Read full article on original website
Related
Ohio State’s 1 fatal flaw that could doom them vs. Georgia in College Football Playoff
The Ohio State Buckeyes have as good a case to be made as a College Football Playoff contender as any team in the nation, even as they prepare to take on a juggernaut, the Georgia Bulldogs, in the Peach Bowl. Ohio State football has a Heisman Trophy-caliber quarterback, an offense that can explode at any moment and a defense that can pressure the opposing passer.
Michigan Gearing Up For College Football Playoff
With No. 2 Michigan being the home team in the College Football Playoff semifinal, we all pretty much knew that they'd be sporting the home blue jerseys. That was recently confirmed by the official Michigan Twitter account with some behind the scenes looks at some uniform additions. It's always cool...
An Ohio State bet vs. Georgia, liking Big Ten bowl teams, and sports betting in Ohio is almost here: Betting the Buckeyes on Buckeye Talk
COLUMBUS, Ohio -- It’s the last full Betting the Buckeyes episode of the season on Buckeye Talk, as Doug Lesmerises and Tyler Shoemaker go back to their regular-season formula for one last round of college football gambling advice. First, TShoe suggests another Ohio State bet, and guess what? It’s...
Why TCU Will Win College Football Playoff National Championship
Very few people will give them a chance to win one game… let alone two in this bracket. But what else is new? We have been fading TCU (maybe rightfully so) for the last two months and this pesky group just keeps proving doubters wrong. So what if the...
College football's top-25 2023 recruiting classes after the early signing period
While the current college football season is in the middle of its bowl game schedule leading up to the College Football Playoff and the New Year’s Six games, incoming recruits had a huge week with national signing day on Wednesday, kicking off the three-day early signing period. The early...
Daily Delivery: Alabama’s biggest stars will play against Kansas State in the Sugar Bowl
GoPowercat publisher Tim Fitzgerald delivers his thoughts on the day's notable headlines from Kansas State athletics and the sports world. Here is what is on today's agenda:. A special Sugar Bowl preview edition of the Powercat Podcast drops on Christmas, so Fitz addresses the news that Alabama stars and expected high first-round NFL Draft selections, quarterback Bryce Young and outside linebacker Will Anderson, will indeed play in the Sugar Bowl against Kansas State. In this age of players opting out of bowl games, it's great that these elite players will take the field, giving K-State a shot to beat Coach Nick Saban's Crimson Tide at its best.
Kirby Smart: Ohio State-Georgia CFP semifinal is a clash of 'national powers'
College football fans are in for a special treat in this year’s College Football Playoff, with two of the sport’s most storied programs set to face off in the semifinals.
Comments / 0