Brooklyn Vegan has shared news of the headliners to the 20th anniversary SF Sketchfest comedy festival. The San Francisco-based festival is set to take place from January 20-February 5, 2023 across the city. The festival has more to offer than just sketch comedy. The festival will feature stand-up, improv, comedy podcasts, tributes, Q&As, and more.

SAN FRANCISCO, CA ・ 5 HOURS AGO