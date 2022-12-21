Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The Largest Dogfighting Ring in SC History Was Taken Down – Here’s HowKennardo G. JamesEastover, SC
Visit the Best Antique Mall in South CarolinaTravel MavenLittle Mountain, SC
19 pieces of pre-filed legislation to watchPee Dee News - Lisa BaileyColumbia, SC
DDSN Terminates Contract with Lutheran Services CarolinasPJ@SCDDSNColumbia, SC
DDSN Hosts 3rd Annual Holiday MarketPJ@SCDDSNColumbia, SC
Related
wach.com
South Florence four-star QB flips and signs with South Carolina
(WACH) — Friday marked a Merry Flipmas for South Carolina football as South Florence four-star quarterback LaNorris Sellers flipped and signed with the Gamecocks. Sellers, the No. 5 recruit in the state, has been verbally committed to Syracuse since March is fresh off a dominant senior season. He complete...
LaNorris Sellers Flips To South Carolina, Signs LOI
Syracuse quarterback commit LaNorris Sellers has officially flipped to South Carolina and will become a Gamecock.
Look: 4-Star Quarterback Recruit Flips From ACC To SEC Program
Four-star quarterback recruit LaNorris Sellers has flipped his commitment from Syracuse to South Carolina. Sellers was the Orange's top recruit in the 2023 class. Sellers, a South Carolina native, had been committed to Syracuse since March of this year. He didn't receive an offer from South Carolina until October 22.
How Clemson's 2023 class stacks up against South Carolina
With the early signing period officially underway, Clemson picked up another solid recruiting class on Wednesday with a 2023 group that is 27 players deep and ranks within the top 15 classes in the country. (...)
WLTX.com
Mr. Football is officially on board with Beamer
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Camden defensive lineman Xavier McLeod had his pick of schools but he made the call for Carolina back in August. In spite of a push from other high-profile schools in the Southeast, McLeod never wavered in his commitment and he is officially part of Shane Beamer's third recruiting class at South Carolina.
LaNorris Sellers Postpones Announcement
Quarterback LaNorris Sellers initially planned to sign his letter of intent on Wednesday but will announce his decision on Friday. South Carolina remains in hot pursuit.
WLTX.com
'Diehard Gamecock' USC nutrition staff member surprised by trip to Gator Bowl with the team
Anita Oneal has worked with the USC Athletics nutrition department to provide meals for the football players. Soon, she'll head to the Gator Bowl.
abccolumbia.com
Tigers named D2 HBCU National Champions by BoxToRow
FUQUAY-VARINA, N.C. — The Benedict Tigers finished the inaugural HBCU Division II Coaches Poll powered by BOXTOROW as the No. 1 team in the final poll. Benedict received all but one first place vote. “To God be the Glory! I’m extremely grateful that our peers voted us as the...
Look: College Football Stadium's Christmas Lights Going Viral
One college has decided to decorate its football stadium with Christmas lights this week. But the stadium apparently hasn't recovered from fans storming the field recently. This week South Carolina revealed images of Williams-Brice Stadium with all of the hedges in front of the stands wrapped in Christmas lights. But while some people loved to see how beautiful they were, others noticed something distinct.
WYFF4.com
South Carolina Girl Scouts gear up for 2023 cookie season with new flavor, techno twist
GREENVILLE, S.C. — Girl Scout Cookies fans have something to look forward to in the new year: A new flavor that will teach them new skills. Girl Scouts of South Carolina — Mountains to Midlands — will kick off the 2023 Girl Scout Cookies season on Jan. 2 from the Upstate to Columbia, Karen Kelly, vice president of marketing and communications, said Wednesday.
Black Enterprise
New York City, NY
158K+
Followers
17K+
Post
57M+
Views
ABOUT
BLACK ENTERPRISE, your ultimate source for wealth creation, is the premier business, investing, and wealth-building resource for African Americans.https://www.blackenterprise.com
Comments / 0