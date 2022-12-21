Stream It Or Skip It: ‘I Hate Suzie’ Season 2 on HBO Max, In Which A Disgraced Celebrity Tries To Win Back The Public On A Christmas Dance Competition

Suzie Pickles went from being a teen pop star to a struggling actress to a public punchline on season one of HBO Max’s I Hate Suzie. Suzie’s hoping for redemption in Season 2 when she accepts an invitation to appear on a dance competition show, but her brutal, public divorce threatens to dim any hope of a light at the end of the tunnel for her. So what’s she gonna do? She’s gonna dance.

I HATE SUZIE TOO: STREAM IT OR SKIP IT?

Opening Shot: Suzie Pickles dances on a stage to a dance remix of Crystal Waters’ hit single, “Gypsy Woman (She’s Homeless)” while costumed in a harlequin-esque outfit and makeup.

The Gist: Suzie (Billie Piper) spent the first season of I Hate Suzie trying to recover from a phone hack where photos of her performing a sex act on a man who wasn’t her husband were leaked. Her star was already waning at that point in her career, but worse still, her longtime manager Naomi (Leila Farzad) left her, and the leak caused her to break up with her husband Cob (Daniel Ings). Now in season two, which isn’t a full season but a three-episode “Anti-Christmas Special,” we pick up with Suzie appearing on a celebrity dance competition show called Dance Crazee performing a wild, avant-garde physical interpretation of a song that was, somehow, a huge hit in 1991.

The performance doesn’t go as brilliantly as Suzie hoped; she’s kicked off the show, and from there she’s thrust into an even sharper downward spiral. Her divorce proceedings are cruel, she desperately misses her son, Frank, and she’s given up her home and sleeps in the guest bedroom of her sister’s flat. The one person who knows her better than everyone is Naomi, who quit working with Suzie (and now keeps Suzie in her phone under the label “Boundaries” instead of by her name, if that’s any indication of where they’re at), but Suzie is desperate for the comfort of the one person she used to trust, so she calls her up. Naomi, who is trying to conceive via IVF and move on with her life, and Suzie’s chaotic existence, really does try to keep a firm boundary with Suzie when they meet up, but soon enough, they’re drunk, doing MDMA in a club, and Naomi is advising Suzie on her career.

And then comes the call that the producers of Dance Crazee want Suzie to return to the show after another contestant leaves the competition because of an eating disorder. Suzie knows that this will make her a punching bag for the show’s audience yet again, but she agrees, gives it her all when she returns to the show and… barely makes it to the next episode, being saved by her first ex-husband, a washed up rock star named Bailey, who is also a contestant on the show. Is this going to be the Suzie Redemption Tour she hoped, or is it only going to make her feel worse about her life over the course of the show? That’s what we’re here to find out.

What Shows Will It Remind You Of? This season, as Suzie reluctantly admits that her level of celebrity falls squarely at “C-lister who appears on dance competitions,” the show feels more like The Comeback than last season did. It also feels like a long lost (much darker, more feminist) version of Matt Berry’s Toast of London, which similarly parodies celebrity, but Suzie, which can be biting and hilarious, features a much wider emotional range.

Our Take: During the first season of I Hate Suzie, every episode was inspired by a stage of grief. The show used the emotions felt during Suzie’s trauma (among them: shock, denial, anger, acceptance) to inform the style and tone of each episode.

Season two doesn’t label the episodes with an emotion because at this point in her life, six months after the fallout of her phone hacking, she’s feeling dozens of intense emotions all at once, and the show manages to honor all of the multitudes contained within Suzie from minute to minute. Piper has stated that she wanted the show to feel like a “literal panic attack,” and, well, mission accomplished.

At the top of the episode, she’s excitedly preparing for her dance on the celebrity competition show DanceCrazee, which is her attempt to take her mind off of the painful end of a turbulent marriage by focusing on something exciting and new – and yet, like everything in life, excitement turns to devastation on a dime when she’s the first celebrity kicked off in the competition. It’s a massive blow to her confidence, made worse by the fact that she is also in the midst of her bitter divorce proceedings where her ex, Cob, is threatening her and wants to keep her from their son Frank. Cob has also given a tell-all interview bashing Suzie, in an attempt to trash her reputation even more, and the show manages to perfectly capture Suzie’s panic, that feeling that every wall is closing in on her.

We also flash back to six months earlier as we watch her medically terminate her pregnancy at home, waiting to pass a clot that confirms her pregnancy is over. If there was an emotional description attached to this episode, it might be “the devastating aftermath of everything.” Suzie is utterly alone as she performs her own abortion and cleans the bathtub of any traces of blood after, yet another blow to her in a year of devastating blows. Even when she was faced with her hacking scandal, at least she had her son Frank or manager Naomi to lean on but now, she has no one. The set up is that Suzie is at her lowest point – is that how every celebrity calculates whether it’s worth doing a dance competition? On one level, it’s the darkest of dark satire about celebrity. On another, it’s a gutting look at a woman abandoned by her family and society and left to figure out how to make her life whole again.

Sex and Skin: A few blurred throwback images of the phones that got Suzie in trouble last season, but that’s it.

Parting Shot: After Suzie returns to the dance show, she’s told by a production assistant that her dressing room has been moved, and it’s not even in the hallway where the rest of the cast’s dressing rooms are located. She’d led through a fire exit, and the door to God knows where closes behind her. It’s a fitting metaphor considering her circumstances.

Sleeper Star: Suzie’s cordial but perhaps more complicated than-it-seems relationship with ex-husband Bailey, played by Douglas Hodge, is a new dynamic for this season that adds a new layer to Suzie’s story. Hodge has memorably played Velementov in The Great and Alfred Pennyworth in Joker, among many other roles, and he’s great as a has-been who knows he’s washed up.

Most Pilot-y Line: “I’m not a bad mother, I’m not a bad dancer, I’m not a bad person,” Suzie says more to herself than anyone at the end of the episode. She’s trying to justify why all of this is happening to her, but it’s also a mantra worth repeating.

Our Call: This second season is technically called I Hate Suzie Too, and it won’t really make sense of you haven’t already seen I Hate Suzie season one. If you’ve already seen that, you’re definitely going to want to STREAM IT. (If you haven’t seen it, I suggest you binge all the available episodes this weekend.) This new Christmas-ish extension of the show dives deeper into Suzie’s turmoil and tragedy and it’s a marvel to watch Piper toggle between her emotions so seamlessly, with the (supposed) wisdom she gleaned from season one when life really started handing her lemons. She’s finally trying to make some lemonade in these three episodes, which leads to even more pathos and comedy to be mined from the situation than ever.

Liz Kocan is a pop culture writer living in Massachusetts. Her biggest claim to fame is the time she won on the game show Chain Reaction.