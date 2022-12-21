Read full article on original website
Megan Fox Proves She's The Queen Of 'Barbiecore' In A Teeny Tiny Pink Crop Top
Megan Fox is no stranger to pulling off 90s and Y2K-inspired get-ups, so it comes at no surprise that she can also nail the ‘Barbiecore’ trend, effortlessly!. Last week, the Jennifer’s Body alum, 36, supported her fiancé Machine Gun Kelly, 32, by attending his performance at the Audacity Beach Festival in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. Naturally, she did this in style, rocking a skimpy, ultra-cropped rosy bra top, high-waisted, bubblegum-pink trousers, pointed-toe matching heels, and a fuzzy, Pamela Anderson-esque fuzzy bucket hat.
Elle
Jennifer Lopez Just Showed Off Her New Short ‘Lob’ Haircut
We have been living for Jennifer Lopez's This Is Me... Then renaissance to celebrate the album's 20th anniversary (I know, how are we that old?), but it seems no one has taken it more seriously than the singer herself. By this we mean, her cutting off her signature long locks for a new cropped 'do, which is really delivering a throwback.
Megan Fox left confused after posting her AI art generated selfies
Megan Fox did like so many other social media users this past week and generated a number of artificial intelligence created selfies with the aid of app Lensa, but she was a bit perplexed by the results.
Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly's New Beauty Collab Is Even Steamier Than Expected
Watch: Megan Fox Gives Machine Gun Kelly a Glam Makeover. Megan Fox's newest beauty endeavor is as sharp as nails—literally. The Jennifer's Body actress joined forces with fiancé Machine Gun Kelly to release a spellbinding nail polish collection under his label UN/DN LAQR. But this isn't your basic collab, as the couple chose shades that hold special meanings.
Megan Fox Accompanies Machine Gun Kelly to Jimmy Kimmel in Extremely Distressed Denim
We're all aware that Megan Fox isn't one to shy away from showing a little skin. But the Jennifer's Body star also knows that sometimes the hottest ’fits come in oversized packages. Fox was pictured accompanying her fiancé, Colson Baker—better known as Machine Gun Kelly—to his Jimmy Kimmel Live...
Megan Thee Stallion said she initially lied about being shot by Tory Lanez because she didn't think the music industry's 'big boy's club' would believe her
During her testimony Tuesday, Megan Thee Stallion said she didn't think anyone would believe that Tory Lanez shot her.
Britney Spears Barely Skirts Instagram Flags with Risque Bathtub Photoshoot
Pop star Britney Spears is going Instagram viral for a pair of bathtub photos that leave little to the imagination. Technically they're the same photo with different filters, but the image shows the singer sitting nude in a bathtub, covering her chest with her hands with a small flower sticker strategically placed in what appears to be an effort to halt Instagram flags.
Heidi Klum's Sheer Dress at 'Avatar' Premiere Looks Like It's Actually Made of Water — See the Look
The model complemented the shimmery look with slicked-back hair and clear heels Heidi Klum knows how to dress for a theme. On the Los Angeles red carpet at the Avatar: The Way of Water premiere Monday night, the 49-year-old model wore a tulle Lever Couture dress whose partly sheer panels offered the optical illusion that she was wearing water! The ethereal one-shoulder dress also featured a thigh-high slit and side cutouts for an even more flowy feel. The America's Got Talent judge accentuated her H2O-focused look with slicked back hair...
Miley Cyrus Is Ready to Get the Party Started in Pics For Her New Year's Eve Special
Watch: Dolly Parton Calls Herself Miley Cyrus' "Fairy Godmother" Get ready to party in the U.S.A. this New Year's Eve. Miley Cyrus will kick off 2023 in Miami in a black mini dress for the second annual Miley's New Year's Eve Party special on NBC and Peacock. Only this time, she's ringing in the new year with her superstar co-host—and real-life godmother—the one and only Dolly Parton.
Carrie Underwood Stuns In Bodysuit For Sexy Aerial Performance
Carrie Underwood is showing she's more than just a power voice. The country superstar has been spending much of 2022 on stage as she delivers her Denim & Rhinestones tour, although a recent Instagram share came shouting out the American Music Awards she attended earlier this month. Posting for her army of followers, the 39-year-old hitmaker shared aerial acrobatics photos as she rocked a tight and colorful outfit while suspended high in the air. She also confirmed that the AMAs night had left her "flying high."
