Luis Ruelas threatens to ‘f–king punch’ Joe Gorga in explosive ‘RHONJ’ trailer

By Caroline Blair
 4 days ago

Back and Jersier than ever.

Luis Ruelas threatened to get physical with Joe Gorga in the “Real Housewives of New Jersey” Season 13 trailer , which was released Wednesday.

After Teresa Giudice claimed that Joe and Melissa Gorga were unhappy in their marriage, the couple immediately ganged up against the OG “Housewife.”

Joe screamed at his sister, “F–k you!” before Melissa, 43, shouted, “What do I need to f–king prove to you here?”

“I’m gonna f–king punch him in the face, ’cause I got nothing to f–king lose,” Ruelas, 47, told Giudice, 50, as he stood up and charged toward Joe, also 43.

The trailer cut as the two men faced off and Giudice screamed, “Oh my God!”

“[Melissa’s] always wanted to keep my brother and I apart — she got her wish,” Giudice then teased in a voiceover that ended the clip.

The tension between the foursome escalates throughout the season as the trailer showed several scenes of the two couples arguing.

“My wife’s not in the f–king wedding, f–k you,” Joe — referring to Giudice not making Melissa a bridesmaid — screamed at Ruelas during a “RHONJ” husbands dinner.

“Her family’s not in the wedding, f–k them,” he continued before threatening to “break your f–king balls,” to which an angry Ruelas replied, “Go ahead!”

During another intense face-off, Joe is being held back by a group of men as he tells another person that he doesn’t “need to hold him back,” seemingly referring to Ruelas.

Melissa and Giudice had also been screaming at each other moments before.

Season 13 of the Bravo show will shed some light on what went down between the two couples to create such a rift.

Page Six had previously reported that the Gorga family wouldn’t be attending Giudice and Ruelas’ wedding after it was alleged that Melissa cheated with actor Nick Barrotta .

A source told us at the time that the cheating allegations were “ridiculous” and that the Gorgas were “laughing about it.”

“[They’ve] all been friends for years,” the insider told us in August.

Despite sources denying the allegation, the two couples still have a strained relationship .

Joe told us in October that they remain at odds and it’s taking a serious toll on his well-being.

“At this point, I just don’t know what else to say. I’m tired. I’m tired of talking about this for 13 years,” he told us at BravoCon, referring to their tumultuous relationship since “RHONJ” premiered in 2009.

Season 13 of “The Real Housewives of New Jersey” premieres Tuesday, February 7, at 9 p.m. ET on Bravo.

Joan Pinto
3d ago

another volatile relationship. some people thrive for drama. I can't even watch that show anymore

