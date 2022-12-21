ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
LOOK: Venomous Black Mamba Removed From Car Radiator in Wild Rescue

By Caitlin Berard
 4 days ago
(Photo by Nicole Marschall via Getty Images)

Monday started as a day like any other for professional snake rescuer Nick Evans. The South Africa native received a call from a nearby neighborhood, a resident terrified by a black mamba slithering along their driveway. The second-longest venomous snake in the world behind the king cobra, mambas are not to be taken lightly.

Though its reputation as a highly aggressive monster is largely the result of myth attributed to snakes as a whole, a mamba can and will attack if threatened or cornered.

A bite from a black mamba can cause life-threatening symptoms within 10 minutes. As the venom courses through its victim’s bloodstream, slurred speech, shortness of breath, and impaired movement are noticeable almost instantly. Eventually, the victim loses consciousness, their body suffering from deadly respiratory failure within 45 minutes.

But the dangers didn’t deter Nick Evans in the slightest. A dedicated professional, Evans headed toward the home without a second thought. Unfortunately, however, by the time he arrived, the black mamba had disappeared. Not into the grass or the nearby trees but into the undercarriage of the homeowner’s VW Polo.

“I could tell it wasn’t a large Mamba, meaning this would be extra difficult. Snakes in cars are an absolute nightmare!!!” Evans recalled in a subsequent Facebook post.

Well, this was going to be a tougher mission than he previously thought. But Nick Evans had a plan. When he couldn’t retrieve the snake at the scene, he called his good friend Rob Prece, owner of Dubcorp, a nearby vehicle repair shop.

After getting the green light from Rob, Evans hopped in the driver’s seat of the VW Polo and took off in the direction of Dubcorp.

Snake Catcher Successfully Removes Black Mamba from Vehicle

With the homeowner following behind in another vehicle, the snake catcher received another call – from the man behind him. “He called me: ‘I can see it!’ The mamba was coming out from the underside of the car, on the right side! Just picture the scene,” Evans said.

Arriving at the auto shop, Nick Evans was at a loss once again. The black mamba seemed to have disappeared into thin air. “We looked and looked but nothing.” Evans said. “The owner, who was driving behind me, was adamant it hadn’t come out. I believed him. Snakes can find all sorts of frustrating spaces to hide in.”

Just as they were about to give up, the auto shop owner spotted the snake, its scaled skin blending in perfectly with the radiator. “Suddenly, I heard a scream from Rob,” Evans recalled. “He spotted it, rather close to where his hands were! It was in the radiator! First time seeing a mamba there.”

It took a bit of effort, but Nick Evans and his companions were eventually able to free the black mamba from the car without incident. Evans then released the six-foot female into the wild. Though the poor snake was nearly cooked by the car’s scalding radiator, Evans expects her to make a full recovery. “The mamba was very warm to the touch, and exhausted!” he said.

