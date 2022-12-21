ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

shefinds

Megan Fox Proves She's The Queen Of 'Barbiecore' In A Teeny Tiny Pink Crop Top

Megan Fox is no stranger to pulling off 90s and Y2K-inspired get-ups, so it comes at no surprise that she can also nail the ‘Barbiecore’ trend, effortlessly!. Last week, the Jennifer’s Body alum, 36, supported her fiancé Machine Gun Kelly, 32, by attending his performance at the Audacity Beach Festival in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. Naturally, she did this in style, rocking a skimpy, ultra-cropped rosy bra top, high-waisted, bubblegum-pink trousers, pointed-toe matching heels, and a fuzzy, Pamela Anderson-esque fuzzy bucket hat.
FLORIDA STATE
Elle

Jennifer Lopez Just Showed Off Her New Short ‘Lob’ Haircut

We have been living for Jennifer Lopez's This Is Me... Then renaissance to celebrate the album's 20th anniversary (I know, how are we that old?), but it seems no one has taken it more seriously than the singer herself. By this we mean, her cutting off her signature long locks for a new cropped 'do, which is really delivering a throwback.
E! News

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly's New Beauty Collab Is Even Steamier Than Expected

Watch: Megan Fox Gives Machine Gun Kelly a Glam Makeover. Megan Fox's newest beauty endeavor is as sharp as nails—literally. The Jennifer's Body actress joined forces with fiancé Machine Gun Kelly to release a spellbinding nail polish collection under his label UN/DN LAQR. But this isn't your basic collab, as the couple chose shades that hold special meanings.
Inquisitr.com

Britney Spears Barely Skirts Instagram Flags with Risque Bathtub Photoshoot

Pop star Britney Spears is going Instagram viral for a pair of bathtub photos that leave little to the imagination. Technically they're the same photo with different filters, but the image shows the singer sitting nude in a bathtub, covering her chest with her hands with a small flower sticker strategically placed in what appears to be an effort to halt Instagram flags.
People

Heidi Klum's Sheer Dress at 'Avatar' Premiere Looks Like It's Actually Made of Water — See the Look

The model complemented the shimmery look with slicked-back hair and clear heels Heidi Klum knows how to dress for a theme. On the Los Angeles red carpet at the Avatar: The Way of Water premiere Monday night, the 49-year-old model wore a tulle Lever Couture dress whose partly sheer panels offered the optical illusion that she was wearing water! The ethereal one-shoulder dress also featured a thigh-high slit and side cutouts for an even more flowy feel. The America's Got Talent judge accentuated her H2O-focused look with slicked back hair...
LOS ANGELES, CA
E! News

Miley Cyrus Is Ready to Get the Party Started in Pics For Her New Year's Eve Special

Watch: Dolly Parton Calls Herself Miley Cyrus' "Fairy Godmother" Get ready to party in the U.S.A. this New Year's Eve. Miley Cyrus will kick off 2023 in Miami in a black mini dress for the second annual Miley's New Year's Eve Party special on NBC and Peacock. Only this time, she's ringing in the new year with her superstar co-host—and real-life godmother—the one and only Dolly Parton.
Inquisitr.com

Carrie Underwood Stuns In Bodysuit For Sexy Aerial Performance

Carrie Underwood is showing she's more than just a power voice. The country superstar has been spending much of 2022 on stage as she delivers her Denim & Rhinestones tour, although a recent Instagram share came shouting out the American Music Awards she attended earlier this month. Posting for her army of followers, the 39-year-old hitmaker shared aerial acrobatics photos as she rocked a tight and colorful outfit while suspended high in the air. She also confirmed that the AMAs night had left her "flying high."
People

Kim Kardashian Poses with Her Kids and Nieces in Matching Christmas Pajamas: 'Full House'

Kim Kardashian enjoyed a quick photoshoot with nieces True, 4, and Dream, 5, as well as daughter Chicago, 4, and son Saint, 7 Kim Kardashian is pulling double duty as a mom and an aunt while making precious holiday memories. The SKIMs founder shared photos on Instagram Thursday where she poses on a white chair in her home, dressed in matching red snowflake-printed Christmas pajamas with daughter Chicago, 4 and son Saint, 7 — who ditches his shirt and sticks his tongue out in the silly shot. The three are...
shefinds

Rihanna Shows Off Her Insane Curves In A Red Cutout Dress Beside ASAP Rocky At A Concert In Barbados

Rihanna never fails to bring her sartorial A-game to events; and the curve-hugging micro mini dress she stepped out in when she attended the Beenie Man concert in Bridgetown, Barbados recently was perhaps one of her most sizzling ones of the year! And that’s saying something, because even throughout pregnancy – which is when some moms-to-be would tone it down a tad – Rihanna provided us with some truly breathtaking ‘fits!
HollywoodLife

Billie Eilish Dresses As A Sexy Santa & Matches With BF Jesse Rutherford At Her 21st Birthday Party

Turning 21 looked like a good time for Billie Eilish! The singer threw an epic party on Dec. 17, where she was showered with love as she celebrated the milestone birthday. In one photo, uploaded to Instagram by Billie’s friend, the singer’s sexy Santa ensemble for the evening was on full display. She wore a red mini dress with black belt and white trim, paired with a red and white cape around her neck. Meanwhile, Billie’s boyfriend, Jesse Rutherford, was by her side as the crowd sang “Happy Birthday.” He also wore a Santa-inspired ensemble.
CALIFORNIA STATE
ETOnline.com

Lupita Nyong'o Reveals She's Dating TV Host Selema Masekela

There's a new relationship alert, courtesy of Lupita Nyong'o and Selema Masekela!. The Black Panther: Wakanda Forever star and the TV host took to Instagram on Friday and revealed they're in a relationship. They each posted the same video, which shows the couple snapping their fingers and changing into new outfits. The post, set to Iniko's "The King's Affirmation," also included sweet captions from each of them.

