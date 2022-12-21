ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Massachusetts State

Stream It Or Skip It: ‘I Hate Suzie’ Season 2 on HBO Max, In Which A Disgraced Celebrity Tries To Win Back The Public On A Christmas Dance Competition

By Liz Kocan
Decider.com
Decider.com
 4 days ago

Suzie Pickles went from being a teen pop star to a struggling actress to a public punchline on season one of HBO Max’s I Hate Suzie. Suzie’s hoping for redemption in Season 2 when she accepts an invitation to appear on a dance competition show, but her brutal, public divorce threatens to dim any hope of a light at the end of the tunnel for her. So what’s she gonna do? She’s gonna dance.

I HATE SUZIE TOO: STREAM IT OR SKIP IT?

Opening Shot: Suzie Pickles dances on a stage to a dance remix of Crystal Waters’ hit single, “Gypsy Woman (She’s Homeless)” while costumed in a harlequin-esque outfit and makeup.

The Gist: Suzie (Billie Piper) spent the first season of I Hate Suzie trying to recover from a phone hack where photos of her performing a sex act on a man who wasn’t her husband were leaked. Her star was already waning at that point in her career, but worse still, her longtime manager Naomi (Leila Farzad) left her, and the leak caused her to break up with her husband Cob (Daniel Ings). Now in season two, which isn’t a full season but a three-episode “Anti-Christmas Special,” we pick up with Suzie appearing on a celebrity dance competition show called Dance Crazee performing a wild, avant-garde physical interpretation of a song that was, somehow, a huge hit in 1991.

The performance doesn’t go as brilliantly as Suzie hoped; she’s kicked off the show, and from there she’s thrust into an even sharper downward spiral. Her divorce proceedings are cruel, she desperately misses her son, Frank, and she’s given up her home and sleeps in the guest bedroom of her sister’s flat. The one person who knows her better than everyone is Naomi, who quit working with Suzie (and now keeps Suzie in her phone under the label “Boundaries” instead of by her name, if that’s any indication of where they’re at), but Suzie is desperate for the comfort of the one person she used to trust, so she calls her up. Naomi, who is trying to conceive via IVF and move on with her life, and Suzie’s chaotic existence, really does try to keep a firm boundary with Suzie when they meet up, but soon enough, they’re drunk, doing MDMA in a club, and Naomi is advising Suzie on her career.

And then comes the call that the producers of Dance Crazee want Suzie to return to the show after another contestant leaves the competition because of an eating disorder. Suzie knows that this will make her a punching bag for the show’s audience yet again, but she agrees, gives it her all when she returns to the show and… barely makes it to the next episode, being saved by her first ex-husband, a washed up rock star named Bailey, who is also a contestant on the show. Is this going to be the Suzie Redemption Tour she hoped, or is it only going to make her feel worse about her life over the course of the show? That’s what we’re here to find out.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2dTXq0_0jqTjkKe00
Photo: HBO Max

What Shows Will It Remind You Of? This season, as Suzie reluctantly admits that her level of celebrity falls squarely at “C-lister who appears on dance competitions,” the show feels more like The Comeback than last season did. It also feels like a long lost (much darker, more feminist) version of Matt Berry’s Toast of London, which similarly parodies celebrity, but Suzie, which can be biting and hilarious, features a much wider emotional range.

Our Take: During the first season of I Hate Suzie, every episode was inspired by a stage of grief. The show used the emotions felt during Suzie’s trauma (among them: shock, denial, anger, acceptance) to inform the style and tone of each episode.

Season two doesn’t label the episodes with an emotion because at this point in her life, six months after the fallout of her phone hacking, she’s feeling dozens of intense emotions all at once, and the show manages to honor all of the multitudes contained within Suzie from minute to minute. Piper has stated that she wanted the show to feel like a “literal panic attack,” and, well, mission accomplished.

At the top of the episode, she’s excitedly preparing for her dance on the celebrity competition show DanceCrazee, which is her attempt to take her mind off of the painful end of a turbulent marriage by focusing on something exciting and new – and yet, like everything in life, excitement turns to devastation on a dime when she’s the first celebrity kicked off in the competition. It’s a massive blow to her confidence, made worse by the fact that she is also in the midst of her bitter divorce proceedings where her ex, Cob, is threatening her and wants to keep her from their son Frank. Cob has also given a tell-all interview bashing Suzie, in an attempt to trash her reputation even more, and the show manages to perfectly capture Suzie’s panic, that feeling that every wall is closing in on her.

