Read full article on original website
Related
montereycountyweekly.com
The real-life impacts of a behind-the-scenes bureaucratic power struggle.
Sara Rubin here, thinking about how vast and complex the bureaucracy is that makes local government work. By the time a proposal gets to what might be the biggest vote with the most fanfare, maybe before a city council or the county Board of Supervisors, it’s usually gone through countless committee hearings already. Members of the public are welcome to attend many of those meetings and weigh in along the way. The underlying idea is that while the bureaucratic apparatus might be vast, it is transparent, and accountable to the public.
montereycountyweekly.com
Monterey County gets $44.9 million to increase people’s mobility and safety on roads.
Significant funding from the California Transportation Commission is coming to Monterey County, with a focus on projects that aim to increase safety and human mobility, such as walking and biking, in disadvantaged communities. The Transportation Agency for Monterey County submitted a proposal for 10 projects, and seven secured $44.9 million...
montereycountyweekly.com
Due to popular demand, Pacific Grove's parklets are safe, but will face new regulations.
The emails have been flowing into the Pacific Grove City Council for more than a month, over 100 of them, nearly all of them urging councilmembers to preserve the city’s outdoor dining parklets. Message received: Councilmembers said in a meeting on Wednesday, Dec. 21, that they're ready to keep the city's existing parklets, with some additional rules that have yet to be decided.
montereycountyweekly.com
More details released about the fatal police shooting of Brandon Varao in King City.
What began as a family dispute and turned violent took a deadly turn after family members called the police on Monday, Dec. 19. At 6:53pm, Joshua Varao called 911 to report that his brother, Brandon Varao, had stabbed him, and that their father was restraining Brandon. King City Police Officer...
Comments / 0