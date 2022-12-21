GoPowercat publisher Tim Fitzgerald delivers his thoughts on the day's notable headlines from Kansas State athletics and the sports world. Here is what is on today's agenda:. A special Sugar Bowl preview edition of the Powercat Podcast drops on Christmas, so Fitz addresses the news that Alabama stars and expected high first-round NFL Draft selections, quarterback Bryce Young and outside linebacker Will Anderson, will indeed play in the Sugar Bowl against Kansas State. In this age of players opting out of bowl games, it's great that these elite players will take the field, giving K-State a shot to beat Coach Nick Saban's Crimson Tide at its best.

TUSCALOOSA, AL ・ 1 DAY AGO