We also flash back to six months earlier as we watch her medically terminate her pregnancy at home, waiting to pass a clot that confirms her pregnancy is over. If there was an emotional description attached to this episode, it might be “the devastating aftermath of everything.” Suzie is utterly alone as she performs her own abortion and cleans the bathtub of any traces of blood after, yet another blow to her in a year of devastating blows. Even when she was faced with her hacking scandal, at least she had her son Frank or manager Naomi to lean on but now, she has no one. The set up is that Suzie is at her lowest point – is that how every celebrity calculates whether it’s worth doing a dance competition? On one level, it’s the darkest of dark satire about celebrity. On another, it’s a gutting look at a woman abandoned by her family and society and left to figure out how to make her life whole again.

Sex and Skin: A few blurred throwback images of the phones that got Suzie in trouble last season, but that’s it.

Parting Shot: After Suzie returns to the dance show, she’s told by a production assistant that her dressing room has been moved, and it’s not even in the hallway where the rest of the cast’s dressing rooms are located. She’d led through a fire exit, and the door to God knows where closes behind her. It’s a fitting metaphor considering her circumstances.

Sleeper Star: Suzie’s cordial but perhaps more complicated than-it-seems relationship with ex-husband Bailey, played by Douglas Hodge, is a new dynamic for this season that adds a new layer to Suzie’s story. Hodge has memorably played Velementov in The Great and Alfred Pennyworth in Joker, among many other roles, and he’s great as a has-been who knows he’s washed up.

Most Pilot-y Line: “I’m not a bad mother, I’m not a bad dancer, I’m not a bad person,” Suzie says more to herself than anyone at the end of the episode. She’s trying to justify why all of this is happening to her, but it’s also a mantra worth repeating.

Our Call: This second season is technically called I Hate Suzie Too, and it won’t really make sense of you haven’t already seen I Hate Suzie season one. If you’ve already seen that, you’re definitely going to want to STREAM IT. (If you haven’t seen it, I suggest you binge all the available episodes this weekend.) This new Christmas-ish extension of the show dives deeper into Suzie’s turmoil and tragedy and it’s a marvel to watch Piper toggle between her emotions so seamlessly, with the (supposed) wisdom she gleaned from season one when life really started handing her lemons. She’s finally trying to make some lemonade in these three episodes, which leads to even more pathos and comedy to be mined from the situation than ever.

Liz Kocan is a pop culture writer living in Massachusetts. Her biggest claim to fame is the time she won on the game show Chain Reaction.

Comments / 0

Related
theplaylist.net

First Look: ‘True Detective: Night Country’ Starring Jodie Foster Appears In New 2023 HBO Max Teaser

Whatever happened with HBO’s hit series, “True Detective,” you ask? The short version is essentially this. Series creator and writer Nic Pizzolatto essentially parted ways with HBO. He pitched a season four idea, but they didn’t love it, and Pizzolatto moved on to different projects. But as a property that HBO loved and had brought them excellent ratings, acclaim and prestige, they weren’t ready to give it up. Enter producer Barry Jenkins (“Moonlight”) and Mexican filmmaker Issa López (2007’s acclaimed “Tigers Are Not Afraid”), and together they pitched a new take on the anthology crime series.
ALASKA STATE
Variety

Amazon’s Alex Cross Series Adds Six to Cast

Amazon is continuing to build out the cast of its Alex Cross TV series with the addition of six new actors. Karen LeBlanc (“The Kings of Napa,” “Ginny & Georgia”), Melody Hurd (“Young Rock,” “Them”), Juanita Jennings (“David Makes Man,” “Star”), Caleb Elijah (“True Story”), Jennifer Wigmore (“Malory Towers,” “Designated Survivor”), and Samantha Walkes (“Murdoch Mysteries,” “Orphan: First Kill”) have all been cast in the series, which is based on James Patterson’s Alex Cross books. Full character descriptions can be found below. The new cast members join previously announced series lead Aldis Hodge in the series, along with Ryan Eggold...
GEORGIA STATE
Decider.com

