Kentucky Governor Declares State of Emergency Amid Devastating Winter Storm

(Photo by Ben Hasty/MediaNews Group/Reading Eagle via Getty Images)

Millions of people all across the US are facing winter storm warnings as heavy snow, freezing rains, and deadly windchill move across the country. Many states are facing winter storm watches over the next few days, as well as warnings and advisories.

Then, as the snow moves through, record-breaking chills and dangerously high winds will begin to set in. Among the many states prepping for this system known as a bomb cyclone is Kentucky. And now, the state’s governor Andy Beshear has officially declared a state of emergency for all residents.

This state of emergency warns residents throughout the state to prepare for dangerous conditions. Noting that it’s not just the snow that could cause issues, the cold is also likely to be deadly.

Kentucky Governor Warns Residents To Prepare As Massive Winter Storm Fast Approaches

According to Kentucky State governor Andy Beshear, the blizzard conditions residents are likely to face from the bomb cyclone are going to be “really dangerous.”

And, the governor says, it’s important that residents “hunker down” over the holiday as the storm moves over Kentucky.

“This is going to be really dangerous,” Beshear says in a recent press briefing.

“This is really, really cold,” the governor adds, adding that he is advising residents to “hunker down, hopefully with your family, for the Christmas holiday from Thursday definitely through Saturday.”

The System Is Likely To Bring Massive Wind Gusts and Flash Freeze Conditions

According to reports, wind gusts are expected to reach as fast as 40-50 mph. This, of course, can lead to massive temperature drops and flash freeze conditions. The worst parts of this massive storm are expected to set into the Kentucky area around Thursday night. Beshear adds that he recommends anyone traveling for the holidays plan to be settled into their destination by midday on Thursday.

“After tornadoes and floods, pandemics, multiple ice storms, just these last three years, I don’t want to lose one person to this arctic front that is coming through,” he says in the statement.

In preparation for the deadly weather front blowing through, each county within the state of Kentucky is opening at least one warming center. These will be available for those who need to find a warm place to stay. Additionally, Beshear says, the National Guard is on hand to assist.

The Bomb Cyclone Will Be Bringing High Winds And Heavy Precipitation To Areas All Over The Country

According to weather experts at the University of California Los Angeles, these bomb cyclone events are not hurricanes. However, they can have similar characteristics. Especially as they bring storm conditions across the country from Kentucky to areas in the deep midwest or areas in the northeast.

“All bomb cyclones are not hurricanes,” notes climate scientist Daniel Swain.

“But sometimes, they can take on characteristics that make them look an awful lot like hurricanes,” Swain adds of the weather event. “With very strong winds, heavy precipitate, on and well-defined eye-like features in the middle.”