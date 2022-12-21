ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbia, SC

wach.com

South Florence four-star QB flips and signs with South Carolina

(WACH) — Friday marked a Merry Flipmas for South Carolina football as South Florence four-star quarterback LaNorris Sellers flipped and signed with the Gamecocks. Sellers, the No. 5 recruit in the state, has been verbally committed to Syracuse since March is fresh off a dominant senior season. He complete...
FLORENCE, SC
The Spun

WLTX.com

Mr. Football is officially on board with Beamer

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Camden defensive lineman Xavier McLeod had his pick of schools but he made the call for Carolina back in August. In spite of a push from other high-profile schools in the Southeast, McLeod never wavered in his commitment and he is officially part of Shane Beamer's third recruiting class at South Carolina.
CAMDEN, SC
abccolumbia.com

Tigers named D2 HBCU National Champions by BoxToRow

FUQUAY-VARINA, N.C. — The Benedict Tigers finished the inaugural HBCU Division II Coaches Poll powered by BOXTOROW as the No. 1 team in the final poll. Benedict received all but one first place vote. “To God be the Glory! I’m extremely grateful that our peers voted us as the...
COLUMBIA, SC
The Spun

Look: College Football Stadium's Christmas Lights Going Viral

One college has decided to decorate its football stadium with Christmas lights this week. But the stadium apparently hasn't recovered from fans storming the field recently. This week South Carolina revealed images of Williams-Brice Stadium with all of the hedges in front of the stands wrapped in Christmas lights. But while some people loved to see how beautiful they were, others noticed something distinct.
COLUMBIA, SC
WYFF4.com

South Carolina Girl Scouts gear up for 2023 cookie season with new flavor, techno twist

GREENVILLE, S.C. — Girl Scout Cookies fans have something to look forward to in the new year: A new flavor that will teach them new skills. Girl Scouts of South Carolina — Mountains to Midlands — will kick off the 2023 Girl Scout Cookies season on Jan. 2 from the Upstate to Columbia, Karen Kelly, vice president of marketing and communications, said Wednesday.
COLUMBIA, SC
