to offer grants to teach Native American curriculum
The Mohegan Tribe will continue its tradition of a grant program that provides educational resources and funding to teach Native American history in classrooms around Connecticut. This year marks the 20th year of the Mohegan Challenge Grant program. The program provides educational resources and funding to teach Native American history...