Stream It or Skip It: ‘Emily in Paris’ Season 3 on Netflix, Where Lily Collins Is Back With a Bang (and Bangs)

Bonjour, Emily in Paris fans! After surviving early criticism and warranted fun-poking, Darren Star’s Emmy-nominated series returns for a third season on Netflix with newfound confidence and the same amalgamation of chaos and joie de vivre we crave. When we last left Emily, she had to decide if she was staying at Savoir and heading home to Chicago or joining Sylvie’s new company and fully committing to a life in Paris. Will Emily sort out her professional, personal, and love life in these new 10 episodes? Or are we ending on another massive cliffhanger?
Popculture

Issa Rae's HBO Max Show Canceled

Issa Rae's foray into reality television came as an executive producer and not a star of the show. Sweet Life: Los Angeles appeared on the streaming service as an HBO Max Original. After two seasons, Deadline reports it's been cancelled, with no plans to return for a third season. The show follows a group of 20-somethings in various careers in lifestyle and entertainment as they navigate business, love, and friendships living in South Los Angeles. The transition into the next phase of adulthood and the oftentimes chaotic elements that come with it was heavily explored. The show chronicled the lives of Black cast members all connected through the L.A. social scene.
digitalspy.com

Glee documentary promises to unpack the scandals behind hit musical series

A new Discovery+ documentary will unveil the behind-the-scenes scandals and tragedies of feel-good musical show Glee. Created by Ryan Murphy, Brad Falchuk and Ian Brennan, the series ran for six seasons between 2009 and 2015. Glee catapulted its young cast into TV stardom as well as providing many iconic musical numbers and one-liners, but its legacy has been somewhat marred by rumoured feuds.
Looper

CSI: Vegas Fans Are Heartbroken Over Catherine's Discovery In Season 2 Episode 8

Season 1 of "CSI: Crime Scene Investigation" spinoff "CSI: Vegas" premiered in late 2021, bringing the franchise back to TV for the first time since the conclusions of "CSI" in 2015 and "CSI: Cyber" in 2016. However, unlike "Cyber" and other prior spinoffs that all take place in largely original settings, "Vegas" sees the return major players from the original "CSI" series and pairs them with some younger talent, such that it's more of a hybrid sequel/reboot.
TVLine

Wednesday Boss Says Fred Armisen Shaved His Head to Play Uncle Fester (And He's Only in One Episode)

With monsters, murder and mayhem rampant at Nevermore Academy, it was only fitting that Wednesday‘s titular character would receive a visit from her kooky Uncle Fester (played by Fred Armisen). The electricity-wielding elder dropped by in Episode 7 to check up on his niece and lay low for a few days before his next “job” in Boston. According to Miles Millar, who serves as showrunner alongside Al Gough, there was only one actor in mind for the oddball role. “What’s great about working with someone like Tim Burton is that you get your first choice,” Millar tells TVLine. “We always wanted Fred...
HollywoodLife

‘The Masked Singer’ Winner Amber Riley Reveals She Performed ‘Edge Of Glory’ As A ‘Nod’ To ‘Glee’ (Exclusive)

The Masked Singer winner is Amber Riley! After weeks of incredible performances as the Harp, the actress and singer walked away with the coveted Golden Mask Trophy. For her finale performance, she performed an epic rendition of Lady Gaga’s “Edge of Glory.” HollywoodLife spoke EXCLUSIVELY with Amber about her Masked Singer journey and circling back to a song she once performed on Glee.
Looper

Jorja Fox Managed To Get A Catherine And Sara Rivalry Removed From The CSI Script

Filming a season of network television is a gargantuan task. The task of essentially offering a feature film a week becomes near-impossible when episode counts get into the double digits. While not as common today, typical network procedurals still knock out large episode orders that require them to be in near-constant production. It's an exhaustive process. Production on "Law and Order: SVU," for instance, was partly shut down in 2014 to give its cast, especially lead Mariska Hargitay, a chance to rest (per Deadline).
Decider.com

Is ‘Babylon’ Streaming on HBO Max or Netflix?