Kim Kardashian Poses with Her Kids and Nieces in Matching Christmas Pajamas: 'Full House'
Kim Kardashian enjoyed a quick photoshoot with nieces True, 4, and Dream, 5, as well as daughter Chicago, 4, and son Saint, 7 Kim Kardashian is pulling double duty as a mom and an aunt while making precious holiday memories. The SKIMs founder shared photos on Instagram Thursday where she poses on a white chair in her home, dressed in matching red snowflake-printed Christmas pajamas with daughter Chicago, 4 and son Saint, 7 — who ditches his shirt and sticks his tongue out in the silly shot. The three are...
Miley Cyrus’ Recent Appearance on ‘The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon’ Has Fans Saying She Looks ‘So Much’ Like Her Mom
Fans are saying Miley Cyrus looks exactly her mom after her recent appearance on “The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon.”
Rihanna Shows Off Her Insane Curves In A Red Cutout Dress Beside ASAP Rocky At A Concert In Barbados
Rihanna never fails to bring her sartorial A-game to events; and the curve-hugging micro mini dress she stepped out in when she attended the Beenie Man concert in Bridgetown, Barbados recently was perhaps one of her most sizzling ones of the year! And that’s saying something, because even throughout pregnancy – which is when some moms-to-be would tone it down a tad – Rihanna provided us with some truly breathtaking ‘fits!
ETOnline.com
Hailey Bieber Shares Photo of Her Stomach With Cyst the Size of an Apple on Her Ovary: 'Not a Baby'
Hailey Bieber is opening up about a new health struggle. The 26-year-old model and wife of Justin Bieber took to her Instagram Stories on Monday to post a mirror selfie in which she lifted up her shirt to show off her bare stomach. "I have a cyst on my ovary...
Jennifer Coolidge Sets the Record Straight on Sleeping With "200 Men" After American Pie
Watch: Jennifer Coolidge Clarifies Sleeping With "200 Men" Quote. One time in an interview, Jennifer Coolidge tried her hand at using a hyperbole, claiming she slept with scores of men after playing Stifler's mom in 1999's American Pie. "I did say that jokingly," the actress said in a conversation with...
Billie Eilish Dresses As A Sexy Santa & Matches With BF Jesse Rutherford At Her 21st Birthday Party
Turning 21 looked like a good time for Billie Eilish! The singer threw an epic party on Dec. 17, where she was showered with love as she celebrated the milestone birthday. In one photo, uploaded to Instagram by Billie’s friend, the singer’s sexy Santa ensemble for the evening was on full display. She wore a red mini dress with black belt and white trim, paired with a red and white cape around her neck. Meanwhile, Billie’s boyfriend, Jesse Rutherford, was by her side as the crowd sang “Happy Birthday.” He also wore a Santa-inspired ensemble.
Kirstie Alley Once Revealed That Kelly Preston Confronted Her for Flirting With John Travolta
John Travolta and Kirstie Alley worked together on Look Who's Talking. The on-screen lovers' chemistry translated into an off-screen flirtation. John Travolta's wife, Kelly Preston, put a stop to it.
Delish
At 55, Pamela Anderson Flashes Her Super-Toned Legs And Sculpted Arms In A High-Slit Dress In New Pics
Lily James SHOCKS Fans With 'Pam & Tommy' Transformation! Lily James SHOCKS Fans With 'Pam & Tommy' Transformation!. Pamela Anderson is proving to everyone that she's just as iconic in 2022 as she was back in 1989. The actress and model, famous for her role on Baywatch, flashed her super...
ETOnline.com
Lupita Nyong'o Reveals She's Dating TV Host Selema Masekela
There's a new relationship alert, courtesy of Lupita Nyong'o and Selema Masekela!. The Black Panther: Wakanda Forever star and the TV host took to Instagram on Friday and revealed they're in a relationship. They each posted the same video, which shows the couple snapping their fingers and changing into new outfits. The post, set to Iniko's "The King's Affirmation," also included sweet captions from each of them.
