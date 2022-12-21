Read full article on original website
KOLD-TV
Container wall construction stopped, but who pays for $100 mil cleanup?
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) -Now that the National Forest Service and Arizona Governor Doug Ducey have reached an agreement to remove the three miles of shipping containers the Governor has erected in the Coronado National Forest, the questions are beginning to swirl about how to get them out of there and who pays for it.
City of Yuma joins lawsuit over Colorado River transfer
By joining forces with La Paz county, Mohave county, and Yuma county in the suit the costs of their legal representation can be split. The post City of Yuma joins lawsuit over Colorado River transfer appeared first on KYMA.
The Best City To Live In If You Love Sunny Days
If you dread snow-covered streets and cloudy days the majority of the week, consider moving to a city that has nothing short of sunny days all year round.
thedesertreview.com
El Centro city council meeting sees multiple retirements
EL CENTRO — Council members recognized two retirees with a combined 60 years of service to the city during its regular meeting Tuesday, December 20 at City Hall. Mayor Martha Cardenas-Singh read and presented the plaque to Joe Bustamante: “For 34 years of outstanding and dedicated service to the City of El Centro.” Bustamante served from May 1998 to December 2022.
calexicochronicle.com
Calexico to Pursue Eminent Domain for Proposed Transit Hub
CALEXICO – For the past 40-plus years, Calexico resident Jose Loo has operated a grocery store in downtown Calexico that has benefited from having a warehouse located conveniently nearby. But Loo is now questioning the future of his business because of the city’s plans to potentially use eminent domain...
San Luis Port of Entry temporary closure and delays
The San Luis Police Department says to expect delays at the Port of Entry there as it will be temporarily closing on both sides due to issues with Title 42. The post San Luis Port of Entry temporary closure and delays appeared first on KYMA.
PCSO searching for man who kidnapped child, had traveled to Yuma
The Pinal County Sheriff's Office (PCSO) is still searching for a man who kidnapped his son. The post PCSO searching for man who kidnapped child, had traveled to Yuma appeared first on KYMA.
Yuma Silver Spur Rodeo is continuing their tradition of giving back to families in need
Yuma Silver Spur Rodeo is getting in the holiday spirit and adopted families in need making sure their stomachs are full this Christmas. The post Yuma Silver Spur Rodeo is continuing their tradition of giving back to families in need appeared first on KYMA.
kawc.org
Arizona Gov. Ducey reverses course, saying he'll remove shipping containers at the border, including near Yuma
PHOENIX -- Outgoing Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey has agreed to remove all the shipping containers he has installed along the border. But his press aide insists his boss is not caving in in the wake of a lawsuit filed against Arizona state by the Biden administration threatening to remove the barrier and then bill the state. In fact, C.J. Karamargin said the deal actually is a victory because it gets Ducey what he wanted all along: a commitment by Washington to start closing gaps in the existing wall.
Officer-involved shooting occurred in El Centro
An officer-involved shooting occurred during the early morning hours of Christmas Eve. The post Officer-involved shooting occurred in El Centro appeared first on KYMA.
Beverly Hills hairdresser from Yuma dies of pancreatic cancer
A native from Yuma and Beverly Hills hairdresser has passed away, according to his family's statement. The post Beverly Hills hairdresser from Yuma dies of pancreatic cancer appeared first on KYMA.
valleynewslive.com
ND Woman missing in Arizona
YUMA, A.Z. (Valley News Live) - The Yuma police department have reported a woman missing on December, 15th. They believe she may have gone missing under suspicious circumstances. 46 year old, Pami Jo Garden suffers from depression and was last seen driving in her silver 2016 Toyota Rav 4 with...
thedesertreview.com
Imperial Council elects Katie Burnworth as Mayor, installs newly elected councilmembers
IMPERIAL — Katie Burnworth was elected as the new Mayor of Imperial in a unanimous vote by city council during a special meeting last Wednesday, December 21. Robert Amparano was also elected as the Mayor Pro Tem and the re-elected James Tucker, as well as newcomers Stacy Mendoza and Ida Obeso-Martinez were installed onto the council body.
thedesertreview.com
The Beat: Valley crime scene
CALEXICO — A complaint was reported Saturday, December 9 in regards to an auto theft that occurred in an area in Calexico. The vehicle was described as white 2000 Dodge Bearing. Negative suspect information was logged. Calling all cars. ALL VALLEY — A BOLO 'Be On the Look Out'...
Migrant died in Yuma County after crossing the border
A migrant died in Yuma County just after crossing the U.S. and Mexico border. The post Migrant died in Yuma County after crossing the border appeared first on KYMA.
calexicochronicle.com
Viva El Valle Music, Art Show Heads to Brawley
BRAWLEY – The location has changed, but the vibe’s the same. This year’s annual Viva El Valle music and art show is taking its act on the road. After 16 years of attracting crowds to El Centro, the music and art fest will liven up Brawley’s recently opened venue, Spot 805, located at 550 Main St., on Friday, Dec. 23.
Attempted homicide on Christmas Eve, investigation active
The Yuma Police Department (YPD) responded to an attempted homicide that occurred earlier on Christmas Eve. The post Attempted homicide on Christmas Eve, investigation active appeared first on KYMA.
Attempted murder suspect on the loose
The Calexico Police Department needs your help finding a man accused of trying to kill his brother-in-law. The post Attempted murder suspect on the loose appeared first on KYMA.
