KULR8
Another Big Drop in U.S. Life Expectancy in 2021
THURSDAY, Dec. 22, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- The average American's expected life span at birth took another big hit in 2021, according to final data on death rates for that pandemic year. Whereas in 2019 the average American could have expected to live an average of 78.8 years, life expectancy...
When Rural Hospitals Close, Nearby Hospitals Suffer
FRIDAY, Dec. 23, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- When rural hospitals shut down people need to go elsewhere, and a new study finds that nearby hospitals bear the strain of that patient overflow. "Previous studies have shown that rural hospital closures can have negative health consequences for the communities they serve,"...
Billings Clinic provides tips for parents during respiratory illness season
Billings, MT — Respiratory illness season is in full swing across Montana and Wyoming and as these viruses circulate throughout the region, parents may have questions about what bug their kids have picked up, what to do if they’re ill and if or when to seek additional care.
Women's Depression Symptoms May Differ by Race: Study
FRIDAY, Dec. 23, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- Depression can be tricky to detect in some people, and Black women may exhibit different symptoms, leading to missed care, researchers say. Black women report sleep disturbances, self-criticism and irritability more often than the stereotypical low mood, according to a new study. As...
Cluster Headaches May Be Tougher for Women
THURSDAY, Dec. 22, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- Cluster headaches are more common in men, but may be more severe for women, according to a new study. Researchers surveyed almost 900 patients diagnosed with cluster headache -- short-lasting but extremely painful headaches that can occur many days or even weeks in a row. The survey asked about symptoms, medications, headache triggers and lifestyle habits.
Tough New Labeling Law for Sesame Prompts Companies to Add It to Their Products
THURSDAY, Dec. 22, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- Call it a good idea that seems to have backfired: A tough new labeling law that requires even the smallest amount of sesame be listed on food products has instead spurred some companies to add it to their products. The new federal law...
Health Highlights: Dec. 22, 2022
Gene therapy breakthrough for children born without immune systems. Ten children with an especially rare and hard-to-treat form of "bubble boy" disease are living normal lives after receiving a the new treatment, researchers say. Stop screening asymptomatic hospital patients for COVID, experts say. A nationwide group of infection control specialists...
