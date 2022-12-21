Read full article on original website
Related
Megan Thee Stallion said she initially lied about being shot by Tory Lanez because she didn't think the music industry's 'big boy's club' would believe her
During her testimony Tuesday, Megan Thee Stallion said she didn't think anyone would believe that Tory Lanez shot her.
Megan Thee Stallion's Trial Outfit—The Apparent Symbolic Meaning
The "Hot Girl Summer" rapper testified against Tory Lanez, who is accused of shooting her in the foot in July 2020.
Troll Unit: 50 Cent Dragged On Twitter For Sharing Meme Of Megan Thee Stallion Morphing Into Jussie Smollett
You can always count on 50 Cent to stick his nose in someone else's business. The post Troll Unit: 50 Cent Dragged On Twitter For Sharing Meme Of Megan Thee Stallion Morphing Into Jussie Smollett appeared first on The Latest Hip-Hop News, Music and Media | Hip-Hop Wired.
thesource.com
Defense Team of Man Charged in XXXTentacion’s Murder Names Drake, Joe Budden, and Migos As Witnesses
One of the four men charged with the murder and robbery of XXXtentacion and his defense team has named Drake, Joe Budden, Migos, and Tekashi 6ix9ine as witnesses, according to court documents. According to the Miami Herald, the move is a stunt to create doubt in the case while hinging...
Sheree Zampino says she 'had an issue' with Will Smith saying that their divorce was his 'ultimate failure'
Zampino discussed relationships on the latest episode of "Red Table Talk," hosted by Jada Pinkett Smith, Willow Smith, and Adrienne Banfield Norris.
Kim Zolciak-Biermann’s Daughter Brielle Claims Married Bravo Men Slid Into Her DMs
Kim Zolciak-Biermann's Daughter Brielle said married Bravo men have slide into her DMs. And one famous person – not from Bravo – won't leave her alone.
LL Cool J and His Wife, Simone Smith, Have Been Married for 27 Years
Over the years, LL Cool J (real name James Todd Smith) has built a successful career as a Grammy award-winning hip-hop icon, actor, NAACP award recipient, and a Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inductee — among other things. But he's also known as a father of four and a husband to one woman for 27 years and counting. He was asked to host the 2022 National Christmas Tree Lighting ceremony — he's a legend and a family man!
Tory Lanez and His Driver Beat Megan Thee Stallion After Shooting Her: Witness
The high-profile trial of Tory Lanez took a dramatic turn Tuesday when a witness for the defense reportedly testified that Lanez, his driver, and an assistant for Megan Thee Stallion all apparently beat the rapper viciously after she was shot by someone in the group. Sean Kelly, who saw the incident unfold from the bedroom of his Hollywood Hills home, told jurors that it appeared all three people were “trying to kill her,” according to a report in the Daily Mail. Lanez is accused of shooting Megan Thee Stallion during a confrontation following a pool party at Kylie Jenner’s mansion in July 2020. Kelly’s testimony Tuesday was at times contradictory, reports suggested, and at one point he said it appeared an assistant for Megan Thee Stallion, Kelsey Harris, fired the first shot. Lanez, 30, has pleaded not guilty to three felony charges.Read it at Daily Mail
HipHopDX.com
Bow Wow Responds To Da Brat Calling Him Out For 'Discrediting' Jermaine Dupri
Bow Wow has responded to Da Brat calling him out over his comments about Jermaine Dupri and 106 & Park, saying he’d never engage in a war of words with his former labelmate. The “Like You” star sparked a heated debate over the weekend by disputing Dupri’s claim that he came up with the idea for BET’s 106 & Park as a Black-friendly alternative to MTV’s popular countdown show TRL (Total Request Live).
The doctor who operated on Megan Thee Stallion after she was shot said remnants from the bullets are still inside her feet
The doctor confirmed she had "metallic foreign bodies" in her feet, settling the unfounded theory from Lanez supporters that she was never shot.
HipHopDX.com
Nicki Minaj’s 40th Birthday Tainted As Disrespectful Hashtags Trend On Twitter
Nicki Minaj was in full celebration mode this week as she turned 40 on Thursday (December 8) but the trolls were attempting to bully her with disrespectful hashtags. According to AllHipHop, Nicki’s biggest haters hatched a plan to troll her by making the hashtags #Shes40 and #FatAndForty at midnight sharp.
Ashanti Teasing Possibility of Rekindling Flame With Nelly After Steamy Stage Performance
Ashanti and Nelly might be ready to give their love a try again after all the chemistry they put on display during a recent live performance. Ashanti and Nelly shared the stage earlier this month while performing their 2008 hit, “Body On Me,” Hollywood Life reports. Fans couldn’t help but notice how Nelly appeared to be fighting temptation at points when Ashanti shook her tailfeather on her ex-boyfriend.
HipHopDX.com
T.I. Defended By His Son King Following Snitching Confession
T.I.‘s son King Harris has been clapping back at those calling his father a snitch following a recently resurfaced clip from his expediTIously podcast. Social media users are chiming in about a clip from a 2020 episode of the rapper’s podcast where he admitted to pinning a gun case on his late relative in the early 2000s.
Nia Long Posts Pic of Her in ‘New Places and Spaces’ After Fiancé’s Alleged Affair
It’s been a tumultuous year for movie star Nia Long after her longtime relationship with Boston Celtics head coach Ime Udoka came to a screeching halt when it was revealed he was having an affair with a coworker. But as it appears, the Love Jones actress is starting a new chapter.
Essence
Terrence Howard Is To Blame For Nia Long's Infamous Slap In 'The Best Man'
"Oh that was my fault," the actor reveals in conversation with Taye Diggs and Morris Chestnut during their Of The ESSENCE cover shoot. There’s no shortage of memorable scenes from the 1999 romantic comedy The Best Man, but if there’s one that stands out among the rest, it’s Jordan Armstrong, played by Nia Long, nearly slapping the hearing out of Taye Diggs‘s character, Harper Stewart, for ruining their chance of finally seizing a romantic moment the night before Lance and Mia’s wedding.
Snoop Dogg reveals the identity of the celebrity who made him faint (video)
Snoop Dogg is one of the more famous Americans of his time. Through the past three decades, the hip-hop icon has seen almost every corner of the world, but there was one moment that, literally, had him floored while he was traveling to film the 2001 movie Bones. “I’m in...
R. Kelly’s team may have found the people who leaked his latest album
On Dec. 9, an album under R. Kelly’s name titled I Admit It was released on streaming services. Hours after the album was released, Sony Music said that the album appeared to be a bootleg version. The album was then pulled from Spotify and Apple Music. R. Kelly’s team...
Keke Palmer’s baby news sparks Twitter debate about revealing paternity
In the wake of Keke Palmer‘s pregnancy announcement on “Saturday Night Live,” many questioned who the father might be. The questions about the baby’s father led to a Twitter debate about whether expectant mothers should share details their child’s father. Palmer has posted images of...
So It Begins: 2 of Nick Cannon’s 6 Baby Mothers Are Beefing on Instagram
One of the mothers to Nick Cannon’s 11 children isn’t taking a liking to what she believes is Cannon’s absence in her child’s life. It all started when LaNisha Cole, 40, questioned why he frequently posted images of his other children on Instagram, but never posted images of the 3-month-old child she shares with The Masked Singer star named Onyx.
hotnewhiphop.com
Pretty Vee Seemingly Confirms She’s Dating Rick Ross
The “Wild ‘N Out” member talked about what attracts her to the rapper on a recent episode of “Black Girl Stuff.”. It seems as though there’s a new celebrity couple in Hollywood. Pretty Vee has confirmed her relationship with Rick Ross. During her recent appearance...
Black Enterprise
New York City, NY
159K+
Followers
17K+
Post
58M+
Views
ABOUT
BLACK ENTERPRISE, your ultimate source for wealth creation, is the premier business, investing, and wealth-building resource for African Americans.https://www.blackenterprise.com
Comments / 3