The Associated Press

Vikings’ Cook, Bills’ Diggs among best bets to score

By DORIAN COLBERT
 4 days ago
With temperatures dropping, these players will continue to bring the heat to fantasy lineups. Here are the best bets to score in Week 16 of the NFL season.

___

Running Back

AUSTIN EKELER, Chargers

Ekeler has found the end zone in four of his past five games. In fact, including TD runs and catches (14), Ekeler leads all NFL RBs, except for Jamaal Williams, in scores. This week should prove to be more of the same as the Chargers face the Colts, our sixth-best matchup for opposing RBs. With a 39.49% TD dependency on 165 touches, Ekeler is a top scoring option.

DERRICK HENRY, Titans

The Titans are usually reliant on Henry, but they’ll be even more tied to Henry’s success this week, as they go up against the Texans. Houston is our second-worst matchup for opposing WRs, but conversely they’re our second-best matchup for opposing RBs this week. Henry has the best scoring odds (-275) of any player in the league going into Week 16. Set him and forget him as Henry could get multiple scores this week.

DALVIN COOK, Vikings

Scoring in three straight games, Cook resembles his old self these days, slashing his way to the end zone with ease. This week he has a home matchup with the Giants, our seventh-best matchup for opposing runners. Cook is in the top three in snap count (86%) for RBs, so when the Vikings get in scoring position, he’s more than likely to be on the field.

___

Wide Receiver

JUSTIN JEFFERSON, Vikings

Justin Jefferson has been adding TDs to the plethora of fantasy points he’s bringing in each week as he’s scored in five of his past seven outings. He’ll face the Giants this week, our ninth-best matchup for opposing WRs and he’ll have -135 odds to score in that game. There’s no WR with better scoring odds this week. Yes, Dalvin Cook is on the list as well, but there are plenty of TDs to go around for the Vikings as they’re top five in scoring over the past three weeks.

DAVANTE ADAMS, Raiders

Of course Adams makes this list again this week. The veteran pass catcher leads all NFL wide receivers in TDs (12), and in Week 16 he gets a top 10 matchup in the Steelers, who are a tough team to run on otherwise. Minus -105 odds to score and a must-win playoff scenario make Adams even more valuable than usual this week.

STEFON DIGGS, Bills

Only two TDs behind Adams, Diggs (10 TDs) is in a prime spot to make up some ground this week as the Bills play the Bears, our seventh-best matchup for opposing WRs. With the same odds (-135) to score as Jefferson, Diggs is perhaps the best bet to score at the wide receiver position this week as he doesn’t have a running back of Dalvin Cook’s ability to contend with in the red zone.

___

This column was provided to The Associated Press by RosterWatch, www.rosterwatch.com.