With an all-star ensemble cast featuring Brad Pitt, Margot Robbie, Jean Smart and Tobey Maguire, it won’t be long before you can experience Babylon for yourself. Directed by Damien Chazelle, the period comedy-drama, which takes place in the 1920s, follows the rise and fall of its characters as Hollywood transitions from silent to sound films. The movie has received positive reviews, scoring a 70% on Rotten Tomatoes and a 64 out of 100 on Metacritic, based on 23 reviews.
Collider

Prime Video Adds HBO Max Channel in the US

As part of the everchanging landscape in recent times as regards streaming services, there is a new development coming from two of the bigger brands. Prime Video is launching an HBO Max channel in the United States. As part of the robust offerings available to subscribers of Prime Video, the service has added HBO Max, which will be available to only its US customers.
ComicBook

Chris Rock: Selective Outrage Announced as Netflix's First Live Global Event

Previously announced back in November, Netflix has given the world a surprise Christmas gift with the title and release date for Chris Rock's upcoming live comedy special. Officially titled Chris Rock: Selective Outrage, the stand-up special is being billed as Netflix's first ever "Live Global Event," the special will premiere on the streaming service on Saturday, March 4, starting at 10 PM ET/7 PM PT. Considering hte timing of the special, arriving just under a year after the infamous Oscar slap, it seems very likely that the subject will be broached. You can watch the new Netflix teaser for Chris Rock's 2023 comedy special below.
Collider

'That '90s Show': Laura Prepon to Direct on 'That '70s Show' Spinoff

That ‘70s Show star Laura Prepon won’t just be on-screen during the upcoming Netflix spinoff That ‘90s Show. The actress revealed on Instagram that she has been charged to direct episodes of the new series, which is set to premiere on January 19. Netflix recently released a full trailer for the new series, teasing both familiar faces and new ones headed to Point Place.
WISCONSIN STATE
Decider.com

Is ‘I Wanna Dance With Somebody’ Streaming on HBO Max or Netflix?

Dubbed in the trailer as “the greatest voice of her generation,” Whitney Houston was, and remains, an unforgettable talent, and the wait for her highly anticipated biopic, I Wanna Dance With Somebody, is almost over. Starring Naomi Ackie as the late singer, the movie takes audiences through Houston’s...
Outsider.com

‘1923’ Fans Frustrated, Unable To Find Episodes on Amazon Prime Video

The Yellowstone prequel series 1923 is hotly anticipated by fans of the franchise, and they’re steaming about not finding it on Amazon Prime. The new show stars Helen Mirren and Harrison Ford as Cara and Jacob Dutton, the matriarch and patriarch of the family. The series dropped Sunday, December 18 on Paramount+. According to Paramount, the show is about “the early 20th century when pandemics, historic drought, the end of Prohibition, and the Great Depression all plague the mountain west, and the Duttons who call it home.”
Decider.com

‘Emily in Paris’ Season 3 Episode 4 Recap: Cheers to Fun-Employment

Emily’s whole life has been about work, and now that she’s found herself without a job, does she really have much of an identity? Emily in Paris tries to answer this in Episode 4, which is filled with silly social media montages, enough Kir Royales to have us feeling tipsy just watching and some very PG ferris wheel sex.
Decider.com

Dwayne Johnson Is DC’s Latest Casualty As James Gunn Informs The Rock ‘Black Adam 2’ Is Cancelled

What do Dwayne Johnson, Patty Jenkins, and Henry Cavill have in common? They’ve all been booted out of the DC Universe by new bosses James Gunn and Peter Safran. Johnson, who made his superhero debut as the eponymous character in the 2022 movie Black Adam, has announced his exit from the studio after being told that the movie’s anticipated sequel is not part of Gunn’s vision for the “first chapter” of the “new DC Universe”. Johnson shared the news through a heartfelt message to his “passionate friends” on social media. “I wanted to give a long-awaited Black Adam update regarding the...
Decider.com

Decider.com

56K+
Followers
7K+
Post
19M+
Views
ABOUT

Decider helps you find what to watch. Discover the best movies and shows to stream on Netflix, Disney+, Hulu, Amazon Prime Video, HBO Max, and more.

 https://decider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy