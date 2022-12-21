ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Black Enterprise

Distractify

LL Cool J and His Wife, Simone Smith, Have Been Married for 27 Years

Over the years, LL Cool J (real name James Todd Smith) has built a successful career as a Grammy award-winning hip-hop icon, actor, NAACP award recipient, and a Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inductee — among other things. But he's also known as a father of four and a husband to one woman for 27 years and counting. He was asked to host the 2022 National Christmas Tree Lighting ceremony — he's a legend and a family man!
TheDailyBeast

Tory Lanez and His Driver Beat Megan Thee Stallion After Shooting Her: Witness

The high-profile trial of Tory Lanez took a dramatic turn Tuesday when a witness for the defense reportedly testified that Lanez, his driver, and an assistant for Megan Thee Stallion all apparently beat the rapper viciously after she was shot by someone in the group. Sean Kelly, who saw the incident unfold from the bedroom of his Hollywood Hills home, told jurors that it appeared all three people were “trying to kill her,” according to a report in the Daily Mail. Lanez is accused of shooting Megan Thee Stallion during a confrontation following a pool party at Kylie Jenner’s mansion in July 2020. Kelly’s testimony Tuesday was at times contradictory, reports suggested, and at one point he said it appeared an assistant for Megan Thee Stallion, Kelsey Harris, fired the first shot. Lanez, 30, has pleaded not guilty to three felony charges.Read it at Daily Mail
HipHopDX.com

Bow Wow Responds To Da Brat Calling Him Out For 'Discrediting' Jermaine Dupri

Bow Wow has responded to Da Brat calling him out over his comments about Jermaine Dupri and 106 & Park, saying he’d never engage in a war of words with his former labelmate. The “Like You” star sparked a heated debate over the weekend by disputing Dupri’s claim that he came up with the idea for BET’s 106 & Park as a Black-friendly alternative to MTV’s popular countdown show TRL (Total Request Live).
HipHopDX.com

Nicki Minaj’s 40th Birthday Tainted As Disrespectful Hashtags Trend On Twitter

Nicki Minaj was in full celebration mode this week as she turned 40 on Thursday (December 8) but the trolls were attempting to bully her with disrespectful hashtags. According to AllHipHop, Nicki’s biggest haters hatched a plan to troll her by making the hashtags #Shes40 and #FatAndForty at midnight sharp.
Black Enterprise

Ashanti Teasing Possibility of Rekindling Flame With Nelly After Steamy Stage Performance

Ashanti and Nelly might be ready to give their love a try again after all the chemistry they put on display during a recent live performance. Ashanti and Nelly shared the stage earlier this month while performing their 2008 hit, “Body On Me,” Hollywood Life reports. Fans couldn’t help but notice how Nelly appeared to be fighting temptation at points when Ashanti shook her tailfeather on her ex-boyfriend.
HipHopDX.com

T.I. Defended By His Son King Following Snitching Confession

T.I.‘s son King Harris has been clapping back at those calling his father a snitch following a recently resurfaced clip from his expediTIously podcast. Social media users are chiming in about a clip from a 2020 episode of the rapper’s podcast where he admitted to pinning a gun case on his late relative in the early 2000s.
Essence

Terrence Howard Is To Blame For Nia Long's Infamous Slap In 'The Best Man'

"Oh that was my fault," the actor reveals in conversation with Taye Diggs and Morris Chestnut during their Of The ESSENCE cover shoot. There’s no shortage of memorable scenes from the 1999 romantic comedy The Best Man, but if there’s one that stands out among the rest, it’s Jordan Armstrong, played by Nia Long, nearly slapping the hearing out of Taye Diggs‘s character, Harper Stewart, for ruining their chance of finally seizing a romantic moment the night before Lance and Mia’s wedding.
Shine My Crown

So It Begins: 2 of Nick Cannon’s 6 Baby Mothers Are Beefing on Instagram

One of the mothers to Nick Cannon’s 11 children isn’t taking a liking to what she believes is Cannon’s absence in her child’s life. It all started when LaNisha Cole, 40, questioned why he frequently posted images of his other children on Instagram, but never posted images of the 3-month-old child she shares with The Masked Singer star named Onyx.
hotnewhiphop.com

Pretty Vee Seemingly Confirms She’s Dating Rick Ross

The “Wild ‘N Out” member talked about what attracts her to the rapper on a recent episode of “Black Girl Stuff.”. It seems as though there’s a new celebrity couple in Hollywood. Pretty Vee has confirmed her relationship with Rick Ross. During her recent appearance...
Black Enterprise

Black Enterprise

BLACK ENTERPRISE, your ultimate source for wealth creation, is the premier business, investing, and wealth-building resource for African Americans.

