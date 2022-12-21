Read full article on original website
On this day in history, Dec. 21, 1945, Gen. Patton dies in Germany after he was paralyzed in auto crash
General George S. Patton was paralyzed in an auto accident in Germany on Dec. 9, 1945, and died in a Heidelberg hospital 12 days later. His death spared conspiracy theories.
WLTX.com
Four U.S. Navy sailors at same command appear to have died by suicide in less than a month
NORFOLK, Va. — Four Navy sailors appear to have died by suicide over the course of less than a month in the same Navy command in Norfolk, Va., according to a Navy official. All of them were assigned to the Mid-Atlantic Regional Maintenance Center (MARMC), which repairs and maintains military ships. Most of the sailors were already on limited-duty status for a variety of mental and physical reasons, the Navy official also confirmed. Their status raises questions about whether there were sufficient health resources available to the sailors. NBC News first reported the suicides.
What Happens to Navy SEAL Program Applicants Who Don’t Succeed at Getting In?
Navy SEALs occupy a rarefied place in both American military history and popular culture. They have a well-earned reputation for being an elite group, in terms of both their training and the assignments they’re given — and they’ve been the subject of countless films and television series. In recent years, however, some details about the SEAL program have taken on aspects of a cautionary tale, including reports of SEAL candidates dying as a result of their training.
theaviationgeekclub.com
The flight that nearly changed the history of WW II: during the Pearl Harbor attack a lone unarmed US Navy JRS-1 seaplane took off and almost found the Japanese Fleet
On Dec. 7, 1941, as ships burned and bombs fell, a lone American JRS-1 seaplane took off and turned north on a flight that nearly changed the history of World War II. On Dec. 7, 1941, the Japanese struck Pearl Harbor, catching America’s Pacific Fleet by surprise. As ships burned and bombs fell, a lone American seaplane took off and turned north on a flight that nearly changed the history of World War II.
A fire broke out aboard US Navy aircraft carrier Abraham Lincoln and injured 9 sailors off the coast of California
The fire started Tuesday morning while the aircraft carrier was 30 miles off shore and was quickly dealt with by the crew, the Navy said.
Business Insider
The US Navy spent 4 weeks blasting one of its aircraft carriers to figure out how to keep enemies from sinking them
In May 2005, the US Navy sank the decommissioned aircraft carrier America in the Atlantic Ocean. The carrier was sunk as part of a Navy effort to understand how to protect carriers from attacks. After four weeks of live-fire testing, sailors finally had to scuttle the carrier to send it...
Navy to begin accepting more recruits from lowest aptitude percentile amid deepening recruiting crisis
The U.S. Navy will allow thousands more recruits from the lowest aptitude percentile allowed under military entrance standards amid the continued recruiting crisis.
MilitaryTimes
The 1st female Marine expeditionary force sergeant major is on her way
For the first time, a female Marine will serve as the top enlisted adviser to a three-star general, the Corps announced Wednesday. Sgt. Maj. Joy Kitashima, now the senior enlisted leader of the 2nd Marine Aircraft Wing, was selected on Nov. 22 to be the sergeant major of III Marine Expeditionary Force, the Pacific-focused force based in Okinawa, Japan. She tentatively is scheduled to assume the role in July 2023.
They stole this disabled Army Master Sergeant's Medal of Honor plate
The world is a little crazy and off-kilter nowadays, but that theft is a whole other level of messed up!. Photo of then Sergeant First Class Petry Used with permission.Photo byUS Army - used with permission.
MilitaryTimes
Death of Nigeria-based Marine embassy guard under investigation
The Naval Criminal Investigative Service is investigating the recent death of a Marine who had been working as embassy security in the Nigerian capital. Cpl. Elwin Ramirez was stationed at the U.S. embassy in Abuja, according to a Facebook post Monday by the Marine Security Guard page. “We extend our...
Washington Examiner
Navy commander found dead at his California home just a month after taking charge of elite SEAL team
A U.S. Navy commander who recently took charge of SEAL Team 1 was found dead at his San Diego County home Monday. Cmdr. Robert Ramirez III was 47 years old and had taken charge of the elite SEAL team a month prior, Naval Special Warfare Command officials told the Navy Times. Though his death is currently under investigation, foul play is not suspected.
Air Force laying groundwork for changes to bomber fleet
Following the unveiling of the B-21 Raider last week, the U.S. Air Force is reportedly planning a series of alterations to its bomber fleet in coming years.
maritime-executive.com
On Pearl Harbor Day, U.S. Navy Looks at Lessons-Learned
On December 7, the U.S. pauses to remember the "date which will live in infamy" - the day of the Japanese surprise attack on Pearl Harbor, which pulled the United States into the Second World War. More than 2,400 American servicemen and civilians were killed in the raid on the island of Oahu - the majority of them Navy Sailors and Marines. The attack sank or damaged eight battleships, three destroyers and three cruisers and destroyed nearly 190 American aircraft.
MilitaryTimes
18 Marines become citizens in battleship ceremony in North Carolina
Marines are now citizens of the country they serve following a large naturalization ceremony Friday on a historic battleship moored in North Carolina. The Marines hail from 14 different countries across five continents and are members of 1st Battalion, 8th Marines, according to a news release from the Camp Lejeune, North Carolina, based 2nd Marine Division. The ceremony was one of the largest ever for a Marine infantry battalion, according to the press release.
Meet The First Black Female Major General Brigadier in Marine Corps History
Maj. Gen. Lorna Mahlock is officially the highest-ranking Black female officer in Marine Corps history. After gaining President Joe Biden‘s nomination earlier this month, the Jamaican-born commander was confirmed for promotion by the Senate on December 15, Marine Corps Times reported. Matlock’s current appointment is located at Fort Meades’s National Security Agency, where she serves as deputy director of cybersecurity for combat support.
Marine Corps should ditch 'gender-specific' terms for drill instructors: report
An academic report has recommended the Maine Corps stop using terms for drill instructor that denote their gender
NBC San Diego
Thousands of Marines and Sailors Train Together in Steel Knight
Roughly 10,000 U.S. Marines and sailors are in the midst of a final exam of sorts. They’re participating in the annual Joint Exercise Steel Knight. Members of the U.S. Marine Corps 1st Marine Division, 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing, 1st Marine Logistics Group, 1 Marine Expeditionary Force and the U.S. Navy’s Expeditionary Strike Group 3 are participating in the exercise.
The Most Expensive Planes Made for the US Navy
The U.S. Senate authorized in December $858 billion for defense spending for 2023, about $45 billion more than requested by the Biden administration. The budget ensures the U.S. continues to be one of the world’s top defense spenders. In fact, according to the latest data from the Stockholm International Peace Research Institute, the U.S. military […]
DOD spends $91,000 on diversity seminars for Air Force Band
The U.S. Department of Defense has entered a $91,000 contract with the Black Pearl Chamber Orchestra in Philadelphia to train the Air Force Band on diversity and inclusion.
MilitaryTimes
Pacific training center to add partners, events for Army exercises
Soldiers in the Pacific, be that Hawaii, Alaska or beyond, are getting in-theater training in the terrain and conditions they may face if called up to counter the Chinese military or other adversaries. That due mostly to the combined capabilities of the Joint Pacific Multinational Readiness Center in Hawaii and...
