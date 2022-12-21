ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Imperial County, CA

KOLD-TV

Container wall construction stopped, but who pays for $100 mil cleanup?

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) -Now that the National Forest Service and Arizona Governor Doug Ducey have reached an agreement to remove the three miles of shipping containers the Governor has erected in the Coronado National Forest, the questions are beginning to swirl about how to get them out of there and who pays for it.
ARIZONA STATE
thedesertreview.com

El Centro city council meeting sees multiple retirements

EL CENTRO — Council members recognized two retirees with a combined 60 years of service to the city during its regular meeting Tuesday, December 20 at City Hall. Mayor Martha Cardenas-Singh read and presented the plaque to Joe Bustamante: “For 34 years of outstanding and dedicated service to the City of El Centro.” Bustamante served from May 1998 to December 2022.
EL CENTRO, CA
calexicochronicle.com

Calexico to Pursue Eminent Domain for Proposed Transit Hub

CALEXICO – For the past 40-plus years, Calexico resident Jose Loo has operated a grocery store in downtown Calexico that has benefited from having a warehouse located conveniently nearby. But Loo is now questioning the future of his business because of the city’s plans to potentially use eminent domain...
CALEXICO, CA
kawc.org

Arizona Gov. Ducey reverses course, saying he'll remove shipping containers at the border, including near Yuma

PHOENIX -- Outgoing Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey has agreed to remove all the shipping containers he has installed along the border. But his press aide insists his boss is not caving in in the wake of a lawsuit filed against Arizona state by the Biden administration threatening to remove the barrier and then bill the state. In fact, C.J. Karamargin said the deal actually is a victory because it gets Ducey what he wanted all along: a commitment by Washington to start closing gaps in the existing wall.
ARIZONA STATE
valleynewslive.com

ND Woman missing in Arizona

YUMA, A.Z. (Valley News Live) - The Yuma police department have reported a woman missing on December, 15th. They believe she may have gone missing under suspicious circumstances. 46 year old, Pami Jo Garden suffers from depression and was last seen driving in her silver 2016 Toyota Rav 4 with...
YUMA, AZ
thedesertreview.com

The Beat: Valley crime scene

CALEXICO — A complaint was reported Saturday, December 9 in regards to an auto theft that occurred in an area in Calexico. The vehicle was described as white 2000 Dodge Bearing. Negative suspect information was logged. Calling all cars. ALL VALLEY — A BOLO 'Be On the Look Out'...
CALEXICO, CA
calexicochronicle.com

Viva El Valle Music, Art Show Heads to Brawley

BRAWLEY – The location has changed, but the vibe’s the same. This year’s annual Viva El Valle music and art show is taking its act on the road. After 16 years of attracting crowds to El Centro, the music and art fest will liven up Brawley’s recently opened venue, Spot 805, located at 550 Main St., on Friday, Dec. 23.
BRAWLEY, CA

