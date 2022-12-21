Read full article on original website
Highlights: Packers Beat Dolphins 26-20
The Green Bay Packers beat the Miami Dolphins 26-20, a third consecutive victory that has it on the heels of the Washington Commanders for the final playoff spot.
Packers keep playoff hopes alive in Miami
MIAMI GARDENS, FLA (AP) — Packers cornerback Jaire Alexander knew the secondary needed to start playing better against the Miami Dolphins after defensive backs coach Jerry Gray surprisingly yelled at them at halftime. “That woke us up for sure,” Alexander said. “He doesn’t really yell, but he was yelling at us then. And you see […]
Vikings vs. Giants Live Score Updates — NFL Regular Season Week 16
Follow along as the Vikings take on the Giants at U.S. Bank Stadium on Christmas Eve.
Breaking Down the Final Dolphins-Packers Week 16 Injury Report
The Miami Dolphins have eight players questionable or doubtful for their Christmas Day game
Suns lose guard Booker in first quarter due to groin injury
Phoenix Suns veteran guard Devin Booker left with a groin injury early in the first quarter Sunday night against the Denver Nuggets, after missing the last three games due to groin soreness.
NFL Christmas Day highlights: Packers upset Dolphins; Broncos face Rams
Week 16 of the NFL season continues Sunday with a three-game Christmas Day slate — and we've got you covered with all the action from start to finish!. Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers upset Tua Tagovailoa and the Miami Dolphins to begin the Christmas Day slate at Hard Rock Stadium in Florida. Trailing 20-10 at halftime, the Packers scored 16 unanswered points in the second half as Tagovailoa threw an interception on the Dolphins' final three drives.
Denver's Courtland Sutton (hamstring) questionable for Week 16's matchup against Rams
Denver Broncos wide receiver Courtland Sutton (hamstring) is questionable for Week 16's game against the Los Angeles Rams. After limited practice sessions this week , Sutton's availability remains in question with a hamstring injury that forced him to miss two games. Expect Jerry Jeudy to see more targets versus a Rams' defense allowing 28.4 FanDuel points per game to wideouts if Sutton is ruled out.
Latavius Murray (foot) active for Broncos in Week 16
Denver Broncos running back Latavius Murray (foot) is active for the team's Week 16 game against the Los Angeles Rams. Murray sat out of practices during the week with a foot injury, but the team was fairly straightforward in saying that the veteran back was just getting rest after his recent 25-touch game. He'll be leaned on heavily again as the Broncos' primary ball carrier.
Zach Wilson benched as Jaguars defeat Jets. Plus, NFL Week 16 predictions, playoff clinching scenarios, fantasy advice.
Take a look back at the Jaguars' win over the Jets on Thursday night, and ahead to the Christmas weekend's Week 16 slate.
NFL Christmas Day top plays: Buccaneers-Cardinals; Rams, Packers win
Week 16 of the NFL season continues Sunday — and we've got you covered with all the action from the three-game Christmas Day slate! Currently, Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers are battling the Trace McSorley-led Arizona Cardinals to close things out. Earlier, Aaron Rodgers and the Green...
Purdy joins QBs with multiple TDs passes in first three starts
Brock Purdy is putting together a historic run since taking over for Jimmy Garoppolo as the 49ers' starter. The 22-year-old assumed the starting role when Garoppolo suffered a broken foot against the Miami Dolphins in Week 13 and Purdy has thrived ever since. In the 49ers' 37-20 victory over the...
