WolverineDigest

Michigan Gearing Up For College Football Playoff

With No. 2 Michigan being the home team in the College Football Playoff semifinal, we all pretty much knew that they'd be sporting the home blue jerseys. That was recently confirmed by the official Michigan Twitter account with some behind the scenes looks at some uniform additions. It's always cool...
Daily Delivery: Alabama’s biggest stars will play against Kansas State in the Sugar Bowl

GoPowercat publisher Tim Fitzgerald delivers his thoughts on the day's notable headlines from Kansas State athletics and the sports world. Here is what is on today's agenda:. A special Sugar Bowl preview edition of the Powercat Podcast drops on Christmas, so Fitz addresses the news that Alabama stars and expected high first-round NFL Draft selections, quarterback Bryce Young and outside linebacker Will Anderson, will indeed play in the Sugar Bowl against Kansas State. In this age of players opting out of bowl games, it's great that these elite players will take the field, giving K-State a shot to beat Coach Nick Saban's Crimson Tide at its best.
