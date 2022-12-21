Read full article on original website
WTOP
4 NGOs suspend work in Afghanistan after Taliban bar women
KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — Four major international aid groups on Sunday suspended their operations in Afghanistan following a decision by the country’s Taliban rulers to ban women from working at non-governmental organizations. Save the Children, the International Rescue Committee, the Norwegian Refugee Council and CARE said they cannot...
Biden, first lady thank service members on Christmas Day
President Biden and the first lady called up service members on Christmas and thanked them for their sacrifices. The Bidens spoke to members from all six branches of the military who are stationed all over the world during the holidays. “This Christmas, Jill and I were honored to thank a few brave men and women in uniform for their sacrifices this time of year,” Biden tweeted. “They’re away from their families to protect us. And they have the thanks of a grateful, indebted president.” The president and first lady expressed their gratitude to Army members stationed at Panama City, Panama; Navy...
China carries out military exercises near Taiwan and Japan, sending 47 aircraft across Taiwan Strait in 'strike drill'
China sent 47 aircraft across the median line of the Taiwan Strait on Sunday, its largest incursion into Taiwan's air defense zone in recent months, as Beijing steps-up efforts to normalize aggressive military operations around the self-ruled island.
WTOP
US judge rejects Maduro ally’s claim of diplomatic immunity
MIAMI (AP) — A federal judge in Miami on Friday rejected attempts by a close ally of Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro to shield himself from criminal charges, ruling Alex Saab isn’t entitled to diplomatic immunity in the U.S. and must stand trial on accusations of money laundering. The...
WTOP
Ex-communist rebel leader is appointed Nepal’s new prime minister, leading a coalition of 7 political parties
KATHMANDU, Nepal (AP) — Ex-communist rebel leader is appointed Nepal's new prime minister, leading a coalition of 7 political parties.
