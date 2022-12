ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — A man accused of raping a woman who sued the city of Albuquerque over its backlog of untested rape kits has been acquitted of all charges. A judge in 2nd Judicial District Court dismissed one count of kidnapping and two counts of criminal sexual penetration this week against 45-year-old Victor Gonzales.

